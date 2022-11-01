The 2022 midterm season began suboptimally for Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar. He was already facing a tough primary challenge from a well-financed opponent for a district that’s always targeted by Republicans in the fall. Then the FBI raided his home.He watched as high profile Democrats either turned their backs on him or endorsed his Democratic challenger.But despite being forced into a runoff, Cuellar survived.And some of the same Democrats who were actively rooting against him earlier this year, are now praying he continues to thrive.If he’s successful, it could be somewhat astounding, given the circumstances.When Jessica Cisneros...

