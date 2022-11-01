Read full article on original website
AMC Networks: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) on Friday reported third-quarter earnings of $84.7 million. On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of $1.94. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, came to $2.09 per share. The owner of cable channels including AMC and IFC...
Cardinal: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) _ Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) on Friday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $110 million. On a per-share basis, the Dublin, Ohio-based company said it had profit of 40 cents. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and amortization costs, were $1.20 per share. The results surpassed Wall...
Enbridge: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) _ Enbridge Inc. (ENB) on Friday reported third-quarter earnings of $1.04 billion. The Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had profit of 48 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 51 cents per share. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five...
NexGen Energy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) on Friday reported a loss of $16.8 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 2 cents per share.
AG Mortgage Investment Trust: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT) on Friday reported a third-quarter loss of $2.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. The New York-based company said it had a loss of 33 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 3 cents per share.
Bed Bath & Beyond suppliers halt shipments despite new financing
Some Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. suppliers say they are restricting or halting shipments even after the company secured new financing, a sign of the challenges the troubled retailer faces to receive new merchandise and reverse more than a year of plummeting sales. Bed Bath & Beyond used a portion...
Canada posts job-growth shock with 10-fold gain over estimates
Canada's labor market unexpectedly added 108,000 jobs in October as wage gains accelerated, easing recession fears but complicating the central bank's bid to cool the economy. The unemployment rate held steady at 5.2% in October as labor force gains offset increased employment, Statistics Canada reported Friday in Ottawa. Total hours worked increased 0.7%, the biggest gain since June. The employment gains beat estimates for a small 10,000 increase during the month.
Crude prices surge past $92 on continued tight supplies
Energy commodities rallied on the prospect that China, the world’s second largest economy, will loosen its pandemic rules, possibly opening the floodgates for oil demand that has been stifled by the country’s zero-tolerance COVID-19 policies. West Texas Intermediate on the New York Mercantile Exchange rebounded to levels not...
Twitter advertiser pause widens as General Mills taps the brakes
Volkswagen, Europe's largest carmaker, joined Pfizer and General Mills in temporarily pausing advertising on Twitter as brands rethink their presence on the platform now that Elon Musk has taken over and is making his mark on the social media company. Volkswagen said Friday that it had advised all of its...
