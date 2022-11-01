Read full article on original website
Kyrie Irving loses Nike endorsement amid antisemitism fallout
Nike has parted ways with Kyrie Irving. The shoe giant announced Friday night that it will halt its relationship with the Brooklyn guard, who has been suspended by the Nets for what the team called a repeated failure to “unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs.”. The Nets made...
Phoenix Suns host 2-game series vs. upstart, underrated Blazers
PHOENIX –Phoenix Suns fans will remember the 2013-14 iteration of the team, one that was picked to finish near or at the bottom of the Western Conference before winning 48 games and barely missing the playoffs. That was a handful of undervalued players who just wound up on Phoenix...
Suns forward Cam Johnson exits loss to Blazers with knee injury
Phoenix Suns forward Cam Johnson exited during the first quarter of Friday night’s 108-106 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers at Footprint Center. Suns head coach Monty Williams did not have an update on Johnson postgame. The 26-year-old was seen hobbling and went over to Williams during a Phoenix...
Suns take too long to respond to sluggish stretch, fall to Blazers at buzzer
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns had a 17-9 lead over the shorthanded Portland Trail Blazers a little over five minutes into Friday’s contest. It appeared that it would be smooth sailing against a team without Damian Lillard (right calf strain) and Anfernee Simons (left foot inflammation), the Blazers’ two best scorers, ball-handlers and players.
Astros win crucial Game 5, put Phillies on brink of elimination
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jeremy Peña trotted around third base, looked toward the Houston dugout and gave the most casual two-handed shrug you’ll ever see on a ballfield. Like it was any routine game in May. Only this was November. In the World Series. In the biggest game...
Suns’ Deandre Ayton to play, Blazers’ Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simons out Friday
Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton will return to the court Friday while Portland Trail Blazers guards Damian Lillard and Afernee Simons are out for the clash between two of the NBA’s best teams. Backup guards Cam Payne (left foot soreness) and Duane Washington Jr. (personal reasons) will also be...
Phoenix Suns carry postseason burden that requires atonement
Stoically, they have maintained their silence. Steadfastly, they have given no explanations for their astonishing collapse in last year’s postseason. The Phoenix Suns are saying what they must without speaking. Their demeanor is fascinating. At 6-1, the Suns are once again atop the Western Conference. A few days into...
Suns’ Ayton probable to return, Blazers’ Lillard out for Friday’s Western Conference tilt
Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton is probable to return while Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard is out for Friday’s clash between two of the NBA’s best teams, the teams announced Thursday. The Suns and Blazers sit at the No. 1 and No. 2 spots in the Western...
D-backs prospects Jordan Lawlar, Justin Martinez named to Fall Stars Game
The Arizona Fall League released the rosters for the 2022 Fall Stars Game, and two Arizona Diamondbacks prospects made the cut. Shortstop Jordan Lawlar earned a spot on the squad despite only playing 11 games due to a fractured left scapula he suffered on a hit-by-pitch. Lawlar — Arizona’s No. 3 prospect on MLB Pipeline — slashed .278/.469/.528 for the Salt River Rafters this fall with two home runs and four stolen bases.
Arizona Coyotes ECHL affiliate unveils Blue’s Clues-themed jerseys
Friday marked National Jersey Day, and the ECHL affiliate for the Arizona Coyotes unveiled quite the new look. The Atlanta Gladiators will wear Blue’s Clues-themed uniforms Friday evening to promote a new Nickelodeon film, “Blue’s Big City Adventure.”. Let the plays on words commence. The jerseys will...
Detroit Red Wings game score vs. New York Islanders: Time, TV for Saturday matinee at LCA
Game 11: Detroit Red Wings (5-3-2) vs. New York Islanders (7-4-0) When: 1 p.m. Saturday. Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. TV: Bally Sports Detroit. ...
