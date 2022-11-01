Voters in Hays County are choosing a new district attorney. It comes as the political discussion about crime has become polarized around the country. Like many races, it’s sharply partisan between a progressive Democrat and a MAGA Republican. Conservative candidates like David Puryear tell voters that progressive Democrats are soft on crime. “That should be the primary concern of the government to provide for the safety of the community,” Puryear said in an interview with Sinclair’s The National Desk.

HAYS COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO