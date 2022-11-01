Read full article on original website
Baltimore is getting a new book festival in 2023, with a different location and producers
After three years without one, Baltimore is getting a new book festival in 2023, in a different location and with different producers than before. Missing the annual book festivals put on by Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts (BOPA), and eager to promote the book stores in their district, the leaders of a community revitalization group in Waverly are stepping up to fill the void.
Hogan gets hero’s send-off at business group lunch — but national ratings aren’t so favorable
The governor's victory tour includes a stop before one of his favorite organizations. The post Hogan gets hero’s send-off at business group lunch — but national ratings aren’t so favorable appeared first on Maryland Matters.
I-Team previews recommendations reached by Baltimore Squeegee Collaborative
The Baltimore mayor's Squeegee Collaborative wrapped up its work on creating a comprehensive approach to eradicating the problem across the city. The 11 News I-Team on Thursday exclusively spoke with members of the collaborative who discussed what the public can expect to happen next. For many squeegee workers, their days...
'They’re not criminals': Roca Baltimore expanding into Essex
Baltimore County is partnering with Roca Baltimore to bring a youth violence prevention program to Essex.
Sinai doctor advises on ways to prevent overwhelming hospitals with RSV patients
BALTIMORE - Respiratory Syncytial Virus, also known as RSV, is putting a strain on healthcare workers.Combine RSV, flu and COVID-19 cases – the triple-demic – hospitals across the country are feeling overwhelmed.But as RSV, a respiratory condition targeting young children, continue to rise in Maryland, doctors say there are things you can do at home to give healthcare workers relief.Young children who have flooded their emergency rooms are primarily dealing with RSV.On Tuesday, Baltimore's Sinai Hospital had 80 children come through their doors with the virus.Doctors now encourage parents to seek a pediatrician first, and use at-home remedies, including saline...
Baltimore officials, community leaders urge support for Question H to make Baltimore Police Department a city agency after 162 years of state control
Elected officials and community leaders are calling on Baltimore residents to vote “yes” Tuesday on ballot Question H, which asks whether or not to “establish a Baltimore City Police Department.”. The measure is not about creating a new police department, as might be implied by its wording,...
Poppleton residents, who thought they scored a win in July, now feel left out
In West Baltimore, the Sarah Ann houses and Sonia Eaddy’s home were saved. But with ten more acres there to be developed, some wonder if Scott’s promise of “a reset” is empty. Sonia Eaddy was upbeat at the feel-good press event last July at which Mayor...
United Way providing fully furnished homes for the homeless
35 homeless men and women now have a place to call home. The United Way and several other groups teamed up to take these homes, to the next level.
Twelve Maryland school board candidates have faced tax liens
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to include a tax lien filed against Grace Rivera-Oven, a Montgomery County Board of Education candidate in District 1 and her husband, Mark J. Oven. That $106,676.10 lien from 2016 was satisfied last year. At least 12 of Maryland’s 155 school board...
President Biden to stump for gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore in Columbia on Election eve
BALTIMORE - President Joe Biden will make one final push in support of Maryland gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore.Biden will speak at a Wes Moore event to stump for the Democratic candidate.The "Get Out The Vote" rally will be on Monday, Nov. 7 – the day before Election Day in Columbia, Maryland.According to the Washington Post, Moore leads a lopsided race for Maryland governor by more than 30 percentage points, according to three fall polls. Moore is challenging Dan Cox to replace Gov. Larry Hogan.The Washington Post reported that when Biden launched his fall push in Montgomery County in late August, he called Moore "the real deal."Moore has been endorsed by Oprah Winfrey, Hillary Clinton, Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and former president Barack Obama.Kamala Harris will be in Baltimore on Saturday at an event for Moore.
Maryland hospital ERs at capacity due to RSV have had to transfer young patients out of state
Respiratory syncytial virus infections continue to cause major problems at Maryland hospitals. | MORE INFORMATION: Respiratory syncytial virus infection (RSV) Pediatricians at Sinai Hospital in northwest Baltimore are saying emergency departments are slammed with RSV cases. Shannon Rosenbaur recorded video of her 4-month-old son, Bodhi, in which his labored breathing...
Baltimore officials expected to release plan on long-running issue of squeegee workers
BALTIMORE - Baltimore City is working on changing its approach on how to deal with the long- running issue of squeegee workers on street corners. Baltimore's "Squeegee Collaborative" is expected to release its report next week.The Mayor's Office confirms some of the recommendations include enforcement zones with worker and driver accountability, a code of conduct for self- regulation and guaranteed income to get some workers off the streets.Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, on Friday, refused to talk about the report or the long- running issue of squeegee workers."When I release the Squeegee Collaborative is when I'll talk about the Squeegee Collaborative," Mayor...
Hot Plate: Feastival, OyFest at Union, chili cookoff benefiting The Baltimore Station, and more
From openings to festivals to Thanksgiving plans, this week is a busy one on the Baltimore food scene. Here’s a look at what’s coming up:. Marta, the new Butcher’s Hill restaurant in the former Salt Tavern space, is officially open. Early reports are good, like this one from Charm City Cook.
Report: Unpaid water treatment bills could've led to Baltimore health crisis
A new report from the Inspector General shows unpaid bills for water treatment chemicals could have led to a health crisis in Baltimore City.
Commercial Drum Company Prez Admits To Fraudulent Billing Scheme With Brother In Harford County
Authorities say that a New Yorker has admitted to a fraudulent and elaborate billing scheme involving a manufacturing company with facilities in Maryland with his brother. Long Island resident Robert DiNoto, 48, of Huntington, pleaded guilty this week to conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection to a Harford County company with his brother, Eugene DiNoto, who submitted false invoices for undelivered commercial drum containers, according to federal officials.
Two Marylanders become millionaires from Powerball drawing
There may not be a Powerball jackpot winner, but two people from Maryland are now millionaires.
Johns Hopkins University administrators report an increase in violent crime
An increase in violent crimes happening around Johns Hopkins University in North Baltimore range from robberies to abductions.
Baltimore County provides $2M to bring new supermarket to Milford Mill
Baltimore County is giving $2 million to help open a new supermarket in the Milford Mill Shopping Center, the latest government contribution
Some drivers skeptical about Squeegee Collaborative enforcement recommendations
The public is weighing in on the 11 News I-Team's exclusive report on recommendations by the Baltimore mayor's Squeegee Collaborative. | I-TEAM: Baltimore Squeegee Collaborative to release recommendations. One item of interest is how police plan to crack down on the activity. Drivers have contacted the I-Team saying they have...
