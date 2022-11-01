Last week, the world's richest man got himself a new bird, and he has been playing with it like his new pet. That's right; we are talking about Elon Musk, the new Twitter chief who acquired the platform for a whopping $44 billion. As per the ruling by the Delaware judge, Musk had until October 28, 2022, to close the deal on the initially agreed terms or face a legal trial to be held in November. However, it was on October 26 that the Tesla and SpaceX CEO entered Twitter's San Francesco headquarters with a white bathroom sink in his hands. He also tweeted a short video of his entrance through the glass doors at the headquarters, with the caption, "Let thank sink in!"

1 DAY AGO