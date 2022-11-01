Read full article on original website
CBS Austin
Former deputy arrested for allowing jail inmates to use his cell phone
SAN ANTONIO – A former Bexar County Sheriff’s Office Deputy was arrested for allowing inmates to use his cell phone. BCSO Detention Deputy Matthew Pacheco was charged with Prohibited Substance in a Correctional Facility-Phone. According to the statement, BCSO knew about a video that was posted on Instagram...
CBS Austin
Car salesman accused of sending intimate photos to himself from customer's phone
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police arrested a man who worked as a local car salesman, it's what he's accused of doing that has him facing charges and detectives believe there could be more victims. Police said 25-year-old Connor Griffin is accused of accessing intimate photos from a customer’s...
CBS Austin
Texas EMT using story of son's overdose to train first responders on saving lives
AUSTIN, Texas — Callie Crow is using her real-life experience as an EMT, as well as her real-life experience losing her son Drew, to make sure law enforcement and first responders across the Lone Star State know how to identify and reverse an overdose. "He overdosed one night. He...
CBS Austin
Hays County district attorney race a test between MAGA Republican & progressive Democrat
Voters in Hays County are choosing a new district attorney. It comes as the political discussion about crime has become polarized around the country. Like many races, it’s sharply partisan between a progressive Democrat and a MAGA Republican. Conservative candidates like David Puryear tell voters that progressive Democrats are soft on crime. “That should be the primary concern of the government to provide for the safety of the community,” Puryear said in an interview with Sinclair’s The National Desk.
CBS Austin
Kitten injured in 25-foot fall during attempted rescue from tree
SAN ANTONIO - A kitten stuck in a tree for over two days was injured during an attempted rescue at the Lennox Apartments on San Antonio's Northside. Mary Rendon recently adopted a kitten named Fluffy. Widowed and disabled, the little fur ball provided just the companionship Mary so badly needed.
CBS Austin
Texas to regain home of largest Buc-ee's in the United States
LULING, Texas - Texas will again be home to the largest Buc-ee's in the country. The travel center giant announced Thursday that they'll be breaking ground on Nov. 16 in Luling for the home of the largest Buc'ee's location in the country. The construction will take place on the site of the very first Buc-ee's travel center, which was building in 2003.
CBS Austin
LIVE from Wurstfest: Fun for the kids and kids at heart
Ride the ferris wheel or play some carnival games, Wurstfest says Willkommen to everyone in your family. Festival Chairman, David Huddleson, joins Chelsey Khan to tell us why Wurstfest is fun for the kids and the kids at heart!. Wurstfest kicks off in New Braunfels and will go through November...
CBS Austin
LIVE from Wursfest! Why sausage is central to this celebration
One of the best parts of the fest is the Wurst! Bratwurst of course!. Today we learned how the sausage is made and why it's central to Wursfest and the Community. Jeff Goebel, Bob Goebel, and Mel Koehler joined Trevor Scott to show us how it's done!. Wurstfest kicks off...
CBS Austin
LIVE from Wursfest! From sausage to sweets, this fest is the best for great food!
One of the best ways to experience Texas' German culture is through the food, both sweet and savory! From sausage on a stick to yummy sweet strudel, Kay and Randy Rust joined Trevor Scott with a spread of treats to show us what's on the menu at Wurstfest!. Wurstfest kicks...
CBS Austin
LIVE from Wurstfest! Meet this year's Grosse Opa!
If you somehow aren't convinced yet that Wurstfest is a good time, then maybe Bob DiFonzo, this year's Grosse Opa, can convince you. Wurstfest kicks off in New Braunfels and will go through November 13th! Get your tickets ahead of time by visiting wurstfest.com. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter...
CBS Austin
LIVE from Wurstfest: How the celebration benefits non-profits
We know the Wurstfest is full of good fun and food, but did you know it benefits good causes too?. Many non-profit groups and organizations host vendor booths and one of those hard workers is Abram Hernandez, with New Braunfels Little League!. Wurstfest kicks off in New Braunfels and will...
CBS Austin
San Antonio Zoo mourns the loss of beloved elephant named Lucky
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo announced the death of one of their Asian Elephants, Lucky, Wednesday morning. “Lucky came to San Antonio Zoo in 1962 and, for generations, inspired tens of millions of visitors to love and appreciate her species. Lucky passed away quietly this morning under the loving care and comfort of her veterinarians and animal care staff.”
CBS Austin
LIVE from Wurstfest! What to expect this year and the 'must-dos' of Wurstfest
Wurstfest in New Braunfels is kicking off 10 days of live entertainment, games, dancing, carnival rides, drinks, food and more. 2022 Wurstfest President, Miles Granzin, joins Chelsey Khan and Trevor Scott to share what attendees can expect and how they're celebrating over 60 years of Wurstfest. Wurstfest kicks off in...
