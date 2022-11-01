WWE star Becky Lynch to play Cyndi Lauper in 'Young Rock'

The "Young Rock" season three premiere airs on NBC this Friday.

WWE

WWE's Becky Lynch will be playing a role in the season three premiere of NBC's "Young Rock."

Lynch will play music star Cyndi Lauper in the season premiere episode, which airs on NBC at 8:30 p.m. Eastern time this Friday (November 4). Lynch will be billed under her real name of Rebecca Quin.

TV Insider's Scott Fishman posted a tweet on Monday night teasing that Lynch would be playing Lauper: "Think fans are going to see @BeckyLynchWWE back on TV sooner than later because you know …girls just want to have fun."

PWInsider notes that the episode deals with a party thrown by Lauper around the first WrestleMania in 1985:

The plot of the first episode deals with a party Lauper throws around WrestleMania 1. Hulk Hogan, Mr. T, Vince McMahon, Lou Albano and Liberace will also be portrayed in the episode, which is set in 1985. When the series was being cast, Lauper was listed as a possible recurring character, so this may not be Lynch's only appearance in the series.

Lauper was a celebrity guest who helped contribute to the success of WrestleMania I. She accompanied Wendi Richter to the ring for her WWF Women's Championship match against Leilani Kai.

After previously airing on Tuesdays, "Young Rock" is moving to Fridays for season three and will go up against WWE SmackDown. "Young Rock" is based on Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's life and tells the story of how Johnson was shaped into the person he is today.

"The People Need You" is the title of the season three premiere.

Lynch has been out of action since suffering a separated shoulder at SummerSlam this July. On the post-SummerSlam episode of Raw, there was an injury angle where Damage CTRL attacked Lynch and exacerbated her shoulder injury.