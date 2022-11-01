ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lufkin, TX

Comments / 0

Related
K-Fox 95.5

New Family Shoe Store Coming To Nacogdoches, Texas

There has been a lot of shoe news out of Nacogdoches lately. A specialty shoe store for sneakerheads called Universoles just opened, and now a nationwide family shoe store chain has its sights set on the oldest town in Texas. The new place is called Shoe Sensation and has locations...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
K-Fox 95.5

Lufkin ISD Bands Present Honor America Night on November 5

One of the most endearing East Texas Veterans Day traditions is the annual Honor America Night presented by the bands of the Lufkin Independent School District. This year's presentation will be held on Saturday, November 5 beginning at 7 p.m. The night is dedicated to the veterans as well as...
LUFKIN, TX
K-Fox 95.5

The 2022 Texas State 8 Ball Champion Is From Lufkin, Texas

The ACS Texas 2022 8 Ball State Championships were held at the end of October in Belton, Texas. Lufkin local, Tavo Velazquez, was the 2021 Texas State Champion and returned to the competition to defend his title. Though Velazquez had won last year, winning again was not a given. There...
LUFKIN, TX
ketk.com

SMALL TOWN SALUTE: Alto was established in 1849

ALTO, Texas (KETK) – KETK saluted Alto on Monday. The town sits in Cherokee County and is the closest city to the Caddo Mounds State historic site. This is something all East Texans must see. An early settler in the region was Martin Lacy, who built Lacy’s Fort just west of the current site of Alto around 1838.
ALTO, TX
KICKS 105

East Texas Tornado Outlook Takes a Dangerous Turn for the Worse

Halloween is now a few days in our rearview mirror, but something scarier than goblins, zombies, and vampires could be on the way for Friday, especially for Friday night. A vigorous and complex weather system is expected to fire off severe storms in portions of Deep East Texas, northeast Texas, and north-central Texas. This is not good news for deer hunters who plan on heading out to the cabin on the lease by Friday evening.
LUFKIN, TX
scttx.com

Endangered Missing Alert for Women Last Seen in Elkhart Texas

November 3, 2022 (Flyer link) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Department issued an endangered missing alert for Courtney Dollgener, 34, who was last seen in the 3900 Block of FM 1817, Elkhart, Texas at 1pm on November 2, 2022. Dollgener was last seen wearing a dark brown jacket, light...
theeasttexasweekend.com

Glide through a Winter Wonderland with this new holiday tradition

A new holiday tradition is coming to Lufkin! The City of Lufkin & Visit Lufkin are proud to bring you Ice Skating in the Pines. The City contracted with California-based Ice-America to bring a 3,300-square-foot ice arena to the Pitser Garrison Convention Center’s Angelina Room. The arena is real ice, not an alternative surface like plastic, according to City of Lufkin Marketing Director Tara Hendrix.
LUFKIN, TX
KLTV

Investigation reveals fire at Overton church building started in kitchen

OVERTON, Texas (KLTV) - The fire that destroyed the Overton First Baptist Church Family Life Center has been under investigation until now. Rusk County Emergency Management Coordinator Terry Linder said their investigation is now complete. He said the cause of the fire has been labeled as undetermined, but they concluded...
OVERTON, TX
cspdailynews.com

Majors Management Acquires 10 C-Stores in East Texas

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Majors Management LLC has acquired 10 Chevron-branded convenience stores, the dealer wholesale business and the commercial fuels and lubricants business and associated bulk plant facility in East Texas from Morgan Oil Co. Inc., Nacogdoches, Texas. Founded in 1935, Morgan Oil has marketed Chevron and unbranded petroleum...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
lightandchampion.com

Information sought on Willie McGuire

The Shelby County Sheriff ’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Willie Daniel McGuire, 61, of Timpson. McGuire is described as a black male, 6’1” tall, 200 pounds, bald, with brown eyes. McGuire was reported missing October 27, 2022. He was last seen leaving Nix Forestry, his...
TIMPSON, TX
K-Fox 95.5

K-Fox 95.5

Lufkin, TX
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

K-Fox 95.5 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lufkin, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy