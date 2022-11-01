ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bexar County, TX

CBS Austin

Former deputy arrested for allowing jail inmates to use his cell phone

SAN ANTONIO – A former Bexar County Sheriff’s Office Deputy was arrested for allowing inmates to use his cell phone. BCSO Detention Deputy Matthew Pacheco was charged with Prohibited Substance in a Correctional Facility-Phone. According to the statement, BCSO knew about a video that was posted on Instagram...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
CBS Austin

Hays County district attorney race a test between MAGA Republican & progressive Democrat

Voters in Hays County are choosing a new district attorney. It comes as the political discussion about crime has become polarized around the country. Like many races, it’s sharply partisan between a progressive Democrat and a MAGA Republican. Conservative candidates like David Puryear tell voters that progressive Democrats are soft on crime. “That should be the primary concern of the government to provide for the safety of the community,” Puryear said in an interview with Sinclair’s The National Desk.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
CBS Austin

Kitten injured in 25-foot fall during attempted rescue from tree

SAN ANTONIO - A kitten stuck in a tree for over two days was injured during an attempted rescue at the Lennox Apartments on San Antonio's Northside. Mary Rendon recently adopted a kitten named Fluffy. Widowed and disabled, the little fur ball provided just the companionship Mary so badly needed.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CBS Austin

Texas to regain home of largest Buc-ee's in the United States

LULING, Texas - Texas will again be home to the largest Buc-ee's in the country. The travel center giant announced Thursday that they'll be breaking ground on Nov. 16 in Luling for the home of the largest Buc'ee's location in the country. The construction will take place on the site of the very first Buc-ee's travel center, which was building in 2003.
LULING, TX
CBS Austin

LIVE from Wurstfest: Fun for the kids and kids at heart

Ride the ferris wheel or play some carnival games, Wurstfest says Willkommen to everyone in your family. Festival Chairman, David Huddleson, joins Chelsey Khan to tell us why Wurstfest is fun for the kids and the kids at heart!. Wurstfest kicks off in New Braunfels and will go through November...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
CBS Austin

LIVE from Wurstfest! Meet this year's Grosse Opa!

If you somehow aren't convinced yet that Wurstfest is a good time, then maybe Bob DiFonzo, this year's Grosse Opa, can convince you. Wurstfest kicks off in New Braunfels and will go through November 13th! Get your tickets ahead of time by visiting wurstfest.com. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
CBS Austin

LIVE from Wurstfest: How the celebration benefits non-profits

We know the Wurstfest is full of good fun and food, but did you know it benefits good causes too?. Many non-profit groups and organizations host vendor booths and one of those hard workers is Abram Hernandez, with New Braunfels Little League!. Wurstfest kicks off in New Braunfels and will...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
CBS Austin

San Antonio Zoo mourns the loss of beloved elephant named Lucky

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo announced the death of one of their Asian Elephants, Lucky, Wednesday morning. “Lucky came to San Antonio Zoo in 1962 and, for generations, inspired tens of millions of visitors to love and appreciate her species. Lucky passed away quietly this morning under the loving care and comfort of her veterinarians and animal care staff.”
SAN ANTONIO, TX

