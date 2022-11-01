It's the Philadelphia Eagles' world, and the rest of the NFL is living in it. Philadelphia is nearly halfway to the first 17-0 regular season in league history after Thursday's 29-17 victory over the Houston Texans. It's a full two games clear of the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC East at 8-0 and looks like the team to beat in the race for the Lombardi Trophy.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO