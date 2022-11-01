Netflix's "From Scratch" Is Based On A True Story, And Here's Everything You Need To Know About The Real Couple
If you've been on Netflix in the past few days, you've probably noticed that there's a new #1 series in the US. From Scratch is the latest show that everyone seems to be talking about but also crying over.
From Scratch follows the love story between Amy ( Zoe Saldaña ), an American student studying abroad in Italy, and Lino (Eugenio Mastrandrea), a Sicilian chef. Their whirlwind romance faces several unforeseen challenges, including their very different cultural backgrounds.
Inspired by the memoir From Scratch: A Memoir of Love, Sicily, and Finding Home by Tembi Locke, this limited series was created by Tembi and her sister Attica Locke, and it was produced by Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine production company. The book was selected as Reese's Book Club pick in April 2019.
Now, from the trailer alone, I knew this show was going to be a sob fest. Like, there was no way I wasn't going to weep.
And I'm not alone. Everyone who has watched all of From Scratch agrees that it's heartbreaking, and you should probably grab at least five boxes of tissues before watching.
So, because the real love story that inspired From Scratch is just as emotional, lovely, and heartbreaking as it is on the show, here are 15 facts about the real couple:
Now, from here on out, there are MASSIVE spoilers ahead for the entire series!
