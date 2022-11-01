Read full article on original website
President Joe Biden comes to Chicago Friday days before midterm election
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are making campaign stops in Chicago prior to Election Day.
Burr Ridge Mayor Gary Grasso: The current Republican party is too extreme to win elections in Illinois
Burr Ridge Mayor Gary Grasso joins John Williams to talk about his recent commentary in the Chicago Tribune that suggests that the extreme members of the Republican party are making it virtually impossible to win elections in Illinois.
Pritzker headlines a drag show
Good Wednesday morning, Illinois. Temps will be in the 70s for a few days, a gift for door knockers. Enjoy it. Gov. JB Pritzker leaned into the culture wars Tuesday night, headlining a Democratic get-out-the-vote effort at the Baton Show Lounge for a drag show and political rally. Main drag:...
Brother of Chicago murder victim blasts Biden's Illinois trip: 'Say you were wrong'
President Biden was set to travel to Chicago, Illinois after a stump in New Mexico without visiting the southern border; Gianno Caldwell reacts on Fox News.
The Chicago Way w/John Kass: Don’t go crazy counting votes, again, and again…
The Chicago Way w/John Kass (11/04/2022): As the clock winds down on the 2022 midterm elections, John Kass and Jeff Carlin look at the hair-on-fire antics of the media, what happens when media and political parties work in concert to alter the voting landscape, and call for everyone to relax. Plus, is Kasso the right candidate for you? Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com.
We answer your last-minute questions about voting for judges
With the 2022 midterm elections less than a week away and early voting underway, we’re partnering again with WBEZ’s “Curious City” to answer your last-minute questions about how judicial elections work and where you can find more information about the candidates on the upcoming ballot. Senior...
Ald. O’Shea responds to Mayor Lightfoot’s WGN Radio interview
19th Ward Alderman Matt O’Shea joins Lisa Dent to discuss comments made by Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot to the show yesterday about the city’s 2023 budget for the Chicago Police Department and whether her plans will solve the department’s staffing problems. Follow The Lisa Dent Show on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
Biden to Visit Chicago Area Friday, Likely Stumping For Suburban Democrats Ahead of Election Day
With just six days before polls close for the 2022 Illinois Midterm Elections, The White House on Wednesday confirmed that President Joe Biden on Friday will be in the Chicago area to stump for Democrats ahead of some of the suburbs' tightest congressional races. While the White House would not...
With Tensions High Ahead of Tuesday's Election, Top Cop Says There's ‘No Threats Specific to Chicago'
With tensions high across the country ahead of the hotly contested midterms, Chicago officials gathered at a downtown polling place Friday and pledged to protect voters and poll workers while insisting there are no looming threats ahead of Election Day. The heightened concerns come two years after Donald Trump began...
Man accused of sending death threat to Republican candidate for governor Darren Bailey
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago man has been charged with threatening to "mutilate and kill" Republican candidate for governor Darren Bailey, in a voicemail message sent to Bailey's office last week.Scott Lennox, 21, is charged with felony counts of threatening a public official, telephone harassment, and harassment by electronic communications. According to a Chicago Police Department arrest report, Lennox called Bailey's office around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, in which he "threatened to mutilate and kill" Bailey, who is also an Illinois state senator.The details in the voicemail are too disturbing to type out.An assistant to Bailey listened to the message and...
Mayor Lightfoot on crime, city budget, and re-election bid
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot joins Lisa Dent to discuss public safety, why her 2023 budget is the best plan forward for the city, supporting the Chicago Police Department, and her push to keep the Chicago Bears in Soldier Field. Follow The Lisa Dent Show on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
Remembering my longtime colleague Roger Triemstra
MY LONGTIME WGN METEOROLOGICAL COLLEAGUE ROGER TRIEMSTRA, A FAVORITE IN THE CITY’S BROADCAST WEATHER WORLD, PASSED AWAY OVERNIGHT. ROG WAS 92. It’s with sadness I report the passing at age 92 of longtime Chicago broadcast meteorologist Roger Triemstra. The news arrived this morning from Rog’s daughter Cheri.
A Women Voters Group Is Urging Support For A Property Tax Hike For Cook County Forest Preserves
COOK COUNTY — A women voters group wants to persuade Cook County residents to back a referendum on next week’s ballot that would support local forest preserves. The League of Women Voters of Chicago has been campaigning for the Clean Air, Clean Water, and Wildlife Habitat Protection Referendum. The referendum asks if voters will back a .025 percent increase in Cook County property taxes to support the Forest Preserves of Cook County and protect clean water sources, air quality and wildlife in Cook County.
The Chicago Legacy of Billy Caldwell
Some historical figures are better known by their nicknames than the names they were given at birth: Buffalo Bill, Billy the Kid, Calamity Jane. As a result of those folkloric appellations, their reputations exist in that gray area between reality and myth. In Chicago, we have the Sauganash, née Billy Caldwell. Caldwell’s real name adorns a golf course and a forest preserve, but his nickname belongs to a Northwest Side neighborhood.
The continuing saga of Judge Susan Clancy-Boles – the neighbor from hell
The continuing saga of Judge Susan Clancy-Boles – the neighbor from hell. The Bible tells us to love our neighbors, and also to love our enemies; probably because generally they are the same people. ― G.K. Chesterton. When we last left off, despite receiving a more than reasonable...
Applications open for Illinois Homeowner Assistance Fund
CHICAGO (WAND) — The Illinois Housing Development Authority announced that applications have opened for the Illinois Homeowner Assistance Fund. Qualified homeowners who need help with past-due mortgage payments due to hardships associated with the COVID-19 pandemic may apply at illinoishousinghelp.org. Eligible households may apply for grants of up to...
Brawl breaks out at political ward meeting in Berwyn
Leja did not immediately respond to WGN's messages seeking comment.
Highland Park residents alarmed by claims in political mailer that looks like newspaper
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- With six days to go until the midterm elections, attack ads are everywhere.But right now, what looks like a newspaper is popping up in some mailboxes – and it features a questionable headline about the Highland Park parade massacre this past summer.As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, the Lake County Gazette looks and feels like a newspaper – and the name of the paper is even believable. But it's a paper nobody asks for – and it has most recently showed up at homes in Highland Park.Below the fold of the front page, there...
After Descent Into Alcoholism Cost Him City Council Seat, Proco Joe Moreno Aims For a Comeback
Former Chicago Ald. Proco Joe Moreno (1st) is talking openly about the alcohol-fueled downward spiral that cost him his City Council seat and nearly denied him his freedom. Moreno, 50, is trying to reclaim the job he lost to Ald. Daniel LaSpata after a self-destructive string of scandals that derailed his once-bright future.
Illinois pastor's act of kindness for woman leaves her with $759 tax bill
CHICAGO (CBS) – No good deed goes unpunished - a retired Illinois pastor is learning that the hard way.He tried to help a young woman in need, but his kindness is costing hundreds of dollars. CBS 2's Lauren Victory explained the car tax complication.For Simone Lester, a minivan was a lifesaver of an unexpected gift during an unpredictable time."I had recently been divorced," Lester said. "I was awaiting a job transfer."She was driving a much older car with doors that didn't even lock."I had been told by a mechanic that I didn't have much time left with it and then...
Comments / 5