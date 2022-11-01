After early season storm brings 20 inches to Steamboat, more snow in store for Thursday

Read full article on original website
NWS report predicts up to 24 inches of snow on some Colorado peaks
Thursday has arrived and winter weather has come roaring into Colorado, with significant totals expected in some parts of the state. Mountains along the Front Range, those in central Colorado, and peaks in the north are all expected to get hit with heavy snow through Saturday morning, but the deepest totals should land in the southwest. Mapping from the National Weather Service shows that the mountains east of Pagosa Springs...
KRQE News 13
Snow levels drop to valley floors across northern New Mexico tonight
A storm is moving across New Mexico today. Expect light snow across parts of northern New Mexico through Friday morning and much colder temperatures. A storm system is bringing rain and snow to parts of New Mexico tonight, but the winds have died down. Through Friday morning, rain will switch over to snow across western and northern New Mexico. Snow will develop overnight in the lower elevations of northern New Mexico and the east mountains where light snowfall accumulation is possible. There is a chance for isolated, light snow Friday morning in Albuquerque, but no travel problems are expected.
PHOTOS: Winter weather leads to snow-covered roads in New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A storm Thursday night brought cold weather and snow to parts of New Mexico. The storm led to snow-packed roads and difficult driving conditions for parts of the state. The New Mexico Department of Transportation reports difficult driving conditions in Gallup and for parts of northern New Mexico. Drivers are urged to use caution while […]
Snow totals: Here’s how much fell in your city
Denver recorded its first official snowfall of the season on Thursday into Friday morning.
Snow totals for Colorado's Nov. 3-4, 2022 snowstorm
As a snowstorm starts to move out of Colorado, it has left an inch or two in downtown Denver, about 4.5 inches at the Denver International Airport, and 10 inches in a southwest town in the state.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Strong storms overnight, system ends as rain/snow mix
Stout southerly winds are amping up the moisture as the cold front enters the northwest. A potent storm system will travel through the area over the next 48 hours bringing strong to severe storms tonight, a healthy shot of rain farther east and a few snowflakes in the mix as it comes to a close.
Winter storm, high wind warnings and weather advisories declared for East Idaho
The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning, a winter weather advisory and a winter storm warning for East Idaho. The incoming winter storm is forecast to bring wind, rain and heavy snow to the area beginning Friday and lasting through Saturday. Winds will be breezy Friday but will increase dramatically with the arrival of a cold front on Saturday. The National Weather Service says this system will...
klkntv.com
Snow covers western Nebraska as Lincoln prepares for a wintry mix Friday night
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska State Patrol is sharing photos of what people are waking up to out west Friday morning. The snow started coming down Thursday and has since covered roadways. These shots were taken across the Panhandle, including north of Chimney Rock. NSP is reminding everyone to...
Colorado snow totals: Here's how much fell around the state
COLORADO, USA — It might still be autumn, but it felt like winter across most of Colorado. A cold front brought a round of November snowfall to the mountains of Colorado as well as rain, snow and slush for the Denver metro area and the Front Range. Snow began...
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Winter storm blankets Utah with rain, snow, wind
SALT LAKE CITY — A storm on Wednesday morning is bringing snow, rain and wind across Northern Utah. The first storm of November is a reminder for those who haven't pulled out their winter coats and other clothing yet, it might be that time. Several ski resorts showed snow...
oilcity.news
Wyoming records 76 mph wind gusts ahead of winter storm; 12+ inches of snow possible in mountains
CASPER, Wyo. — Wyoming is seeing some strong winds Wednesday ahead of a winter storm that is expected to impact the area overnight Wednesday and into Thursday. The Red Canyone-South Pass area recorded a gust of 76 mph early Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Mount Coffin in Lincoln County saw a 71 mph gust at around 4:30 a.m. Buffalo recorded a 67 mph gust at 11:47 a.m. More high wind reports are available from the NWS in Riverton.
2 Utah cities make Most Magical Winter Wonderland list
When it comes to this time of year, all of Utah becomes a winter wonderland of magical holiday spirit. But two cities in particular are being recognized for their festive cheer.
Summit Daily News
CDOT working to boost the size of its plow driver corps
With Colorado’s mountains on the doorstep of another winter, the Colorado Department of Transportation is working on both short- and long-term plans to keep traffic moving. In a recent interview, Colorado Department of Transportation Director Shoshana Lew said the department is refining its efforts to get plow drivers — “road maintainers” in departmental parlance to reflect their status as first responders — working to keep the roads clear.
Farmers' Almanac suggests 'extremely cold' temps in Colorado
COLORADO, USA — Farmers' Almanac is predicting much of the country will be shoveling and shivering this winter. The Farmers' Almanac has released its extended weather forecast, a tradition that dates back to 1918. The Almanac suggests that areas of the United States east of the Continental Divide will...
lamarledger.com
What’s new this winter at Colorado’s hot springs
Earlier this year, “Eat, Pray, Love” author Elizabeth Gilbert pointed out during a talk in Denver that “relaxed” is a word she rarely hears used to describe women. “I hear resilient, badass, strong, but not relaxed,” she said. I’ve been thinking about that since — and trying to find ways to be relaxed effortlessly. Now that hot springs season is here, I have found the answer.
This Hidden Colorado Breakfast Gem Is One Of The Best Around
If you love to try new places around Colorado for breakfast, you have to put this place on the list. This locally owned and run restaurant might be one of the best in the state. Local Colorado Breakfast Restaurant May Be Best In The State. If you're a breakfast lover,...
KDVR.com
Meteorologist Chris Tomer is starting a new chapter at FOX31 and Colorado's Very Own Channel 2
Meteorologist Chris Tomer is starting a new chapter at FOX31 and Colorado's Very Own Channel 2. Meteorologist Chris Tomer is starting a new chapter …. Meteorologist Chris Tomer is starting a new chapter at FOX31 and Colorado's Very Own Channel 2. Denver weather: Chilly Friday with quick clearing. Temperatures will...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Whistler Park off-leash areas transition for winter
Off-leash areas at Whistler Park in Steamboat Springs shifted to their winter schedule on Tuesday, Nov. 1. The southeast segment of the park, which includes the sports fields, transitions to an off-leash area during winter. The west portion of the park, by the river, becomes leash-required due to elk winter range and the city asks park users to remain on existing trails.
weather5280.com
Colorado Weather: Denver and Colorado Springs in running for first snowfall
Areas of snow, rain, and wind will swing through with colder temperatures Thursday through Friday. Could this next system deliver what the previous one couldn't? While some areas did see accumulating snow last week, Denver remains officially snowless this season, now two weeks past the average first snow date for the city.
weather5280.com
Colorado weather: Strong system to spread powerful impacts across the region this week
In this week's State of the Atmosphere, I'll focus on a system that will spread a variety of powerful impacts across the Western and Central U.S. into next weekend. If you prefer a visual version of this, here you go:. Here is an animation showing the trough that will spread...
