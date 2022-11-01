UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - No. 15 Penn State goes on the road for a match at Rutgers on Sunday at noon. The Lions enter the contest at 18-6 overall and 7-6 in the Big Ten following a 3-1 win over Maryland, while Rutgers is 8-17 overall and 2-11 in the conference after a sweep over Iowa in its most recent match.

