Askew School of Public Administration and Policy celebrates 75th anniversary
More than 150 students, faculty and alumni gathered recently as the Askew School of Public Administration and Policy at Florida State University celebrated its 75th anniversary. Alumni in attendance included Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey and Leon County Administrator Vince Long, the keynote speaker. “Florida State University was one of the...
Staff Compensation Study
This message to all faculty and staff has been approved by Renisha Gibbs, Associate Vice President for Human Resources and Finance & Administration Chief of Staff. An important strategic goal for the University is to maintain a staff compensation program that provides fair and competitive compensation to attract, retain, and engage talented individuals. In 2020, the Office of Human Resources launched an important project to review and revise our staff classification and compensation program. We partnered with Segal, a nationally recognized human resources consulting firm, to ensure Florida State University operates under a competitive and fair compensation program that reflects our current culture and work environment.
FSU study seeks to understand the impact of client violence on Florida child-protection workers
A team of Florida State University researchers has received a $150,000 grant from the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) to study the impact of client violence on child-protection services workers in Florida. Melissa Radey, the Agnes Flaherty Stoops Professor in Child Welfare in the College of Social...
