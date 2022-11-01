Read full article on original website
Tomahawk Professional Wrestling Bringing WWE Superstar To Lufkin, Texas
Tickets just dropped online for family-friendly Tomahawk Professional Wrestling's second annual New Years Brawl on January 7, 2023. Front row, second row, and general admission are all available. GA tickets will also be available at Cook Tire in Lufkin starting at noon today. The lineup for these shows at Lufkin's...
See This Historical Texas Revolution Reenactment In Nacogdoches
Nacogdoches is steeped in history and now you can see it come to life. The New Orleans Greys Reenactment at the Adolphus Sterne House is going on all this weekend from November 4th - 6th, 2022. This event will chronicle events leading up to Texas' fight for Independence. The New...
New Family Shoe Store Coming To Nacogdoches, Texas
There has been a lot of shoe news out of Nacogdoches lately. A specialty shoe store for sneakerheads called Universoles just opened, and now a nationwide family shoe store chain has its sights set on the oldest town in Texas. The new place is called Shoe Sensation and has locations...
Lufkin ISD Bands Present Honor America Night on November 5
One of the most endearing East Texas Veterans Day traditions is the annual Honor America Night presented by the bands of the Lufkin Independent School District. This year's presentation will be held on Saturday, November 5 beginning at 7 p.m. The night is dedicated to the veterans as well as...
City of Lufkin updates animal ordinances in hopes of helping overpopulation problem
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — It’s no secret East Texas has a stray dog problem. The City of Lufkin is tackling the issue hands-on with their updated ordinances now in effect. “It was important to update our code just really to make the laws more clear and concise and also to set the expectation for our […]
The 2022 Texas State 8 Ball Champion Is From Lufkin, Texas
The ACS Texas 2022 8 Ball State Championships were held at the end of October in Belton, Texas. Lufkin local, Tavo Velazquez, was the 2021 Texas State Champion and returned to the competition to defend his title. Though Velazquez had won last year, winning again was not a given. There...
ketk.com
SMALL TOWN SALUTE: Alto was established in 1849
ALTO, Texas (KETK) – KETK saluted Alto on Monday. The town sits in Cherokee County and is the closest city to the Caddo Mounds State historic site. This is something all East Texans must see. An early settler in the region was Martin Lacy, who built Lacy’s Fort just west of the current site of Alto around 1838.
KTRE
East Texas Food Bank Charlie Brown Thanksgiving event in Lufkin canceled
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The East Texas Food Bank said the Charlie Brown Thanksgiving event slated to be held tomorrow has been canceled. The food bank cited the threat for severe weather as the reason for the cancelation. The event was supposed to be held at UBank at 5:30 p.m....
East Texas Tornado Outlook Takes a Dangerous Turn for the Worse
Halloween is now a few days in our rearview mirror, but something scarier than goblins, zombies, and vampires could be on the way for Friday, especially for Friday night. A vigorous and complex weather system is expected to fire off severe storms in portions of Deep East Texas, northeast Texas, and north-central Texas. This is not good news for deer hunters who plan on heading out to the cabin on the lease by Friday evening.
scttx.com
Endangered Missing Alert for Women Last Seen in Elkhart Texas
November 3, 2022 (Flyer link) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Department issued an endangered missing alert for Courtney Dollgener, 34, who was last seen in the 3900 Block of FM 1817, Elkhart, Texas at 1pm on November 2, 2022. Dollgener was last seen wearing a dark brown jacket, light...
This Colorful Cultural Fiesta Has Become A Tradition In Nacogdoches, Texas
The Nacogdoches Public Library is once again hosting the Dia de Los Muertos Festival on the square in downtown Nacogdoches. This is a beautiful cultural event and it all starts at 4pm this Saturday, November 5, 2022. You can come out and celebrate with the entire community. There will be...
Halloween Costume Contestants Need Your Votes In Lufkin, Texas
The Naranjo Museum of Natural History Family Fright Night costume contest is now live. They closed the museum for a bit before their event and had a blast this past Friday, October 28, 2022. The costume contest from 6 pm - 9 pm was for children 13 years old and...
New ice skating rink coming to East Texas just in time for Christmas
LUFKIN, Texas — A new attraction is coming to Deep East Texas to officially usher in the Christmas season. According to the City of Lufkin, Ice Skating in the Pines will provide an exciting tradition for family and friends. The 3,300 sq. ft. real ice skating rink will open...
Black bears in East Texas? Possible sighting caught on deer cam in Trinity County
TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — An animal was caught on a deer cam in Trinity County on Monday morning, and some people think that the animal shown is a baby bear. A photo posted by Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace sparked a conversation with some believing that the animal is a baby black bear, others […]
theeasttexasweekend.com
Glide through a Winter Wonderland with this new holiday tradition
A new holiday tradition is coming to Lufkin! The City of Lufkin & Visit Lufkin are proud to bring you Ice Skating in the Pines. The City contracted with California-based Ice-America to bring a 3,300-square-foot ice arena to the Pitser Garrison Convention Center’s Angelina Room. The arena is real ice, not an alternative surface like plastic, according to City of Lufkin Marketing Director Tara Hendrix.
Sneakerheads Will Love This New Shoe Store In Nacogdoches, Texas
I recently went to the Domain in Austin and popped into Impossible Kicks. I was amazed that they had sneakers there that weren't available, discontinued, or just plain sold out everywhere else. If you want premium sneaks and don't want to drive all the way to the big city you...
KLTV
Investigation reveals fire at Overton church building started in kitchen
OVERTON, Texas (KLTV) - The fire that destroyed the Overton First Baptist Church Family Life Center has been under investigation until now. Rusk County Emergency Management Coordinator Terry Linder said their investigation is now complete. He said the cause of the fire has been labeled as undetermined, but they concluded...
Texas Hunter Gets Stuck In Tree 18 Feet Up & Upside Down For Over An Hour
"I was 18 feet up and my ankle was the only thing that was holding me up."
cspdailynews.com
Majors Management Acquires 10 C-Stores in East Texas
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Majors Management LLC has acquired 10 Chevron-branded convenience stores, the dealer wholesale business and the commercial fuels and lubricants business and associated bulk plant facility in East Texas from Morgan Oil Co. Inc., Nacogdoches, Texas. Founded in 1935, Morgan Oil has marketed Chevron and unbranded petroleum...
lightandchampion.com
Information sought on Willie McGuire
The Shelby County Sheriff ’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Willie Daniel McGuire, 61, of Timpson. McGuire is described as a black male, 6’1” tall, 200 pounds, bald, with brown eyes. McGuire was reported missing October 27, 2022. He was last seen leaving Nix Forestry, his...
