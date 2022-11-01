ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outsider.com

Michael Ray Trains With Active-Duty Soldiers to Learn What It Takes to Serve America

By Caitlin Berard
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dP1s8_0iug8OzS00
(Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Country music star Michael Ray is usually busy with songwriting, media appearances, and planning his next tour. Recently, however, the “Whiskey and Rain” singer stepped away from his guitar and microphone to take part in an unusual project. Ray was the first star to appear on Inside the Base, a docuseries following the lives of active-duty troops.

Michael Ray traveled to West Point for the series, a four-year Military Academy whose mission is “to educate, train, and inspire the Corps of Cadets so that each graduate is a commissioned leader of character committed to the values of Duty, Honor, Country.”

In an interview with We Are the Mighty, Michael Ray explained he’s no stranger to the values of West Point. Experiencing them firsthand alongside cadets, however, gave him a new appreciation for America’s military.

“Where I was raised, it’s very God, family, and country,” Ray explained. “From an early age, we were raised to respect and understand the rights that we have [and] the reason why we have them. The reason we have them is because men and women put it all on the line.”

Michael Ray has never served in the military himself. But he comes from a family of first responders who instilled a deep respect for those who put their lives on the line in service of others. Because of this, he wouldn’t trade his experience at West Point for anything.

“When this came up, I remember calling my manager immediately and telling them whatever we got to do for it,” Ray recalled. “Because [Inside the Base] is going to be one of the coolest things I’ve ever done.”

Michael Ray Recalls His Experience at West Point

As part of Inside the Base, Michael Ray got the full West Point experience. From the moment he made it through security, he was thrown into the academy’s rigorous training schedule. Now, Michael Ray isn’t out of shape, by any means. But he quickly realized his regimen was nothing compared to the cadets’.

“Man, I feel like I keep myself in pretty good shape,” he said. “I workout, eat right. But just like when people watch the Olympics and they say they want to swim next to Michael Phelps to really see how fast [he] is… It was that type of thing.”

The academy-wide wake-up call was a startling experience for Michael Ray as well. “I didn’t know that they started their morning shooting the cannon,” Ray said. “It was just a really cool thing to see and I almost felt like I had a VIP ticket backstage.”

His short time among the cadets at West Point is an experience Michael Ray will never forget. He hopes, however, that his appearance on Inside the Base benefits the men and women of the military even more.

“As I’ve gotten further in my career and God’s blessed me with a bigger platform, it means a lot to me to shine that light on those men and women,” he explained. “[The military] gave me this chance because I was born in a place like the United States.”

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Aaron Carter Dies at 34, Social Media Reacts to the Tragic News

Social media users are absolutely beside themselves after news broke on Saturday that actor-singer Aaron Carter died at 34 years old. Carter, according to TMZ, was found dead in his bathtub at his home in Lancaster, California. According to law enforcement officials who spoke to the outlet, they got a 911 call at 11 a.m. Saturday morning. They were informed that a male had drowned in the tub.
LANCASTER, CA
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Luke Grimes Dazzles Alongside Wife at Season 5 Premiere Party: PHOTOS

There is just about one week left until the fifth season of Yellowstone hits the airwaves. And, while we are gearing up for this, so are the stars of the massively popular modern western drama series. This includes, of course, includes the moment that the Yellowstone cast hit the red carpet in New York City for the season five premiere party. Setting aside their western personalities for a little bit of a big-city black-tie look as they celebrate the exciting event.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser Celebrates Season 5 Premiere in Sweet Family Photo

“Yellowstone” held an exclusive premiere event of season 5 in New York City on Nov. 3, and the cast showed up in their best looks for the event. Cole Hauser brought his whole family, minus his oldest son, Ryland, who’s making waves in the high school football world. His wife, Cynthia Hauser, posted a sweet photo of her and Cole and their two younger children, son Colt and daughter Steely.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Outsider.com

When Is the Next Powerball Drawing?

The Powerball jackpot is growing to epic proportions with an estimated value of $1.5 billion and a cash payout of $745.9 million. This was after there was no winner for Wednesday night’s drawing, ABC News reports. The lucky numbers for Wednesday night’s $1.2 billion estimated jackpot were 2, 11, 22, 35, and 60. The Powerball number was 23 and the powerplay number was 2.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Outsider.com

Ravens Legend Ed Reed Gives Painful ‘Advice’ to Steelers Fans

Baltimore Ravens legend Ed Reed wants to help all Pittsburgh Steelers fans going through it amid the team’s 2-6 start to this season. Making a recent appearance on a podcast of The 33rd Team, Reed was asked to give his best advice to Steelers fans. Having played eleven seasons with the AFC North rival Ravens, Reed’s advice was probably far from what the “Steel City” wanted to hear.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Outsider.com

‘BBQ Karen’ Calls Police on North Carolina Restaurant for Serving ‘Pink Meat’

There’s no doubt we, as Americans, have different schools of thought and opinions when it comes to all things BBQ. We could also bet our bottom dollar that no other country invests the same time, energy, and care into mastering the art of the grill. So when one BBQ restaurant owner was accused of serving a customer “pink meat,” the owner couldn’t help but stick up for themselves.
RALEIGH, NC
Outsider.com

Black Bear Spotted Roaming Through Northern Virginia City Streets

A young black bear has been causing some excitement in recent weeks after multiple people spotted it roaming through several northern Virginia cities. According to Paige Pearson, a spokeswoman with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, this particular animal, a male, has wandered through Vienna, Oakton, Fairfax, Reston, and McLean. And most recently, he moved into Tyson, which isn’t known for bears sightings.
VIENNA, VA
Outsider.com

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Noah Gragson on Ty Gibbs, ‘I Don’t Like Him’

The media days are underway and the NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers spoke today. Noah Gragson let it be known he’s no fan of Ty Gibbs. In case you couldn’t tell by their multiple run-ins with one another, the general tension between the two at all times on and off the track, and just about everything else – this might surprise you.
Outsider.com

Reba McEntire Cancels Upcoming Concerts Due To Health Concern

Her doctor had some difficult news for Reba McEntire. And that’s why this country music superstar needed to scramble, rescheduling her tour stops this week. McEntire shared the bad news on social media Wednesday afternoon. She posted: “An update about this weekend’s shows. My doctor has advised me to go on vocal rest, so I have made the difficult decision to reschedule this weekend’s shows.”
RALEIGH, NC
Outsider.com

Keanu Reeves Claims He Was Blacklisted by Fox for a Decade: Here’s Why

Keanu Reeves is one of the most beloved actors in the movie industry but he happened to be blacklisted by a studio. It happened to be from Fox Studios, Far Out Magazine reports. But Reeves said it happened after the actor refused to be a part of a sequel for Speed. Reeves was not interested in coming back to the movie. Sandra Bullock did sign up to come back in her role. The studio replaced Reeves with Jason Patric. What happened? Speed 2 was not well received at all. In an article with GQ, Reeves said, “I didn’t work with [Fox] again until The Day the Earth Stood Still.”
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Med’ Loses Another Key Character

For the NBC show Chicago Med, yet another cast member is leaving and that person is Asjha Cooper, who played Vanessa Taylor. Cooper has been playing that character since Season 6. But she is now off of the show’s cast. Cooper’s last appearance on the show was during Wednesday night’s episode. In the show, Vanessa decides to leave her job as a doctor at the hospital for an opportunity to travel to the Philippines and help others.
Outsider.com

Man Frees Moose From Barbed Wire Fence, Immediately Gets Attacked: VIDEO

A good Samaritan who stumbled upon a young moose tangled in a barbed wire fence learned the hard way that no good deed goes unpunished. YouTube user James Bosely noticed the animal extremely wound in the sharp barbs as he was walking down a secluded dirt road. The moose, a yearling, was struggling and moaning and lying in the grass. So Bosely carefully and successfully pulled the fence away.
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

579K+
Followers
65K+
Post
230M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy