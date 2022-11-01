ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winthrop, MA

GoPSUsports.com

No. 13/10 Men's Hockey Shuts Out No. 1/1 Michigan, 3-0

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The 13th-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions shut out the No. 1 team in the nation, the Michigan Wolverines, in front of a packed crowd in Big Ten Conference action on Friday night at Pegula Ice Arena. The win was the first for the Nittany Lions...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
GoPSUsports.com

No. 15 Penn State Set for Sunday Match at Rutgers

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - No. 15 Penn State goes on the road for a match at Rutgers on Sunday at noon. The Lions enter the contest at 18-6 overall and 7-6 in the Big Ten following a 3-1 win over Maryland, while Rutgers is 8-17 overall and 2-11 in the conference after a sweep over Iowa in its most recent match.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
GoPSUsports.com

No. 11/11 Penn State Set to Host Mercyhurst Friday

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa.- No. 11/11 Penn State returns to Pegula Ice Arena to begin a two-game series with Mercyhurst starting on Friday, Nov. 4 at 3 p.m. Game Notes: Penn State Game Notes (PDF) | Mercyhurst Game Notes (PDF) Promotions: Food Drive at Pegula!. BACK AT HOME. Mercyhurst will be...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
GoPSUsports.com

Men’s Basketball Names 2022-23 Team Captains

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Peter and Ann Tombros Endowed Men's Basketball Head Coach Micah Shrewsberry announced Thursday that Nittany Lion seniors Myles Dread, Andrew Funk, Seth Lundy and Jalen Pickett have each been selected as team captains for the 2022-23 season. "Jalen, Seth, Andrew and Myles have each been...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
GoPSUsports.com

No. 13/10 Men's Hockey Welcomes No. 1/1 Michigan for B1G Series

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The 13th-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions open their Big Ten home slate as the No. 1 Michigan Wolverines travel to Hockey Valley for a pair of games this weekend. This marks the first time in over eight years that the No. 1 ranked team in the nation will visit Pegula Ice Arena.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
GoPSUsports.com

No. 15 Penn State Holds Off Maryland, 3-1

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Penn State's middle blockers stepped up big to lead the 15th-ranked Nittany Lions to a 3-1 (25-21, 25-20, 21-25, 25-21) win over visiting Maryland in a Big Ten women's volleyball match Wednesday night at Rec Hall. Allie Holland totaled 14 kills and seven blocks while...
STATE COLLEGE, PA

