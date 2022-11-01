This message to all faculty and staff has been approved by Renisha Gibbs, Associate Vice President for Human Resources and Finance & Administration Chief of Staff. An important strategic goal for the University is to maintain a staff compensation program that provides fair and competitive compensation to attract, retain, and engage talented individuals. In 2020, the Office of Human Resources launched an important project to review and revise our staff classification and compensation program. We partnered with Segal, a nationally recognized human resources consulting firm, to ensure Florida State University operates under a competitive and fair compensation program that reflects our current culture and work environment.

