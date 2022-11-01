Read full article on original website
Related
Musk's Twitter Vision May Include Edit Button For All, But Pricing Rumors Spark Confusion
It appears that Elon Musk may be feeling generous when it comes to the tweet editing feature, and that could be good news for users who don't want to pay.
Elon Musk Removes 'Days Of Rest' For Twitter Employees, Plans To Eliminate Remote Work
Elon Musk is bringing his Tesla formula of leadership to Twitter, which means remote work is a big no and paid resting days are over for employees at the social media company. Musk, who previously praised Chinese employees for burning the midnight oil, has reportedly chalked out plans to lay off underperforming employees and is encouraging rigorous performance checks.
Twitter Blue With Verification For $7.99 Monthly Fee Rolls Out In App Update
Elon Musk's Twitter Blue plans just took a major step forward. The Twitter App's description in the Apple App Store has just been updated to list the new price and upcoming features. The world's richest man has long talked about making major changes to the social network, and those changes are falling into place rapidly following his late-October acquisition of the company. The most high-profile change to the way the site works revolves around its iconic "blue checkmark." While the checkmark was traditionally free and used to verify an account of public interest was genuine, it will soon be available to all "Blue" users.
Elon Musk's Twitter Moderation Update Makes A Big Claim About Hate Speech
Twitter, under its new owner and CEO Elon Musk, began company-wide layoffs, shut down active projects and got rid of entire departments. The biggest concern, however, has been the impact on Twitter's content moderation policies, and how a significantly smaller team can handle the job under the reign of a free-speech absolutist leader.
The Growing List Of Brands Pausing Ads On Twitter Following Musk's Takeover
It wouldn't be wrong to say that 2022 is turning out to be the most tumultuous year Twitter has ever had in its 16-year history. Following months of suspense over Elon Musk's planned acquisition, the billionaire finally took ownership of the social media company in late October. Musk's purchase was immediately followed by massive structural changes within Twitter. He immediately ousted key figures — including CEO Parag Agarwal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal, and Legal Policy, Trust, and Security head Vijaya Gadde. Musk then proceeded to fire Twitter's board of directors — becoming the sole director of Twitter and giving him unfettered control over the company.
Elon Musk Details Plan For Revamped Twitter Blue: $8/month, Fewer Ads, And Longer Uploads
Elon Musk finally has a solid plan for selling the Twitter Blue subscription package, and there's a whole lot to unpack in his latest tweetstorm.
Elon Musk Is That Last Person We'd Expect To Own A Tiny House
Elon Musk may have billions, but he sometimes comes home to roost in a tiny home, if he's not couch surfing.
Use It Or Lose It: Old Twitter Accounts May Soon Be Deleted
A single-word tweet from Elon Musk indicates that your old, unused, and abandoned Twitter accounts may be at risk of deletion in the near future.
Amazon Music Now Offers Its Full Catalog To Prime Subscribers, But There's A Catch
In February 2022, Amazon made headlines after it decided to raise the price of its Prime subscription by a steep 17%. Consumers who used to pay $12.99 per month for the service until January 2022 found themselves paying $14.99 per month for essentially the same product. Those opting for a yearly subscription to Amazon Prime needed to shell out $139 for the privilege — as opposed to just $119 previously. Adding insult to injury, the increased subscription fee did not entitle Amazon Prime subscribers to any additional benefits. Needless to say, thousands of Prime subscribers in the U.S. weren't thrilled with this change. Amazon, for its part, asserted that the price hikes were rational, considering that the company last hiked prices for Prime more than four years ago.
Elon Musk's Wild First Week At Twitter: Everything You Might Have Missed
Last week, the world's richest man got himself a new bird, and he has been playing with it like his new pet. That's right; we are talking about Elon Musk, the new Twitter chief who acquired the platform for a whopping $44 billion. As per the ruling by the Delaware judge, Musk had until October 28, 2022, to close the deal on the initially agreed terms or face a legal trial to be held in November. However, it was on October 26 that the Tesla and SpaceX CEO entered Twitter's San Francesco headquarters with a white bathroom sink in his hands. He also tweeted a short video of his entrance through the glass doors at the headquarters, with the caption, "Let thank sink in!"
Elon Musk's Twitter May Fast Track Paywall For Videos
Elon Musk seems to be changing Twitter at breakneck speeds, and some of those changes may be huge. One rumored feature is designed to fund creators.
Elon Musk's Leaked Twitter Verification Plan Is Light On Verification
Elon Musk has reportedly tasked Twitter employees with rolling out the updated — and pricier – Twitter Blue subscription as early as next Monday. Priced at $8 per month, the subscription is now tied to the account verification system. If you want to keep the coveted blue tick, you need to pay up or you'll lose it. For those without a verified badge, this is the paid opportunity of a lifetime. The overhauled Twitter Blue subscription system will be rolled out in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. However, Times reporter Ryan Mac tweeted that there are also plans to expand into the European market.
Current Twitter Bans Will Stay In Place For 'At Least A Few More Weeks' According To Musk
If you were hoping Elon Musk's rapid transformation of Twitter meant you'd get your banned account back ASAP, think again and prepare to wait a few weeks.
It's A Grim Friday At Twitter As Musk Shutters Entire Departments
The layoffs have begun at Twitter as new-CEO Elon Musk has dismantled entire departments in the interest of cost savings. We have all the details.
Twitter Account Deactivations Have Skyrocketed Amid Musk Takeover Controversy
Twitter has a long history of upsetting users who then vow to delete their accounts and move elsewhere. It seems this time around, they actually meant it.
Twitter Has Lost Two Major Ad Brands After A Tumultuous Week
It's no surprise that Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter has been messy. Ironically, the biggest problem Twitter has might well be what prompted Musk to buy the outlet in the first place: freedom of expression. While he has made a relentless attempt to brand himself as a champion of free speech, he has not been forthcoming about what he thinks "free speech" actually means.
How To Turn The Boring Windows Copy Progress Dialog Into A Game
We often face times when waiting for a big chunk of files to copy from one location to another on our PC feels either very boring or unsettling. If it's usually in line before something grand — like installing a game you have been wanting to play or viewing a large set of pictures from your last vacation — we can't seem to take our focus away from the progress bar, no matter how hard we try. If you also have trouble leaving a copy progress bar alone, here's a neat trick that will keep you entertained while on the watch.
Samsung Galaxy Features You're Missing Out On
Samsung packs its Galaxy flagship phones full of features — so many of them, in fact, that you may not know they exist even if you own one of the handsets.
How To Send Xbox Series X Clips Directly To Your Phone
Forgot to record that awesome gaming moment while it happened? No worries, you can send clips and screenshots from the Xbox Series X to your phone. Here's how.
Florida Man Uses Straw To Help Make Screwing Tiny Screws In Easier
This is genius at work.
SlashGear
58K+
Followers
21K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.https://www.slashgear.com
Comments / 0