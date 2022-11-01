ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BuzzFeed

13 People Who Failed And Had A Pretty Horrendous Week

By Ryan Schocket
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zg9FO_0iug4BwX00

Fails are legit my favorite part of the internet. They're just mesmerizing and hilarious and perfect. Here are some of the best from this week.

Be sure to follow these Twitter users for an A+ timeline.

1. This wrestler's rejection of Bow Wow:

You can’t afford me Bow. Thanks but no thanks. https://t.co/IcnLvvyl0I

@Jade_Cargill 08:07 PM - 31 Oct 2022

2. This non-festive moment:

how halloween is celebrated in australia 💀

@ycsm1n 03:54 AM - 31 Oct 2022

3. This fail on both sides:

@insultsrare 02:19 PM - 30 Oct 2022

4. This interaction:

😭😭

@tragicbirdapp 03:09 PM - 29 Oct 2022

5. This remorseless delivery driver:

Deliveroo driver has gone rogue this morning

@BodyBagnall 09:59 AM - 28 Oct 2022

6. And this driver with a good memory:

Not this Uber eats driver texting me “it’s you again”….

@sophiawpelton 05:18 PM - 30 Oct 2022

7. This Katy Perry sparkler struggle:

Katy Perry puts out a sparkler with her hand in recent video.

@BuzzingPop 02:39 AM - 28 Oct 2022

8. This logic:

asked a patient at work today if they were vaccinated. “Why are you asking me that’s against hipaa?” Ma’am this is your doctor’s office what do you mean

@tdubbzholla 10:27 PM - 01 Nov 2021

9. This "treat" fail:

Preparing the trick for treat

@AgBioWorld 01:34 AM - 31 Oct 2022

10. This treat option:

Offering kids the choice of candy or a potato this year because I saw a meme about it. And honestly it’s super funny to see their reactions.

@jana_pruden 12:14 AM - 01 Nov 2022

11. And these:

Happy Halloween

@CellinThis 07:24 PM - 31 Oct 2022

12. This haul:

LOOK AT OUR HALLOWEEN HAUL!@CaulfieldTim

@bunsenbernerbmd 02:03 AM - 01 Nov 2022

13. And lastly, this fail from Kim Kardashian :

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19cbZl_0iug4BwX00
@kimkardashian / Via Instagram: @kimkardashian

You can check out some more hilarious fails posts here !

Comments / 0

Related
BuzzFeed

"I Married Her Because She Was Pretty Enough And I Liked Being Around Her," And 20 Other Stories From People Who Married Their "Last Resort" Person

"I married someone I considered kind of a settle at first. I hadn't had a relationship in over a year and met a woman at a bar and thought, She's pretty enough and I like being around her. The thing is, we grew together, and I have a very successful and happy marriage despite her not initially knocking my socks off. At no point in our relationship was it so bad I didn't want to be in the relationship anymore. "
Scary Mommy

A Woman Who Got Pregnant From A Tinder Hookup Wonders If It’s “Morally Wrong” To Keep The Baby

Surprise pregnancies can inspire a range of emotions: joy, terror, complete shock, or, more often than not, a wild mixture of the aforementioned feelings and then some. A woman who learned she was pregnant five weeks after hooking up with a Tinder date asked Reddit if she was in the wrong for wanting to keep the child and raise them herself, even though her Tinder date made it clear that he does not want to be a dad.
The Independent

Elon Musk says he’s spoken to Kanye West about his antisemitic tweet: ‘He took my concerns to heart’

Elon Musk has revealed he has spoken to Kanye West, who remains embroiled in controversy for posting antisemitic messages.The world’s richest man said in a tweet that he spoke to the rapper to express his concerns about his recent tweet and he believes West took his concerns to heart.West, now called Ye after officially changing his name, was locked out of his Twitter and Instagram accounts after he accused rapper Diddy of being controlled by “Jewish people”, alluding to a long-standing antisemitic trope.“Talked to ye today & expressed my concerns about his recent tweet, which I think he took...
Tyla

Netflix viewers ‘too scared to sleep’ after watching terrifying new series

There’s not a lot that really scares hardcore horror movie and true-crime lovers, but when something does, you can bet that everyone is going to know about it. And that’s precisely the case with the third season of Unsolved Mysteries, which has left some Netflix viewers ‘too scared to sleep’ after watching it. Check out the thrilling trailer here:
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

18K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy