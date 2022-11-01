ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix Suns carry postseason burden that requires atonement

Stoically, they have maintained their silence. Steadfastly, they have given no explanations for their astonishing collapse in last year’s postseason. The Phoenix Suns are saying what they must without speaking. Their demeanor is fascinating. At 6-1, the Suns are once again atop the Western Conference. A few days into...
D-backs prospects Jordan Lawlar, Justin Martinez named to Fall Stars Game

The Arizona Fall League released the rosters for the 2022 Fall Stars Game, and two Arizona Diamondbacks prospects made the cut. Shortstop Jordan Lawlar earned a spot on the squad despite only playing 11 games due to a fractured left scapula he suffered on a hit-by-pitch. Lawlar — Arizona’s No. 3 prospect on MLB Pipeline — slashed .278/.469/.528 for the Salt River Rafters this fall with two home runs and four stolen bases.
