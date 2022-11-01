ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

WALA-TV FOX10

Temperatures above average for several days

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve still got a weather pattern that brings in above average temps for the next several days. Expect mid to low 80s for this afternoon and for the next several days with morning temps in the low 60s through the weekend. The sky will be...
Alabama Power increasing monthly rates by $10 starting Dec. 1st

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Power customers will soon be paying more for their energy bills, as the company works to offset rising fuel costs. Starting December 1, you’ll pay an extra $10 because of rising fuel costs. Officials say the price they’re charging you for energy right now,...
Alabama sample ballots for Tuesday’s general election

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Alabama Secretary of State’s Office website has sample ballots for every county for Tuesday’s general election. Polls open at 7 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. To view the plain language summary of statewide ballot measures approved by the Alabama Fair Ballot Commission, click...
State lawmaker says Alabamians should get to vote on a lottery

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Powerball jackpot now stands at over $1.5 billion and Alabamians hoping to get a chance at winning will have to drive to another state to buy a ticket. Alabama is only one out of five remaining states in the country without a lottery, so while...
Amber Alert issued for missing Texas teen

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX/Gray News) - Police in Texas issued an Amber Alert for a 14-year-old girl who went missing. Lauren Isabell Gutierrez was last seen at her home Oct. 27 in the 1200 block of Harvey Road around 11 p.m. Police say they think she is with someone unrelated...
Former ADOC officer speaks on conditions inside state prison

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A former Alabama Department of Corrections officer from the largest maximum security prison in the state is speaking out about the conditions inside Limestone Correctional Facility. Stacey Lee George resigned from his job at the prison last week due to the physicality of the job, among...
