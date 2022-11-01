Read full article on original website
His Bones Were Found In 1997, But His Body Has Never Been FoundStill UnsolvedBristol, RI
Local Tavern Invites You to an Art Fair With a Bit of Flare!Dianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Last week, a teen girl was lured outside by someone pretending to be her classmate online. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajRaynham, MA
History’s Villains: True CrimesWilliam Saint ValFall River, MA
Local Zoo Invites You to Spooky Festive Halloween Fun!Camilo Díaz
New Bedford Firefighters Battle Blaze at Vacant Home
NEW BEDFORD — For hours on Wednesday evening, New Bedford firefighters fought flames that collapsed the roof and caused other damage at a reportedly vacant Hemlock Street home. According to a post from the New Bedford Fire Department, calls reporting a structure fire at a 296 Hemlock St. house...
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River woman released on bail after reportedly driving on sidewalk, crashing into school bus
A Fall River woman was arrested and released on bail after police say she drove on the sidewalk and hit a school bus with children aboard. According to Tiverton Police, on Thursday, at 3:42 p.m., the Tiverton Police Department along with both the Tiverton and Portsmouth Fire Departments responded to the area of Stone Bridge Commons at 1800 Main Road for a multi-vehicle accident involving a school bus. Three vehicles were involved, a 2012 Chevrolet Captiva Sport, a 1998 Volvo S70 and a 2023 First Student School Bus. In addition to the driver and monitor, the school bus was occupied by eight juvenile students. The operator of the Chevrolet Captiva sustained minor facial injuries. The operator of the Volvo S70 sustained a minor head injury. No adult or juvenile occupants aboard the First Student School Bus sustained any injuries.
WJLA
Massachusetts bans disposal of clothing, shoes and bedding
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — They say one person’s trash is another person’s treasure, and in Massachusetts, it’s now the law to keep certain items out of the trash and instead, donate, recycle or repurpose them. Pamela Sherman is a coordinator at the First Unitarian Church...
capecod.com
Bicyclist taken to hospital after collision with vehicle in Bourne
BOURNE – A bicyclist was injured after reportedly being struck by a car in Bourne around 3 PM. The crash happened at the intersection of Shore Road and Beach Street in the Monument Beach section of Bourne. The victim was transported to Falmouth Hospital with injuries that were believed to be serious but not life-threatening. Bourne Police are investigating the incident.
ABC6.com
Two major car crashes in Tiverton, both resulting in arrests for DUI
TIVERTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Two separate car wrecks on Thursday resulted in arrests for driving under the influence. The first accident took place just before 4 p.m. outside of Stone Bridge Commons on Main Rd. Three vehicles were involved in the crash, one of which was a First Student...
fallriverreporter.com
Another contractor in Massachusetts charged with taking money for work that was never started
Police in Massachusetts have charged another contractor with accepting money from a client for work that he allegedly did not perform. According to Chief John Dunn, on July 13, a Hull Police officer spoke with a resident who reported that they had contacted 53-year-old Jeno Commesso, who was working for a company called JAC Property Maintenance, to complete work on their house and deck.
newbedfordguide.com
Rochester Police with help from K9 ‘Suni,’ charge two with narcotics, traffic, OUI, weapon offenses
“On Wednesday November 02, 2022 at approximately 7:25 p.m., Officer Austin Alves and Officer Richard Heslin conducted a traffic stop of a motor vehicle traveling south on County Rd in the area of King’s Highway. After making contact with the two occupants of the vehicle, it was determined that the operator, Jared SHERMAN of Wareham, was operating on a suspended license.
Fairhaven’s Mike and Wayne’s Uniforms Permanently Closing
It's been 35 years since Wayne Oliveira and his partner opened their uniform and accessories business on Route 6 in Fairhaven. It was so long ago, Oliveira doesn't remember if they opened in the winter or summer. Mike and Wayne's Uniforms and accessories was a store many Fairhaven drivers have...
ABC6.com
Large box truck catches fire from batteries in Cranston
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — A large box truck caught fire in Cranston early Wednesday morning. The fire happened at about 7 a.m. on Mills Street. Mayor Ken Hopkins said one of the trucks was carrying lithium batteries, which burnt a hole through the bottom of the trailer, sparking a fire.
New Bedford man killed in Connecticut crash
The crash happened around 2:15 a.m. Sunday on Sargent Drive in New Haven, according to police.
Public Information Meetings Planned for Proposed Cape Cod Bridges
The MassDOT Highway Division has started one of the most important transportation programs in the history of the region, addressing the aging Sagamore and Bourne bridges and making improvements to the surrounding roadway networks. There are still many important factors under consideration, such as defining the program's purpose and need...
Man suspected of selling cocaine, crack in northern RI
Police said they got a tip that Anthony Paulino was delivering drugs to the Smithfield area.
fallriverreporter.com
One suspect and two victims dead concerning two murders in one day in Brockton
BROCKTON – Massachusetts State Police and Brockton Police are investigating the overnight shooting of a 26-year-old male, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz has announced. At approximately 7:31 p.m. last night, Brockton Police and Brewster Emergency Medical Services responded to 19 West Park Street for a report of...
whdh.com
Woman dies after ‘serious medical episode’ causes crash in Franklin
FRANKLIN, MASS. (WHDH) - A 58-year-old woman has died after suffering a “serious medical episode” while driving, according to Franklin Police. At about 3:23 p.m. Tuesday, Franklin Police and Fire responded to a three-car accident at the intersection of West Central Street and Union Street. An investigation determined that a Toyota Highlander was stopped at a red light and a Chevy Equinox was stopped behind it when a Kia SUV rear-ended the Chevy, which then hit the Highlander.
Turnto10.com
Driver arrested for DUI in deadly overnight crash on Broad Street
(WJAR) — One person was killed in an early-morning crash in Providence on Monday. The Providence Police Department says two vehicles were involved in the Broad Street crash, and a driver was arrested on DUI charges. Jonathan Santiago, 29, from Rockland, Massachusetts, is facing charges that include DUI, death...
Police: Officer seriously injured in Fall River hit-and-run
Police are searching for the driver who hit and seriously injured a Fall River officer Friday evening.
fallriverreporter.com
Two Massachusetts nursing home workers charged with stealing from bank accounts of residents
BOSTON – Two individuals have been indicted in connection with allegations they abused their positions as long-term care facility or nursing home employees to fraudulently access and steal from the bank accounts of nursing home residents, Attorney General Maura Healey announced today. Caroline Khan, 54, of Brighton, was indicted...
WCVB
Severely burned dog found in Norwood, Massachusetts recovering
NORWOOD, Mass. — A young dog found suffering from severe burns to 20 percent of its body two months ago is continuing its recovery, the Animal Rescue League of Boston said Tuesday. The mixed-breed dog, now named Annie was found along Route 1 in the area of Ellis Avenue...
Carlos, Luis Alves-Silva held on $25K bail in Worcester warehouse shooting
Two brothers charged in connection with the 88 Webster St. shooting in Worcester on Sat., Oct. 15, which left one person seriously injured and another five wounded, were each ordered held on $25,000 cash bail Thursday in Worcester District Court. Carlos Alves-Silva, 20, and Luis Alves-Silva, 19, both of Fall...
Shrewsbury CVS worker dies in hit-and-run while walking home; Westborough police find car said to be involved
SHREWSBURY – The driver charged with striking a CVS worker on Route 9 Saturday night allegedly stopped his vehicle for a short time before speeding off, according to court records. Investigators tracked him down days later using surveillance video from a nearby car dealership, records show. Jerry Santiago Jr., 24, last known address 98...
