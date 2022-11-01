ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waseca County News

Trevino, Petker graduate from Waseca County Drug Court

By By ETHAN BECKER
Waseca County News
Waseca County News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20stkH_0iug82ej00

There wasn’t a dry eye in courtroom No. 2 in the upper level of the Waseca County Courthouse Thursday afternoon during the commencement ceremony for the 87th and 88th graduates of the Waseca County Drug Court.

After a brief catchup with people still in the program, which has been operating since 2013, the ceremonies for Marcos Trevino and Ashley Petker began.

“We look at graduations as an opportunity to reflect on just how far we’ve come, and what there is left to do,” Nicole Grams said. Grams is the coordinator for Steele-Waseca Drug Court.

Grams said that the drug court’s purpose is to recruit people who are at a high risk of criminal activity, because of drug use, and connect them with services and provide structure to their life through programs designed to support mental health, sober housing and much more.

“We encourage people to engage with the program to change how you think, to recognize what are your high risk thoughts and attitudes and to change those,” Grams said. “Drug court doesn’t last forever … we want to give people the resources to be successful on their own.”

For Trevino and Petker, that process seems to have worked, even if it may have taken longer than some might have hoped.

The first commencement ceremony was held for Trevino, who was the 87th graduate from the Waseca Drug Court.

“I was sure Marcos was going to quit about 10 times,” said Judge Carol Hanks, who presided over the graduations and who works closely with the Drug Court. “And I was concerned about what would happen to you if you quit on us.”

Hans said that the Waseca Drug Court didn’t, “get [Trevino] from the start,” referring to the fact that Trevino began his treatment in the Steele County side of the drug court duo, before moving over to Waseca. When making the move, Hanks said people at the Steele County court told her to “watch out for this guy.”

While at first Hanks and Trevino agree that Trevino wasn’t keen to play along with the program, his attitude began to change as he saw the immense support he was receiving.

“At first, I couldn’t stand the program. I didn’t want to follow the rules and just wanted to do things my way,” Trevino said. “But you believed in me, even when I didn’t believe in myself.”

That belief in Trevino turned his life around, and as of Thursday, Oct. 27, when the ceremony took place, Trevion had been sober for 483 days.

Petker’s start to the program was the opposite from Trevino.

“From the very beginning, you were committed to the program,” Hanks said, referring to Petker, “You had a lot of hurdles to overcome, and the fact that you did it in such a short amount of time is amazing.”

In a letter to the court, Petker said her problems with addiction began after being prescribed painkillers in 2016 for a heart attack. That addiction transitioned to heroin and meth use, and in December 2020, Petker was charged with possession of illicit drugs around children, and her two boys were taken from her.

From entering the drug court program in March 2021, everyone who worked with Petker said her ambition was astonishing, and her drive to reclaim her life was inspiring.

Petker’s charge was a felony and came with a maximum sentence of one year and one day as a first time offender. Instead, she went into the drug court, and, according to the letter to the court, turned to faith and spirituality to turn her life around.

Present at the court was not only members of Petker’s church, including her pastor, but her sons, who Petker had been able to get back as a part of her participation in the drug court. At the time of the ceremony, Petker had been sober for 339 days.

When Hanks offered those in attendance the chance to speak about Petker, tears were shed, hearing one of Petker’s young sons talk about how much his mother cared for them and how much they cared about her.

“We’re glad to have you back, and we’ll be there for you,” he said.

Comments / 0

Related
steeledodgenews.com

Drug Court grad celebrates two big wins

Jillian Larson celebrated two big achievements on Oct. 26: graduation from Steele/Waseca Drug Court and finally getting her driver’s license. An alternative for those who are facing drug- and alcohol-related charges, Drug Court provides an opportunity to avoid or reduce jail time. Steele and Waseca counties partnered to offer it in 2013.
KAAL-TV

New process for identifying human trafficking in Olmsted County

(ABC 6 News) – Olmsted County is joining in on the fight to combat human trafficking in southeastern Minn. In a decision approved Tues., the county is creating a new initiative to identify these incidents and protect survivors. From Oct. 2021 to Oct. 2022, 184 people in southeastern minn....
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
steeledodgenews.com

Sheriff candidates exchange subtle jabs

It took five weeks, but the gloves finally came off – sort of – during a candidate forum. It happened Monday during the meeting between Steele County Sheriff Lon Thiele and his opponent, Deputy Darrin Helget. In a rematch of the 2018 race – and in what many...
OWATONNA, MN
KIMT

Charges dropped over Albert Lea business that defied COVID shutdown order

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Additional charges have been dropped against the Freeborn County woman who defied Governor Walz’ COVID business shutdown. Melissa Lynn “Lisa” Hanson, former owner of The Interchange Wine & Coffee Bistro in Albert Lea, was found guilty on misdemeanor charges and sentenced to 90 days in jail for violating Governor Walz’ executive order that restaurants and other businesses had to close to stop the spread of COVID-19.
ALBERT LEA, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Deputies Respond to Student Fight at Stewartville High School

Stewartville, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fight that was reported at the Stewartville High School Wednesday morning. Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said a deputy was dispatched to the school shortly before 11:30 Wednesday morning. The deputy was then shown two videos being shared on social media that depicted a 16-year-old female student being assaulted by three other teenage girls.
STEWARTVILLE, MN
KIMT

Albert Lea woman sent to prison for selling meth

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A Freeborn County woman is going to prison for selling methamphetamine. Victoria Ann Lopez, 35 of Albert Lea, was arrested in October 2020. The South-Central Drug Investigation Unit says that between July 27, 2020, and August 6, 2020, Lopez sold meth to a confidential informant on five occasions.
ALBERT LEA, MN
KIMT

Update expected Thursday in Olmsted County suspicious death case

LMSTED CO., Minn. - We have an exclusive update for you about an ongoing suspicious death investigation in rural Olmsted County. On Wednesday the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office met with District Attorney Mark Ostrem to discuss developments in the case. Capt. James Schuller says more information is expected to be...
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
KAAL-TV

Sheriff’s office investigating assault at Stewartville HS

(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that they are investigating an assault in the Stewartville High School parking lot from earlier this week. The sheriff’s office is awaiting an injury report to determine what charges may be appropriate. According to Capt. James...
STEWARTVILLE, MN
KROC News

Multiple Meth Busts Extend Rochester Man’s Prison Time

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man has been sentenced to over 10 years in prison for his latest drug-related conviction. 33-year-old Alec Southwick was given the 128-month prison term as part of a plea agreement to charges stemming from his arrest in May of last year. Under the terms of the plea deal, Southwick admitted to a second-degree drug possession charge in exchange for the dismissal of a first-degree count involving the sale of drugs and three other felony drug charges connected to a drug bust in February of this year.
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Habitual Rochester Drug Offender Sentenced to Prison

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man with a long history of felony convictions was sentenced today to just under five years in prison for a drug conviction. 32-year-old Jason Bennett entered a guilty plea this morning to a third-degree drug possession charge stemming from a traffic stop last December. The criminal complaint says Bennett was driving the vehicle that was stopped for a routine traffic violation, which led to a search in the discovery of a bag containing more than 17 grams of crack cocaine.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Rochester man pleads guilty after crashes lead to discovered drugs

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man arrested for drugs after two separate traffic accidents is pleading guilty. Aden Hassan Aden, 32 of Rochester, pleaded guilty Friday to third-degree drug possession and collision with an unattended vehicle. Aden was first arrested May 27 after a single-vehicle accident in the 900 block...
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Fairmont identity thief caught after IRS audit raises questions

FAIRMONT, Minn. -- A man living and working in a southern Minnesota town is facing charges for allegedly stealing the identity of a Texas man.Mario Lisandro Zelaya Groos, 52, is charged with one count each of aggravated forgery, forgery and two counts of identity theft.Fairmont Police say they were notified by a man living in San Benito, Texas that he believed someone was using his social security number to obtain and maintain employment at Fairmont Foods.The victim told police he received a letter from the IRS indicating he underreported his wages on his taxes in 2020 and 2021 for wages earned from Fairmont Foods.Police say they contacted Fairmont Foods to confirm it had an employee under the victim's name, which it did.A search warrant allowed police to obtain Fairmont Foods' records associated with the suspect. The name, date and social security number matched the victim's information.According to the criminal complaint, an officer met with Groos who ultimately admitted his real identity after police found an identification card from the Republic of Honduras.Groos allegedly admitted he had obtained the false ID about two years prior to obtain employment.Groos is due back in court in mid-December.
FAIRMONT, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Convicted drug dealer facing new sale charges

A convicted drug dealer is facing new charges after he crashed into a light pole in St. Peter last year. Joshua David Vezina, 35, of Bloomington, was charged in Nicollet County Court Tuesday with felony 1st and 2nd-degree drug sales. He’s also charged with felony drug possession and misdemeanor DWI.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
KIMT

Austin woman sentenced for 'taunt and run' car theft

AUSTIN, Minn. – Stealing a car after a fight results in probation for a Mower County woman. Naydath Chol Makair, 26 of Austin, was arrested in March and charged with two counts of first-degree burglary, theft, and fifth-degree assault. Police say Makair got into a fight with a man...
AUSTIN, MN
KEYC

One arrested in Brown County in part of nation-wide catalytic converter theft ring

BROWN COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - A man was arrested in Brown County in connection with a nation-wide catalytic converter theft ring takedown. The US Department of Homeland Security, Minnesota Department of Commerce Fraud Bureau, Sleepy Eye Police Department and Brown County Sheriff’s Office executed multiple search warrants in Brown County Wednesday in connection with the nationwide takedown.
BROWN COUNTY, MN
knuj.net

TWO SEMIS COLLIDE IN WATONWAN COUNTY

A Winnebago man was hurt when two semis collided in Watonwan County Monday afternoon. The state patrol says a semi driven by Bruce Koepp of Belle Plaine was traveling westbound on Highway 60. Another semi driven by David Alfson of Winnebago was crossing south on 330th Street when they collided. Koepp wasn’t hurt but Alfson was taken to Madelia hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Madelia fire, police and Ambulance along with the Watonwan County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.
WATONWAN COUNTY, MN
Waseca County News

Waseca County News

Waseca County, MN
158
Followers
328
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

Waseca County News has been serving Waseca County since 1982 and publishes Wednesdays and online at www.WasecaCountyNews.com

 https://www.southernminn.com/waseca_county_news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy