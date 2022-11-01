Tom Brady Breaks Out ‘Grim Reaper’ Halloween Costume Amid Divorce, Social Media Sounds Off

Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

For the first time in a while, Tom Brady returned to Twitter. Technically, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback didn’t go anywhere, but some time had passed since his last post. That changed on Halloween night.

Brady posted an image of his Halloween costume this year, dressed as the Grim Reaper. He and his kids appeared ready for a night of trick-or-treating.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion appeared to understand the humor behind his costume. In his post, Brady wrote, “Insert grim reaper joke here … Happy Halloween.”

Social media had plenty to say about Brady’s Halloween costume this year. Some were cruel and others showed support for the NFL QB.

“Seems like the Grim Reaper took your abilities to play QB the way you been playing,” one Twitter user wrote.

Another social media user wrote, “You came back from the dead after a month earlier this year to be fair!!”

Tom Brady Navigating “Unfamiliar” Territory

The 2022 season has presented Tom Brady with some new and unfamiliar challenges. Yes, we know that sounds crazy for a 23-year NFL veteran. But it’s true.

During the latest episode of his Let’s Go podcast, Brady talked about the personal challenges he faces, as well as Tampa Bay’s poor 3-5 start.

“You know what, I’m glad it’s unfamiliar,” Brady said, per FOX News. “I want this to be as unfamiliar as possible. Losing sucks and we’ve put a lot into winning, just like every team does. And no one’s feeling sorry for the Bucs. We know that and we gotta go change it.

“So, I think the attitude is, there’s no surrender. There’s nobody that’s backing down from the challenge. We’ve faced adversity before. We all have. You face adversity in your professional life. You face adversity in other aspects of life. It all builds resilience and you learn how to deal with the adversities and hopefully they make you stronger.”

As easy as it might be for Brady to run from those challenges, it sounds like he’s prepared to face them head on.