Related
Dear Abby 10-7-22
COUPLE NAVIGATES EMOTIONAL FALLOUT AFTER MISCARRIAGE DEAR ABBY: My partner and I have just suffered a miscarriage. It was our first pregnancy, and even though it wasn't planned, it was very much wanted. Now that I have recovered from the miscarriage and passed my medical clearances, I have noticed a significant increase in arguments. I know it's happening because we are both still grieving. However, it almost feels like he is trying to push me away. I do my best to reassure him every day that we will get through this together, and I try my hardest to make sure he knows...
Husband leaves wife who cared for him during cancer, obesity, and law school
A person can fall in love with someone else while they’re already married. However, they must ensure that they set a boundary and do not act on their feelings. But what if a person leaves their spouse for their crush?
Unmannered Child, Concerned Grandmother
A concerned grandmother is unsure how to teach her grandson some table manners without being an interfering nag. See what advice advice columnist Amy Dickinson says in this edition of “Ask Amy.”. Dear Amy:. I am facing a dilemma: My 9-year-old grandson needs to be taught some table manners!
Man Bashed for Asking Girlfriend to Remove Prosthetic Leg Around Him
The young woman says she lost her leg in a childhood car accident, and it's been a "source of trauma" for her, due to bullying and rejection from past partners.
Man Backed for Telling Sister-In-Law to 'Shut Up' About Her Miscarriage
"20 weeks now huh, I remember feeling the baby at 20 weeks. Sadly we lost him at 21," the OP's sister-in-law said to his wife.
What happens if someone objects at a wedding?
THE wedding industry generates an estimated $61 billion every year - but what happens if someone objects?. A ceremony has plenty of traditions one of which includes the officiator asking if anyone disagrees with the union about to take place. And for anyone stood at the alter about to become...
Fury As Man Confesses Love to Girlfriend's Teen Sister Then Lies To Family
A man has ignited a major family feud after apparently confessing his love for his girlfriend's 17-year-old younger sister. The man's alleged actions were detailed in a thread posted to Reddit by the teen sibling who shared the story to social media under the handle throwawaysosacc. It has since earned over 9,600 upvotes thanks, in part, to the dramatic fallout that followed his confession.
Opinion: Dating After Gray Divorce: Important considerations before entering the precarious world of over 50 dating
This is the eighth article in a series of nine addressing the effects of gray divorce, specifically on the female non-breadwinner. After a gray divorce, it’s hard to be alone. It’s hard to sleep alone, wake up alone, and basically, do life alone. For some, it’s not as hard, but the majority of women who have been married 20+ years would like to believe they can get it right the second time around. They are anxious to find a healthy, fun, exciting relationship with a significant other that will meet needs that were ignored in their first marriage. They need to believe that they are loved and not alone.
Time to Slay The Inner Demons
Most likely we have all experienced rejection in some way shape or form. The first two things I think of when I hear that term are relationships and college entrance letters. I received many college rejection letters, but somehow those did not damage my ego or my soul nearly as badly as being personally rejected by someone I cared about. The stings of those wounds burn deep and deeply — those injuries do not heal easily and can lurk under my skin for years.
Opinion: Codependency Could Play A Key Role In Unhealthy Relationships
A few years ago I hit my breaking point. I was tired. I was sad. I was exhausted. Over a decade of dating, every relationship had ended in flames. Although it was hard to admit, I realized there had to be something that I was doing wrong because the same pattern kept repeating itself.
Woman Dumping Boyfriend Due to His Friends 'Ignoring Her' Sparks Debate
"There's a bit of 'divide and conquer' going on and testing his loyalties, which is unpleasant for both of us," wrote the poster on Mumsnet.
Opinion: People Accept Sub-Par Relationships For Several Reasons
Trouble seems to be brewing in the relationship department. A couple I know just broke up after five years of dating. Several clients I coach are facing constant conflict in interactions with their partners and struggling to figure out why they cannot make their relationship work.
Opinion: Couples Make Mistakes In Relationship Communication
“I can order takeout now so that it’s ready when we get there to pick it up!”. My husband insisted on placing the order itself. This was a common occurrence, and even though it seemed so trivial, I began to have a meltdown.
12tomatoes.com
Grandma Makes Family Laugh One Last Time With “On Brand” Funeral Cards
When we lose a loved one, it can be really difficult, especially, at the funeral. I feel like funerals are extremely tough, as they’re a reminder that our loved ones are really gone from this world. It can be tough to get through a funeral day, but sometimes, if...
psychologytoday.com
Why Relationships Fail
Relationships often fail, frequently with unhealthy consequences to our emotional and physical health. Poor personal need management can explain relationship failure. "Need Management Therapy" offers a new treatment approach to good personal need management. Without question, the intimate relationship is complex, difficult, and challenging, so not surprisingly, it often fails.
Opinion: Signs Someone Is Only A Rebound Relationship
The evening was t brimming with possibility and excitement. Single in a new city, I was excited to meet my date that evening, Rob. Before the date, I took a couple of sips of wine for a little liquid courage, as it was the first “real” blind date that I had ever had from a dating app aka, online.
Woman Slammed for Tricking Friend Into Wearing 'Horrible' Outfit
"It sounds like a jealousy stunt. Does she often undermine you?" asked one Mumsnet user.
suggest.com
Brooke Shields’ Advice For Parents Of Adult Children Is Spot-On
Brooke Shields frequently gives advice and helpful tips on her Instagram account for Beginning is Now, an organization she founded for women over 40. In a recent video, Shields shares her biggest takeaway about parenting young adult children, and it’s something everyone could benefit from hearing. Shields Said She...
theodysseyonline.com
A life that isn’t mine
I’m 23. Living a life that i don’t believe is mine. a year ago my best friend janice and i would go out to the bars and dress up every weekend. we loved to dance and sing together. we did everything together. we had so much fun and for months i thought i was finally finding myself again.
Wife Considering Divorce Over Husband's Weight Gain Backed: 'Tired of Him'
"If he isn't willing to address the problem by seeking treatment, [the woman] may want to consider arranging for couples' therapy," an expert told Newsweek.
