’Cats fall short in five-set Senior Night thriller
An emotional Saturday night that began with the Chico State volleyball team honoring senior players Grace Shepherd and Gretta Kirkby evolved into a roller-coaster ride of a match at Acker Gym, as the Wildcats and Cal State Dominguez Hills were both determined to end their 2022 seasons on a winning note. Nearly two-and-a-half hours later, it was the visiting Toros who earned the "W," outlasting the 'Cats in a five-set thriller 25-16, 18-25, 25-23, 20-25, 15-6. The loss results in Chico State ending the season with an overall 3-22 record, and a 1-17 mark in the California Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA). Cal State Dominguez Hills' 2022 campaign came to a close with a 6-19 season record and a 4-14 mark in CCAA play.
’Cats can’t keep Cal State LA from clinching CCAA title
The Cal State LA volleyball team came to Northern California Friday knowing a victory over Chico State would secure the California Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) regular season crown. What the Golden Eagles didn't bargain for was a scrappy, hustling Wildcats squad determined not to let their its visitors celebrate on the Acker Gym floor. After a very competitive first set, however, Cal State LA was able to steadily grind the 'Cats down, with the Golden Eagles taking the title-clinching contest 25-22, 25-17, 25-9.
CCAA Champions: 2002-2022!
CARMEL—Its rich history is one of the many factors that draws aspiring collegiate distance runners to the Chico State cross country program. The members of the 2022 men's team had added a special chapter to it Saturday morning at the California Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) Championships. When the book is finished, it should definitely be chapter 20.
Powerball numbers for Saturday announced
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Powerball numbers for Saturday’s record-breaking drawing have been announced for the $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot. 28-45-53-56-69- Powerball 20 Powerplay 3X Winners have the option of either taking the lump sum, which is more than a half billion dollars, or annuity payments over 29 years.
Las Vegas to be home to five of the largest video screens in the world
By the end of 2023 Las Vegas will be home to at least five of the largest video screens in the world, and possibly even six.
Dangerous Cities in Nevada
Nevada has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.Image by lindsayascott from Pixabay.
PopStroke Looks to Be Headed to Las Vegas
Town Square may be about to add another dining and entertainment brand to its already impressive lineup. Paperwork recently submitted to Clark County shows plans for a PopStroke location in Town Square (although no specific address is specified). PopStroke describes itself as “an experiential golf and casual dining concept merging...
$10,000 handed to multiple jackpot winners at Treasure Island in October
Treasure Island Las Vegas handed out $10,000 to multiple jackpot winners during the month of October.
This New Las Vegas Adjacent Attraction Was 50 Years In The Making
Nevada has a lot of things to offer. Hoover Dam. Lake Tahoe. Reno. And, of course, Las Vegas. And now something completely different, that took 5 decades to finish. In 1970, Michael Heizer started building his art installation called “City” in the Nevada desert. In September 2022, over 50 years after its start, visitors can now visit this massive complex.
COLD: Podcast uncovers new clues about discovery of missing Utah woman's car in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS — A missing woman's car surfaced behind a casino hotel on the Las Vegas Strip in November of 1985. Now, a timecard from Weber State College in Ogden and an airline timetable are providing a possible explanation of how the car might've ended up there. KSL's podcast...
Popular Las Vegas Day Trips By Car
Travel time 30 minutes 17 miles – Red Rock Canyon is a quick 20-mile drive from Las Vegas. Activities at Red Rock Canyon include hiking, mountain biking, horseback riding, rock climbing, and photography. The canyon’s elevation is about 3000 feet, so it’s a few degrees cooler in the summer, and in winter, it can get downright cold. Reservations are required for cars driving the scenic loop.
MGM F1 hotel rates: Cheapest Bellagio room runs $1,733/night for Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend
MGM Resorts International has released its hotel rates for the three-day weekend of the Las Vegas F1 Grand Prix. Last week, Caesars International published its rates which show prices well above $1,000 a night at several properties on the Las Vegas Strip.
This $19.9 Million Spectacular Home in Las Vegas Showcases Desert Modern Sophistication and The Ultimate in Privacy
10861 Stardust Drive Home in Las Vegas, Nevada for Sale. 10861 Stardust Drive, Las Vegas, Nevada is spectacular property located in Discovery Land Company’s coveted and exclusive Summit Club offering the ultimate in privacy sitting on its own 1.37-acre peninsula lot. This Home in Las Vegas offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with nearly 8,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 10861 Stardust Drive, please contact Ivan G. Sher (Phone: 702-400-2400) at IS Luxury for full support and perfect service.
Formula 1 struts stuff with launch party on Strip for 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix
Those paid to tout such events are calling Saturday's launch party for the Las Vegas Grand Prix "adrenaline-fueled."
Nevada Says Less Than 6 months to get your REAL ID - The deadline is May 3, 2023
Nevada's REAL ID website page says this: Do You Have the REAL ID Star?. " Check your Nevada Driver's License or ID Card. If it has a gold star in the upper right corner, you're good to go! You already have a Real ID."
The Most Haunted Places Near Las Vegas
Most people think of dazzling clothes, late-night casinos, bachelor parties, and vibrant clubs when someone mentions Las Vegas. However, this bright city offers more than just the typical tourist attractions. Next time you visit, why not look for some of the most haunted places near Las Vegas? You can take a walking ghost tour and listen to local ghost stories. Who knows, you may actually see a spirit in one of these places!
New polls show Lombado holding narrow lead in governor’s race
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Republican gubernatorial candidate Joe Lombardo holds narrow leads in two newly-released polls. A poll by The Hill and Emerson College shows Lombardo with a four-point lead of Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak. 50% of respondents backed the Clark County Sheriff, while 46% supported Sisolak. The same poll...
31 Best Las Vegas Restaurants (Where to Eat, by a Local)
I’m a local foodie who’s here to share the 31 best Las Vegas restaurants from the Sin City’s hundreds of options. This guide highlights restaurants in Las Vegas for every budget and craving. Discover date destinations, spots for late-night snacking, and hidden gems known only by Vegas locals.
These 3 cities are the best for cannabis vacations
OAKLAND, Calif. - San Francisco, home of Hippie Hill and Haight Ashbury, is not the No. 1 city for a cannabis vacation. At least that's the bottom line from Upgraded Points, which did a 420-friendly study of the average cost of a canna-cation around the country. The top three cities?...
Puppies stolen from Las Vegas pet stores, police release photos
Https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/puppies-stolen-from-las-vegas-pet-stores-police-release-photos/. Puppies stolen from Las Vegas pet stores, police …. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/puppies-stolen-from-las-vegas-pet-stores-police-release-photos/. ‘It’s murder,’ Las Vegas family pleads for change …. The family of a moped rider who a drunk driver killed going 141 mph in a rented Lamborghini believes his killer should have faced a murder charge, but...
