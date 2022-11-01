ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chico, CA

Comments / 0

Related
chicowildcats.com

’Cats fall short in five-set Senior Night thriller

An emotional Saturday night that began with the Chico State volleyball team honoring senior players Grace Shepherd and Gretta Kirkby evolved into a roller-coaster ride of a match at Acker Gym, as the Wildcats and Cal State Dominguez Hills were both determined to end their 2022 seasons on a winning note. Nearly two-and-a-half hours later, it was the visiting Toros who earned the "W," outlasting the 'Cats in a five-set thriller 25-16, 18-25, 25-23, 20-25, 15-6. The loss results in Chico State ending the season with an overall 3-22 record, and a 1-17 mark in the California Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA). Cal State Dominguez Hills' 2022 campaign came to a close with a 6-19 season record and a 4-14 mark in CCAA play.
CHICO, CA
chicowildcats.com

’Cats can’t keep Cal State LA from clinching CCAA title

The Cal State LA volleyball team came to Northern California Friday knowing a victory over Chico State would secure the California Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) regular season crown. What the Golden Eagles didn't bargain for was a scrappy, hustling Wildcats squad determined not to let their its visitors celebrate on the Acker Gym floor. After a very competitive first set, however, Cal State LA was able to steadily grind the 'Cats down, with the Golden Eagles taking the title-clinching contest 25-22, 25-17, 25-9.
CHICO, CA
chicowildcats.com

CCAA Champions: 2002-2022!

CARMEL—Its rich history is one of the many factors that draws aspiring collegiate distance runners to the Chico State cross country program. The members of the 2022 men's team had added a special chapter to it Saturday morning at the California Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) Championships. When the book is finished, it should definitely be chapter 20.
8 News Now

Powerball numbers for Saturday announced

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Powerball numbers for Saturday’s record-breaking drawing have been announced for the $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot. 28-45-53-56-69- Powerball 20 Powerplay 3X Winners have the option of either taking the lump sum, which is more than a half billion dollars, or annuity payments over 29 years.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Terry Mansfield

Dangerous Cities in Nevada

Nevada has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.Image by lindsayascott from Pixabay.
NEVADA STATE
whatnowvegas.com

PopStroke Looks to Be Headed to Las Vegas

Town Square may be about to add another dining and entertainment brand to its already impressive lineup. Paperwork recently submitted to Clark County shows plans for a PopStroke location in Town Square (although no specific address is specified). PopStroke describes itself as “an experiential golf and casual dining concept merging...
LAS VEGAS, NV
yourmileagemayvary.net

This New Las Vegas Adjacent Attraction Was 50 Years In The Making

Nevada has a lot of things to offer. Hoover Dam. Lake Tahoe. Reno. And, of course, Las Vegas. And now something completely different, that took 5 decades to finish. In 1970, Michael Heizer started building his art installation called “City” in the Nevada desert. In September 2022, over 50 years after its start, visitors can now visit this massive complex.
LAS VEGAS, NV
daytrippen.com

Popular Las Vegas Day Trips By Car

Travel time 30 minutes 17 miles – Red Rock Canyon is a quick 20-mile drive from Las Vegas. Activities at Red Rock Canyon include hiking, mountain biking, horseback riding, rock climbing, and photography. The canyon’s elevation is about 3000 feet, so it’s a few degrees cooler in the summer, and in winter, it can get downright cold. Reservations are required for cars driving the scenic loop.
LAS VEGAS, NV
luxury-houses.net

This $19.9 Million Spectacular Home in Las Vegas Showcases Desert Modern Sophistication and The Ultimate in Privacy

10861 Stardust Drive Home in Las Vegas, Nevada for Sale. 10861 Stardust Drive, Las Vegas, Nevada is spectacular property located in Discovery Land Company’s coveted and exclusive Summit Club offering the ultimate in privacy sitting on its own 1.37-acre peninsula lot. This Home in Las Vegas offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with nearly 8,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 10861 Stardust Drive, please contact Ivan G. Sher (Phone: 702-400-2400) at IS Luxury for full support and perfect service.
LAS VEGAS, NV
a-z-animals.com

The Most Haunted Places Near Las Vegas

Most people think of dazzling clothes, late-night casinos, bachelor parties, and vibrant clubs when someone mentions Las Vegas. However, this bright city offers more than just the typical tourist attractions. Next time you visit, why not look for some of the most haunted places near Las Vegas? You can take a walking ghost tour and listen to local ghost stories. Who knows, you may actually see a spirit in one of these places!
LAS VEGAS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

New polls show Lombado holding narrow lead in governor’s race

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Republican gubernatorial candidate Joe Lombardo holds narrow leads in two newly-released polls. A poll by The Hill and Emerson College shows Lombardo with a four-point lead of Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak. 50% of respondents backed the Clark County Sheriff, while 46% supported Sisolak. The same poll...
NEVADA STATE
travellemming.com

31 Best Las Vegas Restaurants (Where to Eat, by a Local)

I’m a local foodie who’s here to share the 31 best Las Vegas restaurants from the Sin City’s hundreds of options. This guide highlights restaurants in Las Vegas for every budget and craving. Discover date destinations, spots for late-night snacking, and hidden gems known only by Vegas locals.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTVU FOX 2

These 3 cities are the best for cannabis vacations

OAKLAND, Calif. - San Francisco, home of Hippie Hill and Haight Ashbury, is not the No. 1 city for a cannabis vacation. At least that's the bottom line from Upgraded Points, which did a 420-friendly study of the average cost of a canna-cation around the country. The top three cities?...
OAKLAND, CA
8newsnow.com

Puppies stolen from Las Vegas pet stores, police release photos

Https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/puppies-stolen-from-las-vegas-pet-stores-police-release-photos/. Puppies stolen from Las Vegas pet stores, police …. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/puppies-stolen-from-las-vegas-pet-stores-police-release-photos/. ‘It’s murder,’ Las Vegas family pleads for change …. The family of a moped rider who a drunk driver killed going 141 mph in a rented Lamborghini believes his killer should have faced a murder charge, but...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy