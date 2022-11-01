VANDALIA, Ohio – After achieving new heights last year with the program’s first-ever region championship game appearance, this Badin squad – littered with tenured contributors – knew they could continue to build upon that success and ascend to new heights. Despite losing last year’s OHSAA Division II regional final to Roger Bacon, the Rams had been near perfect in their quest to once again reach the regional final, this time though, they were determined to emerge victorious. ...

HAMILTON, OH ・ 13 MINUTES AGO