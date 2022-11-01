Read full article on original website
AZFamily
Powerful storms damage vendor tents at holiday market in Mesa
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A holiday market in Mesa was hit hard with rain and hail Thursday, damaging vendors’ tents and goods for sale. Around 100 vendors were set up at Sugarplums Market near Ray and Sossaman roads. When the storm hit, tents and even a cash register went flying — sending money into the air.
AZFamily
Other cities helping Phoenix with its bulk trash pickup
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix is getting help from other Valley cities with its bulk trash pickup problem. Phoenix officials confirmed with Arizona’s Family that Glendale, Peoria and Gilbert have agreed to lend a hand to pick up the bulk trash in Phoenix. The cities already have a mutual aid agreement where the cities help out if a truck goes down or there are unforeseen issues when collecting trash.
fox10phoenix.com
Mesa outdoor market suffers damage following massive storm
A massive storm that hit parts of the Valley not only left behind flooding. It also left some damage to an outdoor market in the East Valley. FOX 10's Anita Roman reports.
AZFamily
Mail mix-up leaves Phoenix man with nothing but junk mail for months
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- When you move into a new house, the mail service should be pretty smooth. You start getting mail at your new address, and the previous owners get their mail forwarded to their new home. That’s not happening for one Valley man, and the post office admits they haven’t seen a situation quite like this before.
AZFamily
Google Fiber construction arrives in Mesa
Temperatures are dropping and the wind chill is making it pretty cold in northern Arizona after the region was hit by snow. Phoenix broadcasters own "White Lives Matter" trademark. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Ramses Ja and Quinton “Q” Ward were asked by the previous trademark owner to take it...
AZFamily
Taxpayers footing bill for pedestrian bridge that leads to Tempe spring training facility
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The new pedestrian bridge is part of the massive Interstate 10 widening project east and west of the Broadway Curve. It will offer cyclists and pedestrians a way to get from Tempe to Phoenix without battling traffic. But critics see a freebie for pro sports because the bridge leads to the parking lot of Tempe Diablo Stadium, spring training home to Major League Baseball’s Los Angeles Angels.
AZFamily
Find a home in the most affordable neighborhoods in the Valley
Critics calling new pedestrian bridge leading to stadium in Tempe a "freebie" for Los Angeles Angels. Greg LeRoy says the sports world is cluttered with benefits paid for by states, counties and cities, but City of Tempe officials don’t see it that way. 'Zombie Hunter's' arrest interrogation video shown...
AZFamily
2 women, 3 kids hospitalized after serious crash on State Route 51 in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Five people are in the hospital, including three kids, after a serious crash involving several cars on State Route 51 in Phoenix on Friday night. The crash happened around 9 p.m. near McDowell Road. Firefighters arrived at the scene to find one car on its side and smoking. Crews quickly put out the smoke and rescued one person stuck inside their car.
AZFamily
Mold growth on veggies, food not date marked among violations uncovered at Phoenix area restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
AZFamily
Man sentenced to probation for poisoning food at multiple stores in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man who was accused of putting harmful chemicals in food at retail stores in Phoenix will avoid jail time. According to the Arizona Attorney General’s Office, David Lohr will serve 10 years of probation. It was part of a plea deal where he pleaded guilty to one count of criminal damage and two counts of adding poison or other harmful substances to food or drink. He also has to pay $390.42 in restitution to Albertsons/Safeway and undergo a mental health evaluation.
AZFamily
Two hospitalized after crash on Loop 101, lanes are open
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Two people are hospitalized after a crash that had blocked multiple lanes on the Loop 101 in the Tempe area on Saturday morning. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials have not released information about what led up to the crash, the condition of the drivers or potential passengers, or if impairment was a factor. All lanes are open and the accident has been cleared.
KTAR.com
Closures to affect drivers on 4 metro Phoenix freeways this weekend
PHOENIX — It’ll be another busy weekend of closure on metro Phoenix freeways, according to state transportation officials. In north Phoenix, southbound Interstate 17 will be closed from Greenway Road to Northern Avenue from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday for a pavement improvement project. The Loop...
'We could've been burnt alive': Fire in Phoenix's 'The Zone' displaces people
PHOENIX — A fire Monday night at Phoenix's largest homeless encampment, known as "The Zone," has left some people displaced and uncertain of where to go. The fire, isolated to one block near Ninth Avenue and Jefferson Street, still destroyed everything for at least two makeshift homes. From clothes...
KTAR.com
Fossil Creek in central Arizona to reopen after 16-month closure
PHOENIX — Fossil Creek in central Arizona is reopening to the public after a wildfire forced a closure for nearly a year-and-a-half. All sites, including the Childs Dispersed Camping Area, will reopen Thursday after impacts from the Backbone Fire shut down the recreation area in June 2021, Coconino National Forest said in a press release.
Phoenix temperatures plummet, Flagstaff sees snow
PHOENIX — It's cold in Phoenix and it's snowing in Flagstaff. A storm system that originated in the Pacific Northwest is delivering mountain snow, Valley rain and a sharp temperature drop to State 48. Many locations will fall into the single digits and teens across the high country, while...
AZFamily
Phoenix approves hiring private security to patrol certain parks overnight
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — People will soon see more security at some city parks in Phoenix. With a 5-4 vote, the city council approved on Wednesday hiring private overnight security guards for eight parks. The patrols would start at 8 p.m. and end at 10 a.m. at Cortez, Washington, Pierce, Cielito, El Oso, Perry, Cesar Chavez, Cholla, Sunnyslope, Paradise Valley, Los Olivos and Maryvale parks. “This is what my constituents want, need and deserve,” said Councilwoman Ann O’Brien, who represents District 1. At least one park in each district will have private security overnight.
kyma.com
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Winds and warmer temps coming to the area
As winds continue to come through the Desert Southwest things could be getting a bit warmer throughout the week. YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - An active weather pattern with showers and a few thunderstorms is impacting the Phoenix metro this afternoon. Heavy downpours, gusty winds, and small hail continue to be the threat going into this evening. As the core of activity shifts eastward this evening, expect quieter but continued cold conditions into Friday. A warming trend is expected going into early next week. Another cold and possibly wetter pattern has potential to impact the region over the middle of next week, but that possibility still remains uncertain at this time.
fox10phoenix.com
Gas leak near Old Town Scottsdale forces hundreds to evacuate
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A major gas leak forced hundreds of residents at a downtown Scottsdale apartment complex to evacuate, fire officials said. Firefighters say Scottsdale Road was partially shut down between Osborn Road and Earll Drive while they worked with Southwest Gas to stop a leak at the Griffin Apartments.
Suspect who tampered with food at Valley Target stores gets probation
PHOENIX — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast in 2018. A man arrested in 2018 for pouring hydrogen peroxide on food products at local retail stores throughout the Valley has been placed on supervised probation. David Lohr, 52, was sentenced last week to seven years...
AZFamily
Phoenix firefighters battle same house fire hours apart
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Numerous Phoenix firefighters worked to extinguish a large house fire that broke out Friday morning, the same home that caught fire hours before. Shortly after 6 a.m., firefighters were dispatched to the home on North 36th Drive, near the intersection of 35th and Dunlap avenues. Fire crews arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the home and immediately called for a first-alarm response, requesting additional units.
