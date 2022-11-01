Nets expected to inquire about suspended Celtics coach

Ime Udoka. Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Udoka is currently serving a season-long suspension that was handed down by the Celtics for violations of team policies, related to an improper relationship with a female staff member. Boston is being led this season by interim head coach Joe Mazzulla, who served as an assistant on Udoka's staff.

Prior to joining the Celtics as their head coach ahead of the 2021-2022 season, Udoka spent the 2020-2021 campaign as an assistant with the Nets.

Snyder stepped down from his post as the head coach of the Utah Jazz in June after eight seasons at the helm.

Nash's departure comes amidst a slow 2-5 start to the 2022-2023 campaign and after a dramatic offseason that saw superstars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving nearly traded away. During Durant's nearly two-month-long trade request from late June to late August, it was reported that the former MVP told ownership to either fire Nash and general manager Sean Marks or trade him.

"KD" ultimately rescinded his trade request, but the Nets are still 12th in the Eastern Conference through the early portion of this season. Nash was ejected for the first time in his coaching career last week during a loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Brooklyn returns to the court at 7:30 p.m. ET Tuesday when they host the Chicago Bulls.