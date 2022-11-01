ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Bleacher Report

Early Predictions for Top 2023 NFL Free Agents After Trade Deadline

The 2022 NFL trade deadline was one of the wildest in history. Rosters are now fairly set in stone until the 2023 offseason, when we get to see what happens with an intriguing free-agent class. Teams got aggressive at the deadline this year. With 12 deals going down on deadline...
Bleacher Report

Jonathan Taylor Won't Play for Colts vs. Patriots Because of Ankle Injury

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor's lingering ankle issues will keep him out of another game. Head coach Frank Reich announced Taylor won't play Sunday vs. the New England Patriots. The 2021 Pro Bowler didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday. This will be the third game Taylor has missed this season...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Bleacher Report

Report: Brandin Cooks Misses Texans Practice After Not Being Moved at Trade Deadline

Houston Texans receiver Brandin Cooks missed practice Wednesday because of "personal reasons," according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston. Cooks was not traded ahead of Tuesday's deadline and showed his disappointment on social media:. The 29-year-old had signed a two-year, $39.8 million extension with the Texans before the season...
HOUSTON, TX
Bleacher Report

5-Star QB Julian Sayin Commits to Alabama Over Georgia, LSU

Julian Sayin, a 5-star quarterback in the class of 2024, has committed to play at Alabama. "There's a lot to like about Alabama," Sayin said Wednesday, per Hank South of BamaOnLine, adding:. "I would say Bama is the standard for college football. When you go on Saturdays and turn on...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Bleacher Report

Report: Dan Snyder's Decision to Explore Selling Commanders Influenced by NFL Owners

On Wednesday, the Washington Commanders announced that Bank of America Securities had been retained to investigate "potential transactions," the first public indication team owner Daniel Snyder might sell the franchise. From the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Commanders?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Commanders</a>: <a href="https://t.co/qxr3gQ5iwJ">https://t.co/qxr3gQ5iwJ</a> <a href="https://t.co/uFJLXogmGx">pic.twitter.com/uFJLXogmGx</a>. But that move reportedly came at the urging of other owners around...
WASHINGTON, DC
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football Week 9 Rankings: Projections to Love and Matchups to Exploit

Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season got off to a productive start on Thursday. Nearly every fantasy-relevant member of the Philadelphia Eagles put up solid-or-better stats—DeVonta Smith being the lone exception (two catches for 22 yards)—while Houston Texans bell-cow running back Dameon Pierce got as busy as ever with career-highs of 27 carries and 139 rushing yards.
TENNESSEE STATE
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football Week 9 Cheat Sheet: Deep Sleepers Who Could Emerge

It's time to get ready for the weirdest week of fantasy football yet. With six teams on Bye in Week 9, you can guarantee lineups will be tweaked and the waiver wire is going to be busy with managers seeking short-term replacements. During the scramble, there's still opportunity to find...
Bleacher Report

1 Word to Describe Your NFL Team Right Now: Midseason Edition

At the midpoint of the 2022 NFL season, you could reasonably find novels written about the performances of all 32 teams. Strengths and weaknesses have become apparent, and future outlooks are a bit clearer. The challenge, then, is considering all of those factors and encapsulating them in a single, overarching...
Bleacher Report

Jonathan Taylor, Mark Andrews NFL Injury Statuses and Fantasy Impact for Week 9

Fantasy football in Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season was already going to be difficult to navigate with six teams on bye weeks. Sunday's slate just got tougher to manage with the news that Jonathan Taylor will be out for the Indianapolis Colts against the New England Patriots. The...
Bleacher Report

NFL Playoff Picture 2022-23 Week 9: Standings, Scenarios After Eagles vs. Texans

It's the Philadelphia Eagles' world, and the rest of the NFL is living in it. Philadelphia is nearly halfway to the first 17-0 regular season in league history after Thursday's 29-17 victory over the Houston Texans. It's a full two games clear of the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC East at 8-0 and looks like the team to beat in the race for the Lombardi Trophy.
HOUSTON, TX
Bleacher Report

College Football: B/R Experts Answer Biggest Questions for Week 10

Avert your eyes, SEC haters, because Week 10 is intensely focused on college football's richest conference. In the mid-afternoon, the newly crowned No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers will take on the No. 3 and reigning champion Georgia Bulldogs. After that matchup, the No. 10 LSU Tigers will host the No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide. Those are two enormous games for the College Football Playoff race.
ALABAMA STATE
Bleacher Report

Astros' Chas McCormick Says Game 5-Saving Catch Was 'Like a Dream'

Houston Astros center fielder Chas McCormick said his leaping ninth-inning catch against the Citizens Bank Park wall to help preserve the team's 3-2 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 5 of the 2022 World Series "felt like a dream." McCormick robbed Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto of an extra-base hit...
HOUSTON, TX
Bleacher Report

Myles Turner Rumors: Lakers Trade Target Seeking $20M Per Year on Next Contract

Wherever Myles Turner ends up playing at the end of this season, signing him to a long-term contract is expected to cost a team a lot of money. Per HoopsHype's Michael Scotto, there is a belief around the NBA that Turner is seeking at least $20 million per season on his next contract.
Bleacher Report

Tua Tagovailoa Says Dolphins Are 'Not Afraid to Talk About Super Bowls'

Tua Tagovailoa isn't mincing words—the Miami Dolphins believe they can win a title this season. "I think throughout OTAs and throughout training camp, we could see the potential that we had as a team, offensively and defensively," he told reporters Wednesday. "We're not afraid to talk about Super Bowls...

