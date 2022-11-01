Read full article on original website
NHL
Ovechkin ties Gordie Howe goals record after meeting Mr. Hockey's son
DETROIT -- When Alex Ovechkin came off the ice after warmups Thursday, Mark Howe was waiting for him. The son of the late Gordie Howe knew Ovechkin had 785 goals, one shy of his dad's NHL record for goals with one team. He wanted to encourage Ovechkin in person before the Washington Capitals played the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena.
A Newer Cloud Formation Spotted In Minnesota Looks Like A Lake In The Sky
There is a newer cloud formation that is very unique, and it has recently been spotted in Minnesota. It looks like a giant lake in the sky. The formation is called "Undulatus Asperatus" and it looks both mesmerizing and terrifying at the same time. It is still relatively new, even though the formation was named a few years ago.
NHL
Benn gets hat trick in Stars victory against Oilers
EDMONTON -- Jamie Benn scored a hat trick for the Dallas Stars in a 6-2 win against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place on Saturday. Jason Robertson had a goal and two assists, Joe Pavelski had a goal and an assist, and Scott Wedgewood made 28 saves for the Stars (8-3-1), who won their third straight.
NHL
TAKEAWAYS: Wells Makes NHL Debut as Blackhawks Shutout in Winnipeg
All four goals occurred with Chicago's special teams units on the ice, Wells makes Soderblom left early from injury. After a strong first period showing, the Blackhawks wearing their red uniforms on the road found themselves shutout by the Winnipeg Jets, 4-0. A normally strong Blackhawks special teams let up all four goals - the penalty kill unit allowing three, while the Jets scored one shorthanded goal on a Blackhawks' power play.
NHL
'Going down memory lane, that's something very special'
The former Detroit Red Wings forwards were waiting to speak to the media for a special 25th Anniversary Celebration press conference on Thursday night when their former head coach Scotty Bowman started praising the iconic Grind Line. "Role players were so important on all of the good teams I had,"...
NHL
GAME RECAP: Stars 6, Oilers 2
EDMONTON, AB - The Dallas Stars showed why they are a team on the rise on Saturday afternoon. Jason Robertson and Jamie Benn lead the way for the Central Division leaders, with Robertson notching a goal and two assists on the day and Benn recording the hat trick in a 6-2 defeat for Edmonton to Dallas.
NHL
Hellebuyck, Jets shut out Blackhawks, push point streak to six
Makes 30 saves for Winnipeg; Soderblom leaves with injury for Chicago. Four different players scored a goal while Connor Hellebuyck notched his 30th career NHL shutout in the Jets' 4-0 win against the Blackhawks. 05:01 •. Connor Hellebuyck made 30 saves and the Winnipeg Jets shut out the Chicago Blackhawks...
NHL
Live Blog: Lightning vs. Sabres
The Bolts continue a four-game homestand on Saturday night with their first matchup of the season against the Sabres. TV coverage: Bally Sports Sun (check local listings) Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7. Where to stream it: BallySports.com.
NHL
Husso, Kubalik help Red Wings shut out Islanders
DETROIT -- Ville Husso made 24 saves, and the Detroit Red Wings ended the New York Islanders' winning streak at five games with a 3-0 victory at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday. Husso's shutout was his second this season and fifth in the NHL. "The guys did a great job...
NHL
LA Kings vs. Florida Panthers: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Florida Panthers:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Panthers: 6 - 4 - 1 (13 pts) Kings: 6 - 6 - 1 (13 pts) The LA Kings have had 24 multi-point performances from their players this season, ranking fifth-most in the league.
NHL
3 Takeaways: Islanders Win Streak Snapped in 3-0 Shutout Loss to Wings
Islanders shut out for first time this season, as five-game winning streak comes to an end. There was just something off for the New York Islanders on Saturday afternoon, as they saw their five-game winning streak come to a halt via a 3-0 shutout loss to the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena.
NHL
Special teams propel Jets to victory over Chicago
WINNIPEG - Special teams were at the forefront of a special performance on Saturday. The Winnipeg Jets went 3-for-4 on the power play, and added a shorthanded marker for good measure, as part of a 4-0 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday. "I think that was a great effort...
NHL
Morning Skate Report: Nov. 5, 2022
Golden Knights shoot for seven in a row against Canadiens. The Vegas Golden Knights (10-2-0) continue their five-game road trip as they take on the Montreal Canadiens (5-5-1) on Saturday at 4 p.m. PT at the Bell Centre. BROADCAST INFORMATION. TV: AT&T SportsNet. Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340. NOTES.
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Kraken (6-4-2) at Penguins (4-5-2) | 4 p.m.
Time: 4 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. In his media comments after Thursday's win in Minnesota, Kraken coach Dave Hakstol referred to his team as playing "together hockey." Sounds like something every team should play every night, but it doesn't always work that way. But right now Seattle is contributing in a manner that points to each player doing what it takes to win the game in front of the Kraken. Some examples: Andre Burakovsky hasn't scored in five games but has provided four assists in those games and continues putting quality shots on goal to keep opponents worried. By now, Kraken fans know 19 different players have already scored this year, a league-high. Defensemen are taking turns leading the team in blocked shots (Adam Larsson had eight Thursday). Fourth-liners Morgan Geekie (four goals, one assist in last five games) and Daniel Sprong (2 G, 4A, 6 games), both healthy scratches earlier in the season, are major contributors to a 4-1 record in the last five games and the current three-game winning streak.
NHL
Preview: Sharks vs. Ducks
The San Jose Sharks face the Anaheim Ducks on Los Tiburones Night presented by Milagro Tequila at SAP Center at 7:30 p.m. PT. Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & Sap Center App Presented by Western Digital. Game notes:. • Head Coach David Quinn is 1 win from 100 NHL...
NHL
Need to Know: Bruins at Maple Leafs
TORONTO - The Bruins (10-1-0) will be in search of their eighth straight victory on Saturday night as they close out their three-game road trip against the Toronto Maple Leafs (5-4-2) at Scotiabank Arena. "They're always a great team," Brad Marchand said of the Maple Leafs. "They have the ability...
NHL
Preview: Coyotes Open Road Trip in D.C. Against Capitals
Guenther to appear in 10th game with the team as rookies shine early in the season. Nov. 5, 2022 | 4:00 pm MST | Capital One Arena, Washington D.C. TV: Bally Sports Arizona Extra | Radio: KTAR 92.3 FM. Cue up Willie Nelson, because the Arizona Coyotes are on the...
NHL
LIVE BLOG: Oilers vs. Stars
Get minute-by-minute updates as the Oilers close out their three-game homestand with a matinee matchup against the Stars. The Edmonton Oilers close out a three-game homestand at Rogers Place on Saturday afternoon against the Dallas Stars. You can watch the game on Sportsnet or listen live on the Oilers Radio...
NHL
Recap: Ducks Back in San Jose for Rematch with Sharks
The Ducks return to San Jose and SAP Center tonight, taking on the division rival San Jose Sharks for the second time this week. PUCK DROP: 7 P.M. | TV: BALLY SPORTS SOCAL | DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER. Anaheim will look to close its three-game road trip on a...
NHL
Gameday Preview: Blue Jackets vs. Avalanche (NHL Global Series game 2)
Columbus finishes its stay in Finland with a Saturday rematch against Colorado. Columbus took a step in the right direction as Patrik Laine had a goal and an assist in his hometown and the team scored its first power-play goal of the season Friday night, but it wasn't enough as Colorado scored thrice in the third period to take a 6-3 win over Columbus. There's little time to wallow, though, as the Blue Jackets and Avs are right back at it to conclude the NHL Global Series games today in Tampere, Finland.
