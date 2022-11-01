Trevino, Petker graduate from Waseca County Drug Court

There wasn’t a dry eye in courtroom No. 2 in the upper level of the Waseca County Courthouse Thursday afternoon during the commencement ceremony for the 87th and 88th graduates of the Waseca County Drug Court.

After a brief catchup with people still in the program, which has been operating since 2013, the ceremonies for Marcos Trevino and Ashley Petker began.

“We look at graduations as an opportunity to reflect on just how far we’ve come, and what there is left to do,” Nicole Grams said. Grams is the coordinator for Steele-Waseca Drug Court.

Grams said that the drug court’s purpose is to recruit people who are at a high risk of criminal activity, because of drug use, and connect them with services and provide structure to their life through programs designed to support mental health, sober housing and much more.

“We encourage people to engage with the program to change how you think, to recognize what are your high risk thoughts and attitudes and to change those,” Grams said. “Drug court doesn’t last forever … we want to give people the resources to be successful on their own.”

For Trevino and Petker, that process seems to have worked, even if it may have taken longer than some might have hoped.

The first commencement ceremony was held for Trevino, who was the 87th graduate from the Waseca Drug Court.

“I was sure Marcos was going to quit about 10 times,” said Judge Carol Hanks, who presided over the graduations and who works closely with the Drug Court. “And I was concerned about what would happen to you if you quit on us.”

Hans said that the Waseca Drug Court didn’t, “get [Trevino] from the start,” referring to the fact that Trevino began his treatment in the Steele County side of the drug court duo, before moving over to Waseca. When making the move, Hanks said people at the Steele County court told her to “watch out for this guy.”

While at first Hanks and Trevino agree that Trevino wasn’t keen to play along with the program, his attitude began to change as he saw the immense support he was receiving.

“At first, I couldn’t stand the program. I didn’t want to follow the rules and just wanted to do things my way,” Trevino said. “But you believed in me, even when I didn’t believe in myself.”

That belief in Trevino turned his life around, and as of Thursday, Oct. 27, when the ceremony took place, Trevion had been sober for 483 days.

Petker’s start to the program was the opposite from Trevino.

“From the very beginning, you were committed to the program,” Hanks said, referring to Petker, “You had a lot of hurdles to overcome, and the fact that you did it in such a short amount of time is amazing.”

In a letter to the court, Petker said her problems with addiction began after being prescribed painkillers in 2016 for a heart attack. That addiction transitioned to heroin and meth use, and in December 2020, Petker was charged with possession of illicit drugs around children, and her two boys were taken from her.

From entering the drug court program in March 2021, everyone who worked with Petker said her ambition was astonishing, and her drive to reclaim her life was inspiring.

Petker’s charge was a felony and came with a maximum sentence of one year and one day as a first time offender. Instead, she went into the drug court, and, according to the letter to the court, turned to faith and spirituality to turn her life around.

Present at the court was not only members of Petker’s church, including her pastor, but her sons, who Petker had been able to get back as a part of her participation in the drug court. At the time of the ceremony, Petker had been sober for 339 days.

When Hanks offered those in attendance the chance to speak about Petker, tears were shed, hearing one of Petker’s young sons talk about how much his mother cared for them and how much they cared about her.

“We’re glad to have you back, and we’ll be there for you,” he said.