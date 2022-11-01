Read full article on original website
Walmart Closes Location In PennsylvaniaBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
Is Your Local Walmart Permanently Closing?Joel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania witness says orb UFOs near ground appear oftenRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Seeking New Friends: What Do You Do When You Become Bored With The People In Your Life?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedPittsburgh, PA
Shooting outside Pittsburgh funeral injures at least 6Deccan HeraldPittsburgh, PA
Bleacher Report
Odell Beckham Jr. a 'Heck of a Talent,' Bills Will 'Look into' Signing, per GM Beane
Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane said the team will consider signing free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. when he's ready to return from a torn ACL suffered in last season's Super Bowl. "OBJ's a heck of a talent," Beane told reporters Wednesday. " ... And you know me, if...
Bleacher Report
Roquan Smith Was 'Shocked' by Trade to Ravens from Bears; Not Focused on New Contract
After being acquired by the Baltimore Ravens at the trade deadline this week, linebacker Roquan Smith detailed his reaction to his time with the Chicago Bears coming to an end. "I didn't plan to [get traded], but you know, life happens at times and got traded," Smith said Wednesday, per...
Bleacher Report
Early Predictions for Top 2023 NFL Free Agents After Trade Deadline
The 2022 NFL trade deadline was one of the wildest in history. Rosters are now fairly set in stone until the 2023 offseason, when we get to see what happens with an intriguing free-agent class. Teams got aggressive at the deadline this year. With 12 deals going down on deadline...
Bleacher Report
Jonathan Taylor Won't Play for Colts vs. Patriots Because of Ankle Injury
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor's lingering ankle issues will keep him out of another game. Head coach Frank Reich announced Taylor won't play Sunday vs. the New England Patriots. The 2021 Pro Bowler didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday. This will be the third game Taylor has missed this season...
Bleacher Report
Report: Brandin Cooks Misses Texans Practice After Not Being Moved at Trade Deadline
Houston Texans receiver Brandin Cooks missed practice Wednesday because of "personal reasons," according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston. Cooks was not traded ahead of Tuesday's deadline and showed his disappointment on social media:. The 29-year-old had signed a two-year, $39.8 million extension with the Texans before the season...
Bleacher Report
5-Star QB Julian Sayin Commits to Alabama Over Georgia, LSU
Julian Sayin, a 5-star quarterback in the class of 2024, has committed to play at Alabama. "There's a lot to like about Alabama," Sayin said Wednesday, per Hank South of BamaOnLine, adding:. "I would say Bama is the standard for college football. When you go on Saturdays and turn on...
Bleacher Report
How Teams Outside of the Top Four Can Get into the College Football Playoff
The College Football Playoff released its first rankings of the 2022 season Tuesday evening. Although there is still a lot of football left, the committee gave us a good idea of where certain teams stand through nine weeks. Here's a look at the Top 12:. Ohio State. Georgia. Clemson. Michigan.
Bleacher Report
Report: Dan Snyder's Decision to Explore Selling Commanders Influenced by NFL Owners
On Wednesday, the Washington Commanders announced that Bank of America Securities had been retained to investigate "potential transactions," the first public indication team owner Daniel Snyder might sell the franchise. From the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Commanders?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Commanders</a>: <a href="https://t.co/qxr3gQ5iwJ">https://t.co/qxr3gQ5iwJ</a> <a href="https://t.co/uFJLXogmGx">pic.twitter.com/uFJLXogmGx</a>. But that move reportedly came at the urging of other owners around...
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Week 9 Rankings: Projections to Love and Matchups to Exploit
Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season got off to a productive start on Thursday. Nearly every fantasy-relevant member of the Philadelphia Eagles put up solid-or-better stats—DeVonta Smith being the lone exception (two catches for 22 yards)—while Houston Texans bell-cow running back Dameon Pierce got as busy as ever with career-highs of 27 carries and 139 rushing yards.
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Week 9 Cheat Sheet: Deep Sleepers Who Could Emerge
It's time to get ready for the weirdest week of fantasy football yet. With six teams on Bye in Week 9, you can guarantee lineups will be tweaked and the waiver wire is going to be busy with managers seeking short-term replacements. During the scramble, there's still opportunity to find...
Bleacher Report
1 Word to Describe Your NFL Team Right Now: Midseason Edition
At the midpoint of the 2022 NFL season, you could reasonably find novels written about the performances of all 32 teams. Strengths and weaknesses have become apparent, and future outlooks are a bit clearer. The challenge, then, is considering all of those factors and encapsulating them in a single, overarching...
Bleacher Report
Jonathan Taylor, Mark Andrews NFL Injury Statuses and Fantasy Impact for Week 9
Fantasy football in Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season was already going to be difficult to navigate with six teams on bye weeks. Sunday's slate just got tougher to manage with the news that Jonathan Taylor will be out for the Indianapolis Colts against the New England Patriots. The...
Bleacher Report
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Jersey from Record-Tying Game vs. Ravens in Pro Football HOF
Tua Tagovailoa's historic performance against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2 has been immortalized by the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The Miami Dolphins quarterback's jersey from the 42-38 victory is on display in Canton, Ohio. Tagovailoa's jersey sits next to the one his Miami teammate Jaylen Waddle wore when...
Bleacher Report
NFL Playoff Picture 2022-23 Week 9: Standings, Scenarios After Eagles vs. Texans
It's the Philadelphia Eagles' world, and the rest of the NFL is living in it. Philadelphia is nearly halfway to the first 17-0 regular season in league history after Thursday's 29-17 victory over the Houston Texans. It's a full two games clear of the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC East at 8-0 and looks like the team to beat in the race for the Lombardi Trophy.
Bleacher Report
Report: Texans' Brandin Cooks Disappointed He Wasn't Traded, Won't Play vs. Eagles
After expressing frustration about not being traded earlier this week, Brandin Cooks likely won't be on the field for the Houston Texans on Thursday night. Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo, Cooks isn't expected to play against the Philadelphia Eagles. Cooks seemed to indicate on Twitter he was...
Bleacher Report
College Football: B/R Experts Answer Biggest Questions for Week 10
Avert your eyes, SEC haters, because Week 10 is intensely focused on college football's richest conference. In the mid-afternoon, the newly crowned No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers will take on the No. 3 and reigning champion Georgia Bulldogs. After that matchup, the No. 10 LSU Tigers will host the No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide. Those are two enormous games for the College Football Playoff race.
Bleacher Report
Astros' Chas McCormick Says Game 5-Saving Catch Was 'Like a Dream'
Houston Astros center fielder Chas McCormick said his leaping ninth-inning catch against the Citizens Bank Park wall to help preserve the team's 3-2 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 5 of the 2022 World Series "felt like a dream." McCormick robbed Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto of an extra-base hit...
Bleacher Report
Deshaun Watson Expected to Start for Browns vs. Texans in 1st Game After Suspension
The Cleveland Browns are planning to activate quarterback Deshaun Watson when he's eligible to return from his 11-game suspension in Week 13 against the Houston Texans. General manager Andrew Berry confirmed the team's intentions Wednesday and said Watson has "done everything and more that's been asked of him." This article...
Bleacher Report
Myles Turner Rumors: Lakers Trade Target Seeking $20M Per Year on Next Contract
Wherever Myles Turner ends up playing at the end of this season, signing him to a long-term contract is expected to cost a team a lot of money. Per HoopsHype's Michael Scotto, there is a belief around the NBA that Turner is seeking at least $20 million per season on his next contract.
Bleacher Report
Tua Tagovailoa Says Dolphins Are 'Not Afraid to Talk About Super Bowls'
Tua Tagovailoa isn't mincing words—the Miami Dolphins believe they can win a title this season. "I think throughout OTAs and throughout training camp, we could see the potential that we had as a team, offensively and defensively," he told reporters Wednesday. "We're not afraid to talk about Super Bowls...
