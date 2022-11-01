ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shandon, CA

calcoasttimes.com

Suspect arrested for shooting teen girls in Santa Maria

Santa Maria police officers arrested a 15-year-old boy for allegedly shooting and wounding a pair of teenage girls in the northern Santa Barbara County city last month. At about 6:20 p.m. on Oct. 9, a caller reported a shooting in the area of Vine and Jewel streets. Officers arrived at the scene and found a vehicle that had been struck by gunfire, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.
SANTA MARIA, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Police chase driver of stolen truck through city

– Paso Robles Police officers pursued the driver of a stolen pick-up truck in a high-speed chase through the city yesterday, according to reports. The vehicle exited Highway 101 at Niblick, where a license plate reader identified it as reported stolen by the California Highway Patrol. The pursuit began and headed east on Niblick Road to Melody Lane neighborhood, then to Linne Road area, and on to Union Road, before heading west on Highway 46 East.
PASO ROBLES, CA
News Channel 3-12

Santa Maria Police arrest 15-year-old for attempted murder in connection with October 9 shooting on Tuesday

SANTA MARIA, Calif.– Santa Maria Police Department arrested a 15-year-old in connection with an Oct. 9 shooting in the area of Vine and Jewel that left two young women with severe injuries. The post Santa Maria Police arrest 15-year-old for attempted murder in connection with October 9 shooting on Tuesday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA MARIA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Fatal House Fire Caused by Improper Disposal of Smoking Materials

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department reports its probable cause in a fatal Santa Maria house fire last month. On October 19, county firefighters responded to the 3500 block of Rosales Court in the Tanglewood neighborhood. Crews discovered a single story, single-family home emitting black smoke and flames. They engaged...
SANTA MARIA, CA
calcoastnews.com

Grover Beach man killed in crash on Interstate 5

A 37-year-old Grover Beach man was killed in a crash Sunday night after he drove the wrong way on Interstate 5 in Siskiyou County, according to the CHP. [Siskiyou Daily News]. Shortly after 9 p.m., the Grover Beach man was driving northbound on southbound I-5 north of the Grenada Irrigation District in the Yreka area when his Honda crashed into a U-Haul van. The Grover Beach man died at the scene of the crash.
GROVER BEACH, CA
kclu.org

Man dead after confrontation with police on Central Coast

A man is dead on the Central Coast following a more than two hour long confrontation with police. It started just after 10 Sunday night, when Santa Maria Police ran into the man during an investigation on the 1000 block of West Morrison Avenue. Officer say the man was armed,...
SANTA MARIA, CA
calcoastnews.com

City truck drives into sinkhole in San Luis Obispo

A water main ruptured on a residential street in San Luis Obispo on Wednesday, after which a sinkhole opened and a city truck drove into it. Shortly after 4 p.m., a water main broke by the intersection of Calle Lupita and Calle Jazmin. A city truck then came out to the scene for repairs.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
travelawaits.com

10 Picturesque Pismo Beach Airbnb Rentals On The Water

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. North and south, Hollywood and Silicon Valley, California means different things to different people. All of them are true, thanks to the state’s impressive size. Central California, often overlooked compared to its neighbors on both sides, offers a taste of both kinds of California. Pismo Beach, halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco, really is the best of both worlds.
PISMO BEACH, CA
calcoastnews.com

Paso Robles students should come first, not teachers

The teachers union does not care about children in Paso Robles. The union cares about power. It cares about adding union members, more union members gives the union more money. The California Teachers Association (CTA) is the cash cow of the Democratic Party in California. It controls the Sacramento legislature and the Governor.
PASO ROBLES, CA

