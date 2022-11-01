ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Dems Failed to Dethrone the ‘King of Laredo,’ Now They Hope He Reigns On

The 2022 midterm season began suboptimally for Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar. He was already facing a tough primary challenge from a well-financed opponent for a district that’s always targeted by Republicans in the fall. Then the FBI raided his home.He watched as high profile Democrats either turned their backs on him or endorsed his Democratic challenger.But despite being forced into a runoff, Cuellar survived.And some of the same Democrats who were actively rooting against him earlier this year, are now praying he continues to thrive.If he’s successful, it could be somewhat astounding, given the circumstances.When Jessica Cisneros...
LAREDO, TX
North Platte Post

Misinformation and the midterm elections: What to expect

Conspiracy theories about mail ballots. Anonymous text messages warning voters to stay home. Fringe social media platforms where election misinformation spreads with impunity. Misinformation about the upcoming midterm elections has been building for months, challenging election officials and tech companies while offering another reminder of how conspiracy theories and distrust are shaping America's politics.
GEORGIA STATE
North Platte Post

Supreme Court takes up race-conscious college admissions

WASHINGTON (AP) — Members of the Supreme Court's conservative majority are questioning the continued use of affirmative action in higher education in lengthy arguments Monday in which the justices are wrestling with difficult questions of race. The justices scheduled at least an hour and forty minutes of arguments and...
GEORGIA STATE
North Platte Post

U.S. giving another $400M in military aid to Ukraine

WASHINGTON —On Friday, the Department of Defense (DoD) announced approximately $400 million in additional security assistance for Ukraine under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI), according to a statement from the agency. This USAI package underscores the continued U.S. commitment to supporting Ukraine by meeting their most urgent needs,...
WASHINGTON STATE
North Platte Post

North Platte Post

North Platte, NE
94K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://northplattepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy