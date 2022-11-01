People With No Student Loan Debt Are Sharing Their Feelings On The Student Loan Relief Plan

There's been a lot of talk this year about student loan debt relief .

People have a lot of thoughts about it, and it seems that for the most part, as buzzcat99 put it, "There’s two kinds of people. Those that say 'I had it hard, so you should, too' and those that say 'I had it hard, I’ll make it better for you.'"

Here's what 17 other members of the BuzzFeed Community had to say about it:

1. "In 2009, the US government bailed out the auto industry in the amount of 35 BILLION DOLLARS. What happened? We got to see Ford executives take 'company retreats' on jet skis in Hawaii. I don’t want to hear shit about bailing out students from a complete trap of an overpriced and overhyped college education."

— Heather Doe

2. "As someone who didn't go to university because of costs, I'm glad that this is a thing!! No one should go into debt to become more educated."

— kaylab499330302

3. "While I have sympathy for those with large student loan debts, I’m not in favor of this 'forgiveness' at this time. College isn’t right for everyone, but everyone who pays taxes is contributing to this refund. You chose to take out the loan."

"On the other hand, most people don’t choose to be injured, or get cancer, or otherwise require life-saving medical care. If there is loan forgiveness, it should be to those who have serious medical debts that put them into poverty through no fault of their own."

— aditson

4. "I paid mine off several decades ago. When I got them, education was less of a burden. I have zero issues with my tax dollars going to help the young people of today lessen or eliminate their educational debt. I would like to see going forward student loans be interest-free. This is an investment in our collective future."

— l48d979a4d

5. "I paid off my undergraduate degree years ago, but one of the ways I did it was from money I got after my dad died. So, I am more than happy for other people to get loan forgiveness without having to lose someone important to them."

— jessicav4975e0320

6. "I’ve honestly had such a hard time figuring out how I feel about this. I’ve seen coworkers and friends struggling to make minimum payments on non-federal loans in the face of rising inflation for basic necessities, or worrying about how long federal loans will be paused. But I lost both my parents at a fairly early age, and when I lost my father in 2019, I was able to spend nearly everything I inherited to pay off my private and federal student loans for four years of tuition and living expenses. I know that to even receive an inheritance from parents, and to be able to do that is so, so fortunate. I do. And yet, sometimes, I’m a little bitter contemplating the concept of government loan forgiveness."

"It will make a tremendous impact on the lives of so many people I know. But it also makes me feel like the last gift my parents left me was wasted, spent up, and thrown away on loans that would have been discounted and might have one day been completely forgiven." — LMTXOK

7. "I don't agree with $20k forgiveness. You took the loan — pay it back. Forgive the interest as that is the killer! I had to sell my house and move my family into a rundown POS to be able to afford daycare. I'm just lucky I gained equity from my previous home. I went through years of unimaginable stress AND joined the national guard to pay my loans back. I missed the two-year cutoff by 1.5 years. Those additional savings would have been AMAZING during COVID, but little did we know..."

— mordsith651

8. "You borrow the money. You pay it back. It isn't any more complicated than that. Made a bad choice? Sorry. Most of life's best lessons come from making bad choices. I bought a crappy car. I have decided not to pay for it, but I'm keeping it. Please bail me out, Joe."

— scotts45bf998d7

9. "Look, I've got enough student loan debt that this planned relief won't even be a drop in the bucket. It doesn't really affect me. But I like to think that people who are so incredibly anti-relief need to look at history. 100 years ago, child labor was still 100% legal in the US. And I'm sure when it was finally outlawed, there were some people that thought, 'Hey, I worked 12-hour shifts six days a week in a factory at the age of 8, why aren't THESE kids?'"

"Society advances when we make things easier for people. It does NOT advance when we say, 'Oh, it was rough for me, so it needs to be rough for you as well.'"

— InvasiveMage

10. "It’s not fair that college is as expensive as it is. Some people have better advantages than others to pay for their college. However, these people agreed to the terms of their loan. If they are struggling with the choice they made, then that is not fair that taxpayer money goes to that. There are plenty of affordable education opportunities that aren’t as expensive, and there are ways to save to pay off loans. I know this is a relief to those who are struggling, and I don’t wish bad on them, but ultimately, it’s unfair to those who were responsible with their money and life decisions."

— groverdill

11. "I got my student loans paid off, and we got my husband’s paid off the month before our child was born. I think there needs to be a student loan reform big time. I support this program, but I feel like it’s a drop in the bucket. Make the loans have 0% or .5% interest. Give people amortization tables showing how much interest vs. principal they’ll pay over the life of the loan. Best idea: Make school free, and cancel all student debt! And shut down predatory fake colleges ffs."

— ea-hawk

12. "I paid off my $60k of debt from grad school prior to the pandemic. I did not go to my top choice school because I would have incurred triple that amount of debt, and I chose to work at a high-paying but soul-crushing job immediately after school to pay off my debt as quickly as possible. Now, I’m making significantly less money, but I’m debt free. I hate the debt forgiveness plan, but it’s not because I want other people to 'suffer' the way I did."

"It’s because it doesn’t actually address the underlying issue of the inflated cost of higher education and this toxic idea that if you don’t pursue a degree, you’re somehow 'less' than others. In my opinion, it’s a Band-Aid on a gunshot wound."

— nicole540

13. "'I had cancer and went through a difficult recovery before they eventually cured cancer. It's not fair that I suffered and these other younger people just get to be cured!' That's what you sound like."

— PhillyMPH

14. "What bothers me is the people complaining that it’s 'only' $20,000. That’s a good chunk, considering what you’d pay in interest. It’s a used car. I am frustrated by people saying they didn’t know what they’d owe in total. … It’s all there in the paperwork. Or, because they were 18. So was I. I knew what it’d cost."

— K1978

15. "I’ve never had student loans due to extraordinary luck, my family’s monetary planning, and (checking it) privilege. I am thrilled about this relief plan. In my opinion, anybody who’s overly sour about it because of their own experiences doesn’t have any appreciation for the greater good."

— tristyns3

16. "I was an NJ star, which meant I got to go to a community college for free for two years. Then, I went to a very affordable state school, while working. I had to take small loans out, but was able to pay them off quickly. Part of me is sad I sacrificed part of that college experience to reduce my debt, which is a little disappointing, but ultimately, I am happy for all of the people this is helping. I believe all debt should be cancelled, seeing as these loans were predatory."

"Especially when we (millennials) were told the only way to be successful is to go to college, and then make it completely unaffordable?"

— robinc410d248f3

17. "It feels bittersweet: On one hand, I am all about free and equal education for those who seek it. I hope future generations get the same opportunity to educate themselves without having to worry about the money to get there. On the other, I think back to when I struggled to pay my own loans in my 20s and simultaneously trudge through chemo. I am blessed to come out okay in the end, and felt pride and relief in paying off those loans myself. I wish the same assistance was available to me back then at a time when I needed it most."

— Talahlah

How do you feel about the debt relief plan? Sound off in the comments!