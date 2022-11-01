An emotional Saturday night that began with the Chico State volleyball team honoring senior players Grace Shepherd and Gretta Kirkby evolved into a roller-coaster ride of a match at Acker Gym, as the Wildcats and Cal State Dominguez Hills were both determined to end their 2022 seasons on a winning note. Nearly two-and-a-half hours later, it was the visiting Toros who earned the "W," outlasting the 'Cats in a five-set thriller 25-16, 18-25, 25-23, 20-25, 15-6. The loss results in Chico State ending the season with an overall 3-22 record, and a 1-17 mark in the California Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA). Cal State Dominguez Hills' 2022 campaign came to a close with a 6-19 season record and a 4-14 mark in CCAA play.

CHICO, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO