Brian Austin Green encourages Megan Fox to have a baby with Machine Gun Kelly: ‘That’d be amazing’

By Daniel Neira
 4 days ago

Brian Austin Green is sharing his thoughts about the romantic relationship between his ex-wife Megan Fox, and her fiance Machine Gun Kelly. The Hollywood star seems to be very supportive, as he encouraged the couple to have a baby together.

The 49-year-old actor was asked about their relationship during a recent interview with E! News. “I think that’d be amazing,” Brian said, talking about Megan and MGK’s effort to expand their family.

Brian is currently in a relationship with Sharna Burgess, who recently had a very emotional moment receiving her U.S. citizenship. The couple welcomed their new baby Zane just four months ago, and the actor now wants another half-sibling for his kids.

Megan shares 10-year-old Noah, 8-year-old Bodhi, and 6-year-old Journey with Brian. The actor revealed that his three kids are “obsessed” with the 4-month-old baby, which made him think that it would be a great idea if the actress and the rapper decide to have a baby themselves.

“It’d be the same for them with [Megan],” he explained. “And the reality is that it’s difficult for them leaving and going over to her house because they miss [the new baby] so much.”

He continued, “So to be able to go over to her house and have the same experience, there’s something cool there.” Brian and Megan decided to call it quits in 2020, however they have succeeded at co-parenting.

“We don’t fight over time with the kids. We try and alternate holidays between Christmas Day, Christmas Eve,” he said. “We co-parent really well together.”

“We’re open to things changing. I’m very aware of — and so is she — that our schedules are insane. So when we do get time, cherish it. It’s an amazing thing, and we support the other parent having time,” he admitted. “People make the mistake of going into separation, worrying about not affecting the kids … but I don’t think that’s possible. I don’t think it’s possible to separate and have it not affect the kids.”

HOLAUSA

