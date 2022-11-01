Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One Day Only: 50+ Crafters Bring Unique & Unusual Items to Marshfield!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Hardin-Simmons University and Abilene ISD StatementHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Boston Children's Hospital To Host a Blood Donation Event At Malden Police HQAbdul GhaniMalden, MA
Tufts medical study finds common ground in gun regulationThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Steve Lacy finds his groove at RoadrunnerThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
GoPSUsports.com
No. 13/10 Men's Hockey Shuts Out No. 1/1 Michigan, 3-0
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The 13th-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions shut out the No. 1 team in the nation, the Michigan Wolverines, in front of a packed crowd in Big Ten Conference action on Friday night at Pegula Ice Arena. The win was the first for the Nittany Lions...
GoPSUsports.com
No. 15 Penn State Set for Sunday Match at Rutgers
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - No. 15 Penn State goes on the road for a match at Rutgers on Sunday at noon. The Lions enter the contest at 18-6 overall and 7-6 in the Big Ten following a 3-1 win over Maryland, while Rutgers is 8-17 overall and 2-11 in the conference after a sweep over Iowa in its most recent match.
GoPSUsports.com
No. 11/11 Penn State Set to Host Mercyhurst Friday
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa.- No. 11/11 Penn State returns to Pegula Ice Arena to begin a two-game series with Mercyhurst starting on Friday, Nov. 4 at 3 p.m. Game Notes: Penn State Game Notes (PDF) | Mercyhurst Game Notes (PDF) Promotions: Food Drive at Pegula!. BACK AT HOME. Mercyhurst will be...
GoPSUsports.com
Men’s Basketball Names 2022-23 Team Captains
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Peter and Ann Tombros Endowed Men's Basketball Head Coach Micah Shrewsberry announced Thursday that Nittany Lion seniors Myles Dread, Andrew Funk, Seth Lundy and Jalen Pickett have each been selected as team captains for the 2022-23 season. "Jalen, Seth, Andrew and Myles have each been...
GoPSUsports.com
Penn State Men’s Swimming and Diving is Victorious against West Virginia in First Home Meet of the Season
University Park, Pa. – Penn State men's swimming & diving beat West Virginia, 200.5-96.5 Saturday, November 5 at McCoy Natatorium. Sophomore Victor Baganha and freshman Eduardo Cisternas highlighted the team, claiming a pair of individual victories each in the free and fly events. "I asked the guys to really...
GoPSUsports.com
No. 13/10 Men's Hockey Welcomes No. 1/1 Michigan for B1G Series
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The 13th-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions open their Big Ten home slate as the No. 1 Michigan Wolverines travel to Hockey Valley for a pair of games this weekend. This marks the first time in over eight years that the No. 1 ranked team in the nation will visit Pegula Ice Arena.
GoPSUsports.com
No. 15 Penn State Holds Off Maryland, 3-1
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Penn State's middle blockers stepped up big to lead the 15th-ranked Nittany Lions to a 3-1 (25-21, 25-20, 21-25, 25-21) win over visiting Maryland in a Big Ten women's volleyball match Wednesday night at Rec Hall. Allie Holland totaled 14 kills and seven blocks while...
GoPSUsports.com
Men’s Tennis Travels to Liberty Hidden Dual to Finish Up Fall Season
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State men's tennis team will compete in the Liberty Hidden Dual at the Liberty Tennis Complex in Lynchburg, Va. from Friday, Nov. 4 to Sunday, Nov. 6 against the Old Dominon Monarchs, Liberty Flames, and Clemson Tigers. The Nittany Lions take on the...
