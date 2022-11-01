ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Nets expected to inquire about suspended Celtics coach

By Victor Barbosa
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08HMTZ_0iug4ca200
Ime Udoka. Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Udoka is currently serving a season-long suspension that was handed down by the Celtics for violations of team policies, related to an improper relationship with a female staff member. Boston is being led this season by interim head coach Joe Mazzulla, who served as an assistant on Udoka's staff.

Prior to joining the Celtics as their head coach ahead of the 2021-2022 season, Udoka spent the 2020-2021 campaign as an assistant with the Nets.

Snyder stepped down from his post as the head coach of the Utah Jazz in June after eight seasons at the helm.

Nash's departure comes amidst a slow 2-5 start to the 2022-2023 campaign and after a dramatic offseason that saw superstars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving nearly traded away. During Durant's nearly two-month-long trade request from late June to late August, it was reported that the former MVP told ownership to either fire Nash and general manager Sean Marks or trade him.

"KD" ultimately rescinded his trade request, but the Nets are still 12th in the Eastern Conference through the early portion of this season. Nash was ejected for the first time in his coaching career last week during a loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Brooklyn returns to the court at 7:30 p.m. ET Tuesday when they host the Chicago Bulls.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Shannon Sharpe rips Kevin Durant's reaction to Steve Nash's exit

Shannon Sharpe isn't cutting Kevin Durant any slack when it comes to the firing of Steve Nash. The outspoken analyst went on "Undisputed" with co-host Skip Bayless on Wednesday to discuss the Brooklyn Nets parting ways with the long-time coach and didn't shy away from targeting Durant and his comments about being "shocked" at the firing.
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

"She's only 18, let her have some fun" - Davenport defends Gauff after shocking WTA Finals performances

It would not be untrue to describe Coco Gauff's WTA Finals performances as some of the worst matches she played all year long. The American athlete was supposed to perform admirably in front of her home fans in Fort Worth, but she completely fell short of expectations. She and Jessica Pegula both lost their opening doubles matches and both of their opening singles matches, greatly disappointing American spectators.
FORT WORTH, TX
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail

The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
NBC Sports

NBA ref accused of calling Spencer Dinwiddie multiple expletives

Veteran NBA referee Tony Brothers has been accused of calling Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie multiple expletives during Friday night's Mavs-Raptors game in Dallas. In a postgame media session, Dinwiddie alleged that Brothers referred to him as a "b****-a** motherf***er" to another Mavericks player following a technical foul. "I would like...
DALLAS, TX
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Luka 1 Surfaces In “Bred” Colorway

The Jordan Luka 1 is getting an iconic color scheme. Luka Doncic is gearing up for a huge season with the Dallas Mavericks, which could very well lead to an MVP award. Some believe that Luka is a top-three player in the NBA right now, and every single year, he has proven to be better than before. The Mavs are lucky to have him, and so is Jordan Brand. Luka’s first signature shoe is with Jumpman, and it is called the Jordan Luka 1. Numerous colorways have been released, and now a “Bred” model is on the way.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Will the Cowboys get a second chance to acquire Brandin Cooks?

A player protesting to get their way isn't uncommon. Last year, Odell Beckham Jr. was in a similar situation. He negotiated a release with the Browns and signed with the Rams. Cooks could try to negotiate his release as well. The one obstacle is his salary, which is $18 million guaranteed. Per NBC Sports' Mike Florio, if the Texans release him, they have to pay the remainder of his contract.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

44K+
Followers
40K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy