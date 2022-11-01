Read full article on original website
1 in 3 people transition insurance after giving birth: Study
More than 1 in 3 beneficiaries transition insurance 12 months before or after giving birth, a study published in JAMA Network Open Nov. 3 found. The study, authored by researchers at the University of Massachusetts Amherst School of Public Health and Health Sciences, examined over 97,000 births in Massachusetts from 2015 to 2017.
Horizon BCBS given OK to reorganize as a mutual holding company
The New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance has approved Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey's application to reorganize its corporate structure as a nonprofit mutual holding company. The reorganization allows Horizon to create for-profit subsidiaries through the acquisition of providers or pharmacy benefit managers. Critics of the...
BCBS Minnesota sells home health subsidiary Livio Health
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota is selling its home healthcare subsidiary, Livio Health, to senior health company Lifespark. As part of the deal, BCBS Minnesota becomes a minority owner of Lifespark. According to a Nov. 2 news release, Livio Health's 100 employees will be integrated into Lifespark's system. BCBS...
Amerigroup Texas partners with tech developer to increase number of mental health providers
Amerigroup Texas is partnering with Movito, a healthcare technology developer, to increase the number of mental health therapists in rural, remote and underserved areas. There is a pool of pre-licensed therapists in Texas who need to complete two years of supervised work to earn their full license. In remote areas, it can be difficult to find a provider to supervise this practice.
BCBS Illinois, Springfield Clinic dispute still unresolved 1 year later
Nearly a year after contract negotiations between Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois and Springfield Clinic fell through, the two sides are still negotiating without a resolution in sight, WCIA reported Nov. 3. The number of affected patients is disputed by the two sides. BCBS Illinois says 55,000 patients are...
