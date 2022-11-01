Read full article on original website
610KONA
Storm Damage, Power Failures Throughout Tri-Cities
(Kennewick, WA) -- Authorities throughout the Tri-Cities reported trees falling on houses, trees blocking roads, trailers flipped and thousands without power after a major windstorm blew through the area last night. Crews from the Benton County Roads Department spent much of Friday night cleaning up the debris. The Benton PUD...
FOX 28 Spokane
Power outages climb as high winds sweep into region
SPOKANE, Wash. – The first winter storm of the season is blowing in, and power outages are on the rise. With winds expected to hit 60 miles per hour Friday night, residents in the area should be prepared for outages. While crews worked most the day to restore power...
kpq.com
Planned Resort and Hotel Submitted For Orondo Area
Douglas County is considering a proposal for a resort and 60-room hotel near Orondo from the owners of the Rocky Pond Estate Winery. The application for a permit to build the project will go before the Douglas County Hearing Examiner this month. Chief Douglas County Planner Tanner Ackley says the...
ifiberone.com
NEW: Winter storm warning issued for parts of Grant, Douglas and Okanogan counties; 6-12 inches of snow expected
SPOKANE - The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for parts of Grant, Douglas, and Okanogan counties this weekend. With 6 to 12 inches of snow predicted for the lowlands and 10 to 20 inches forecast for areas above 3,000 feet, meteorologists say the Winter Storm Warning will take affect starting 4 a.m. on Sunday and will last until 10 a.m. on Monday.
kpq.com
Major Improvements Are Coming To Roadway In Growing Lake Chelan Area
Major improvement are coming to a busy road in one of Chelan County's heavy tourist area. Totem Pole Road in Manson has been getting much busier over the past several years, but is still narrow with little-to-no shoulder area. County Commissioner Bob Bugert says the upgrades will support the increase...
ifiberone.com
Report: 60-room resort-style hotel planned for Douglas County would create 116 jobs
ORONDO - iFIBER ONE News partner, KPQ, is reporting that a 60-room resort-style hotel is expected to be constructed in Orondo soon. The hotel resort will be owned by Rocky Pond Estate Winery and Rocky Pond Hospitality owners David and Michelle Dufenhorst. Douglas County's hearings examiner will review the application...
Moses Lake gang member will spend 11 years in prison for distributing meth
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — On 15 separate occasions, a documented gang member out of Grant County sold methamphetamene, resulting in an 11-year prison sentence. The sentencing was announced by the Office of U.S. Attorney Vanessa Waldref for Eastern Washington. She confirmed that 24-year-old Mario Robert Crittenden pleaded guilty to Conspiracy to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Actual Methamphetamine in...
kpq.com
Sudden Snow Snarls Traffic, Creates Chaos Near Waterville
Old Man Winter made an early appearance near Waterville Wednesday morning, snarling traffic and causing chaos commuters and law enforcement. A sudden snowstorm led to a semi-truck jackknifing at the top of Pine Canyon on U.S. Highway 2 around 10:15. Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeremy Weber says the semi was...
FOX 11 and 41
Franklin County find a missing woman near White Bluffs Thursday evening
Deputies with Franklin and Grant County were dispatched to White Bluffs looking for a missing woman in the area. The woman was found at 6:20 p.m. by Franklin County deputies. This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
cwuobserver.com
Ellensburg’s noise ordinance
The City of Ellensburg has a noise ordinance that is in place 24 hours a day, seven days a week. “24 hours a day, any [of] what could be considered unreasonable noise that can be heard from over 100 feet away, can be considered a violation,” Josh Bender, administrative sergeant for the Ellensburg Police Department, said. “Between the hours of 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. … that noise distance drops down to 50 feet.”
kpq.com
Four Injured In Manson Wine Barrel Train Accident
Four people are injured from an accident Sunday night during the Haunted Manson celebration. The Manson Chamber of Commerce reported the wine barrel train giving rides in downtown Manson had three of its seven barrels over turned, which injured three children and one adult. Two of those injured were taken...
ifiberone.com
Snow set to fall in Wenatchee Valley late Thursday, areas further east to see snow Monday
SPOKANE - Meteorologists with the National Weather Service say winter weather will strike the lowlands early this year with widespread snow set to start falling early Monday. The areas that will see the very first snow of the year in eastern Washington includes the Wenatchee Valley and the Waterville Plateau. Between Thursday night, into early Friday, the Wenatchee Valley could get up to a half inch of snow accumulation; the Waterville Plateau will be the site of at least a half inch. The highly-elevated land mass northeast of Wenatchee could get up to 1.5 inches over the aforementioned time span.
kpq.com
Wenatchee Murder Suspect Allegedly Had Mass Quantity Of Drugs In Walla Walla
Walla Walla Police now say a man they arrested last month on a murder charge in Wenatchee was also in possession of a huge quantity of illicit drugs. Officers say a follow-up search of the residence where 27-year-old Javier Valdez was arrested in Walla Walla turned up more than 11,000 fentanyl pills along with large amounts of methamphetamine and cocaine.
610KONA
Vehicle, Driver Sought in Richland Hit-and-Run Involving Teen
Richland Police are still seeking leads to locate this vehicle and identify the driver, following a hit-and-run on October 26th. Teen riding bike hit by car near GW Way and McMurray. October 26th, around 4:10 PM, Richland Police say a 14-year-old boy was riding his bike in the crosswalk, heading...
Walla Walla task force finds largest fentanyl haul in region’s history
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — During the arrest of a homicide suspect wanted out of the Wenatchee area, Walla Walla detectives and a drug task force landed one of its largest narcotic busts including the most fentanyl pills ever recovered in one bust across the region’s history. According to an announcement from the Walla Walla Police Department, a search warrant was...
Did Wanted Suspect Leave a Bomb in Car for Cops Near Othello?
According to the Adams County Sheriff's Office, as of Wednesday afternoon around 1 PM, the Richland Bomb Squad is at a site north of Othello. ACSO says it appears the suspect left a 'bomb' in a car for authorities. According to the Sheriff's Department, they were at a location in...
610KONA
Richland Police Release Update on Walmart Card Skimmer
Richland Police now say the suspect who installed a card skimming device inside the Richland Walmart probably snapped it into place in about five seconds. Richland Police say the suspect is being sought after he placed the skimmer inside the Richland Walmart. It's presumed he did it in the self-checkout line because it was detected by another customer 26 hours later. The police did not confirm that.
KHQ Right Now
Adams County Sheriff's Offices searches for 'armed and dangerous' suspect in Othello
OTHELLO, Wash. - Deputies with the Adams County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) are searching for an "armed and dangerous" suspect in connection to multiple incidents, including an alleged attempted bombing on Wednesday. ACSO said they believe Nicholas Romero-Rivera may have left an explosive device in the front seat of a car...
610KONA
Eastmont High Offering Seniors Free Admission To Sports & Concerts
Eastmont School District has a new program that caters to senior citizens. Anyone age 65 and older who lives in the Eastmont District can get a lifetime pass for free admission to all High School regular season home athletic events, concerts, and drama productions. Eastmont Superintendent Becky Berg says a...
ifiberone.com
Four local stores sell winning lottery tickets within a week of each other
Within a week of each other, four different stores throughout the region sold winning lottery tickets worth either $10,000 or $20,000, according to Washington's Lottery. Data released on the Washington Lottery website states that the $20,000 wins were in Entiat and Moses Lake. On October 24, Jamie F. reeled in...
