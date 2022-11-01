Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Sheriff investigating deadly shooting in rural Arroyo Grande
The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that occurred on Los Berros Rd. in rural Arroyo Grande on Friday.
calcoasttimes.com
Suspect arrested for shooting teen girls in Santa Maria
Santa Maria police officers arrested a 15-year-old boy for allegedly shooting and wounding a pair of teenage girls in the northern Santa Barbara County city last month. At about 6:20 p.m. on Oct. 9, a caller reported a shooting in the area of Vine and Jewel streets. Officers arrived at the scene and found a vehicle that had been struck by gunfire, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.
Police chase driver of stolen truck through city
– Paso Robles Police officers pursued the driver of a stolen pick-up truck in a high-speed chase through the city yesterday, according to reports. The vehicle exited Highway 101 at Niblick, where a license plate reader identified it as reported stolen by the California Highway Patrol. The pursuit began and headed east on Niblick Road to Melody Lane neighborhood, then to Linne Road area, and on to Union Road, before heading west on Highway 46 East.
Santa Maria Police arrest 15-year-old for attempted murder in connection with October 9 shooting on Tuesday
SANTA MARIA, Calif.– Santa Maria Police Department arrested a 15-year-old in connection with an Oct. 9 shooting in the area of Vine and Jewel that left two young women with severe injuries. The post Santa Maria Police arrest 15-year-old for attempted murder in connection with October 9 shooting on Tuesday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Shots fired in Shandon, one injured
First responders found one male victim with gunshot wounds and transported him to the hospital. His condition is unknown.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Fatal House Fire Caused by Improper Disposal of Smoking Materials
The Santa Barbara County Fire Department reports its probable cause in a fatal Santa Maria house fire last month. On October 19, county firefighters responded to the 3500 block of Rosales Court in the Tanglewood neighborhood. Crews discovered a single story, single-family home emitting black smoke and flames. They engaged...
Kings County robber identified and arrested, deputies say
HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The suspect in the robbery that took place October 25 was arrested in Corcoran Wednesday afternoon, according to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office. Police say on October 25 around 5:00 p.m. they were called out to Lacey Boulevard and Carolyn Avenue regarding a robbery where they soon found a victim was […]
Man with weapon fatally shot by police in Santa Maria
“The suspect threatened officers with a weapon and refused to comply with verbal commands, even after less-lethal impact projectiles were deployed,” police said.
1 dead in officer-involved shooting in Santa Maria
Santa Maria police say a man was killed in an officer-involved shooting on Sunday night. It all started at about 10:20 p.m. in the 1000 block of W. Morrison Ave.
calcoastnews.com
Grover Beach man killed in crash on Interstate 5
A 37-year-old Grover Beach man was killed in a crash Sunday night after he drove the wrong way on Interstate 5 in Siskiyou County, according to the CHP. [Siskiyou Daily News]. Shortly after 9 p.m., the Grover Beach man was driving northbound on southbound I-5 north of the Grenada Irrigation District in the Yreka area when his Honda crashed into a U-Haul van. The Grover Beach man died at the scene of the crash.
kclu.org
Man dead after confrontation with police on Central Coast
A man is dead on the Central Coast following a more than two hour long confrontation with police. It started just after 10 Sunday night, when Santa Maria Police ran into the man during an investigation on the 1000 block of West Morrison Avenue. Officer say the man was armed,...
Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s investigate deadly Sunday officer involved shooting in Santa Maria
A male suspect has died from a gunshot wound in a stand-off with Santa Maria Police officers Sunday in the 1000 block of west Morrison Ave. The post Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s investigate deadly Sunday officer involved shooting in Santa Maria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Maria man found dead of gunshot wounds in crashed car identified by police
Investigators are still working to determine a motive in the case, the Santa Maria Police Department said.
calcoastnews.com
City truck drives into sinkhole in San Luis Obispo
A water main ruptured on a residential street in San Luis Obispo on Wednesday, after which a sinkhole opened and a city truck drove into it. Shortly after 4 p.m., a water main broke by the intersection of Calle Lupita and Calle Jazmin. A city truck then came out to the scene for repairs.
Paso Robles police arrest reports for Oct. 24-30
On Oct. 24, Michel Edward Contreras, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 100 block of Niblick Rd. for being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of a specified controlled substance, and for willfully violating a written promise to appear in court. On Oct. 24, Maria Elena Ines...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How much did the 10 most expensive homes sell for in Santa Maria the week of Oct. 23?
A house in Santa Maria that sold for $680,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Santa Maria in the past week. In total, 17 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $542,059. The average price per square foot was $353.
Victim identified in deadly shooting in Santa Maria
Santa Maria police identified the man who was killed in a deadly October 20 shooting. The post Victim identified in deadly shooting in Santa Maria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Neighbors express concerns over proposed apartments in Santa Maria
Thursday evening, the City of Santa Maria's Planning Commission invited neighbors to weigh in on the proposal for a 240 unit housing development on the northeast part of town.
travelawaits.com
10 Picturesque Pismo Beach Airbnb Rentals On The Water
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. North and south, Hollywood and Silicon Valley, California means different things to different people. All of them are true, thanks to the state’s impressive size. Central California, often overlooked compared to its neighbors on both sides, offers a taste of both kinds of California. Pismo Beach, halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco, really is the best of both worlds.
calcoastnews.com
Paso Robles students should come first, not teachers
The teachers union does not care about children in Paso Robles. The union cares about power. It cares about adding union members, more union members gives the union more money. The California Teachers Association (CTA) is the cash cow of the Democratic Party in California. It controls the Sacramento legislature and the Governor.
Comments / 0