Loretta Lynn Pre-Recorded Special Message That Aired at Her Memorial Service

Country music icon Loretta Lynn gave a heartfelt message at her memorial service via a touching pre-recorded message. The meaningful words were delivered to those who were mourning the star by Loretta Lynn herself at the Grand Ole Opry during a Sunday (October 30) service.

A crowd of mourners gathered at the Grand Ole Opry last weekend to pay tribute to Lynn. Loretta Lynn passed away last month at the age of 90. The star died at her Hurricane Mills Ranch in Tennessee on October 4, 2022. According to reports, the touching memorial service was the result of a collaboration between CMT and Sandbox Productions. Together, they created the moving memorial service, Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration Of The Life & Music Of Loretta Lynn.

Loretta Lynn Delivers Moving Message At Her Star-Studded Memorial Service

The service was aired live on Sunday night and included a pre-recorded message from Lynn. In the message, according to CMT, Loretta Lynn thanks her friends for giving her “such a great life.”

“I have never taken it or you for granted,” the late singer said in the moving statement. Lynn continues to note that she is grateful to have shared her story through her many beloved projects. And, the support she received along the way was an invaluable gift. Take a look at the rest of the statement below:

“Because of you, my kids didn’t have to grow up poor the way I did. As a mother, I didn’t have to go to bed heartbroken. What you gave me allowed me to give them a better life,” the statement continues. Lynn goes on the note that she hopes her loved ones know “what a gift that is.”

I have shared my story so many times through my songs, through my books, [and] through my movie. I have tried to give back to you as much as I could, even though I know I can’t,” Lynn’s statement continues. Something the star says she “could never repay you for the life and the love that you’ve given to me.”

“Thank you,” Lynn adds. “I’ve traveled all over the world, but I never got to see much, that is, except for you – my fans, my friends. I want you to know that I saw and remember every one of you. I thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Martina McBride Shares Some Touching Words About The Late Country Music Legend

Many stars paid tribute to the star during the touching tribute including the iconic Martina McBride. In her statement, McBride shares that the country music legend was “funny and fun and wise and just always Loretta.”

“She paid attention to our careers and made us feel like we were special to her and like she was in our corner,” McBride says of Loretta Lynn.

“And I feel part of her legacy now is that it is up to us to mentor and make sure we all know we have each other’s backs and that the ones coming up the ladder feel our support, too,” the Wild Angels singer continues in her tribute message. “That we are available and we can now say, ‘I love you, honey. Come see me anytime.”

Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration Of The Life & Music Of Loretta Lynn is scheduled to air again on CMT two more times. These airings are scheduled for Wednesday, November 2 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT, and for Sunday, November 6 at 11 a.m. ET/10 a.m. CT.