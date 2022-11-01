ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steamboat Springs, CO

After early season storm brings 20 inches to Steamboat, more snow in store for Thursday

By Dylan Anderson Steamboat Pilot, Today
Summit Daily News
 4 days ago
OutThere Colorado

NWS report predicts up to 24 inches of snow on some Colorado peaks

Thursday has arrived and winter weather has come roaring into Colorado, with significant totals expected in some parts of the state. Mountains along the Front Range, those in central Colorado, and peaks in the north are all expected to get hit with heavy snow through Saturday morning, but the deepest totals should land in the southwest. Mapping from the National Weather Service shows that the mountains east of Pagosa Springs...
COLORADO STATE
KRQE News 13

Snow levels drop to valley floors across northern New Mexico tonight

A storm is moving across New Mexico today. Expect light snow across parts of northern New Mexico through Friday morning and much colder temperatures. A storm system is bringing rain and snow to parts of New Mexico tonight, but the winds have died down. Through Friday morning, rain will switch over to snow across western and northern New Mexico. Snow will develop overnight in the lower elevations of northern New Mexico and the east mountains where light snowfall accumulation is possible. There is a chance for isolated, light snow Friday morning in Albuquerque, but no travel problems are expected.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

PHOTOS: Winter weather leads to snow-covered roads in New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A storm Thursday night brought cold weather and snow to parts of New Mexico. The storm led to snow-packed roads and difficult driving conditions for parts of the state. The New Mexico Department of Transportation reports difficult driving conditions in Gallup and for parts of northern New Mexico. Drivers are urged to use caution while […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Winter storm, high wind warnings and weather advisories declared for East Idaho

The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning, a winter weather advisory and a winter storm warning for East Idaho. The incoming winter storm is forecast to bring wind, rain and heavy snow to the area beginning Friday and lasting through Saturday. Winds will be breezy Friday but will increase dramatically with the arrival of a cold front on Saturday. The National Weather Service says this system will...
MONTPELIER, ID
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Winter storm blankets Utah with rain, snow, wind

SALT LAKE CITY — A storm on Wednesday morning is bringing snow, rain and wind across Northern Utah. The first storm of November is a reminder for those who haven't pulled out their winter coats and other clothing yet, it might be that time. Several ski resorts showed snow...
UTAH STATE
oilcity.news

Wyoming records 76 mph wind gusts ahead of winter storm; 12+ inches of snow possible in mountains

CASPER, Wyo. — Wyoming is seeing some strong winds Wednesday ahead of a winter storm that is expected to impact the area overnight Wednesday and into Thursday. The Red Canyone-South Pass area recorded a gust of 76 mph early Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Mount Coffin in Lincoln County saw a 71 mph gust at around 4:30 a.m. Buffalo recorded a 67 mph gust at 11:47 a.m. More high wind reports are available from the NWS in Riverton.
WYOMING STATE
Summit Daily News

CDOT working to boost the size of its plow driver corps

With Colorado’s mountains on the doorstep of another winter, the Colorado Department of Transportation is working on both short- and long-term plans to keep traffic moving. In a recent interview, Colorado Department of Transportation Director Shoshana Lew said the department is refining its efforts to get plow drivers — “road maintainers” in departmental parlance to reflect their status as first responders — working to keep the roads clear.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Farmers' Almanac suggests 'extremely cold' temps in Colorado

COLORADO, USA — Farmers' Almanac is predicting much of the country will be shoveling and shivering this winter. The Farmers' Almanac has released its extended weather forecast, a tradition that dates back to 1918. The Almanac suggests that areas of the United States east of the Continental Divide will...
COLORADO STATE
lamarledger.com

What’s new this winter at Colorado’s hot springs

Earlier this year, “Eat, Pray, Love” author Elizabeth Gilbert pointed out during a talk in Denver that “relaxed” is a word she rarely hears used to describe women. “I hear resilient, badass, strong, but not relaxed,” she said. I’ve been thinking about that since — and trying to find ways to be relaxed effortlessly. Now that hot springs season is here, I have found the answer.
COLORADO STATE
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Whistler Park off-leash areas transition for winter

Off-leash areas at Whistler Park in Steamboat Springs shifted to their winter schedule on Tuesday, Nov. 1. The southeast segment of the park, which includes the sports fields, transitions to an off-leash area during winter. The west portion of the park, by the river, becomes leash-required due to elk winter range and the city asks park users to remain on existing trails.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
weather5280.com

Colorado Weather: Denver and Colorado Springs in running for first snowfall

Areas of snow, rain, and wind will swing through with colder temperatures Thursday through Friday. Could this next system deliver what the previous one couldn't? While some areas did see accumulating snow last week, Denver remains officially snowless this season, now two weeks past the average first snow date for the city.
DENVER, CO

