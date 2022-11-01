Woodmont football coach Jeff Murdock steps down after three seasons leading Wildcats

After three seasons as head football coach at Woodmont High School, Jeff Murdock is stepping away from coaching.

The school announced the news on social media early Tuesday. Murdock compiled a 12-14 record in three seasons as head coach and was on the staff at Woodmont for six total seasons. His first three seasons he was an assistant on then-head coach Jet Turner's staff, until Turner left for Blacksburg in 2019 and Murdock took over as head coach in January 2020.

"Wasn't pressured or anything like that ... it was the opposite of that, actually," Murdock told The Greenville News on Tuesday. "Just a time issue. You know, still enjoy my class load here ... still plan to teach. But plan on doing a little farming and fishing."

Murdock said he doesn't plan to continue coaching, although he will miss it, he said.

"The relationships you build with the coaches and the players," Murdock said is what he'll miss the most. He plans to continue teaching at Woodmont and remain an active part of the school's FFA chapter and agriculture education courses.

His departure from Woodmont closes a chapter on his head coaching career that spanned from 2003 to 2022. He previously was head coach at Ware Shoals and coached the program for eight seasons (2003-2010), going 70-30 overall. He won six region titles at Ware Shoals and reached the Class A Upper State Championship game four times.

In 2011 he took over at Crescent. Murdock led the Tigers until 2017 and accumulated a 36-32 record as head coach. In 2012 and 2016, Crescent won eight games with him at the helm, something Crescent hadn't done since winning nine games in 1997.

Murdock said that he knows that Woodmont has talent coming up and that he thinks the program can take another step forward in the coming years. He said he hopes that the school gives someone on the current staff a chance at the job.

Woodmont athletic director Chris Carter said that the program and athletic department is "certainly going to miss him," on Friday nights. Carter said that the school will wait until the SCHSL football state finals are done in December to post the job and "at that time, go from there."

Overall in his head coaching career, Murdock has an 123-80 overall record across 18 seasons.

