Read full article on original website
bam
4d ago
Ouch. Another tRumpster being held accountable. Lock them all up.
Reply(2)
19
Related
Trump heard on tape boasting about his ‘airtight’ non-disclosure agreements with former aides
Donald Trump has been heard on tape boasting about his “airtight” non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) with former aides and various other subjects in excerpts from a new audiobook. Journalist Bob Woodward, one of the reporters behind the Watergate revealations in the 1970s, is publishing an audiobook that includes recordings...
Scorned Roger Stone Said Trump Would Get His ‘F--king Brains Beat In’ If He Ran Again
Longtime Republican operative Roger Stone grew so upset after not being granted a second pardon that he lashed out at Donald Trump, threatening to support the outgoing president’s impeachment. In a newly released clip from a forthcoming documentary, Stone—visibly shaking with anger—said that if Trump ran for office again,...
Trump's billionaire friend Tom Barrack reportedly called his ties to the former president 'disastrous' for his business
Former Trump advisor Tom Barrack is charged with illegal lobbying on behalf of the UAE. In testimony on Monday, the billionaire reportedly said Trump was "disastrous" for his business. He said that it would be "unquestionably" better if he hadn't supported Trump, per multiple outlets. Donald Trump's billionaire friend Tom...
Former Trump Allies Are Now Backing Liz Cheney As She Eyes 2024 Run, Including Billionaire Charles Koch
The Koch brothers — Charles and his recently deceased brother David — represent some of the most influential GOP backers. According to CNBC, Koch is helping Cheney through i360, a data and technology company owned by Koch Industries. This article was originally published on Aug. 23, 2022. Rep....
Donald Trump Just Filed A Bombshell Lawsuit Against CNN In Court For A 'Campaign Of Libel And Slander'
Donald Trump has filed yet another lawsuit! This time, Trump is suing CNN for defamation, and has accused the network of carrying out a “campaign of libel and slander” against him by using its influence as a leading news organization to defeat him politically. Why is Trump suing...
Desantis Calls Trump 'A Moron Who Has No Business Running For President,' Former Staffers Say: Report
Trump and DeSantis have been slinging insults against each other behind-closed-doors. While DeSantis has called Trump a "moron," Trump has referred to DeSantis and "fat" and "phony." The off-camera insult-flinging between Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former President Donald Trump is intensifying as the two prepare to potentially square off...
TMZ.com
Mike Pence Suggests if Trump Gets Nomination, He Might Support Someone Else
Mike Pence got hit with a simple question -- if Trump's the nominee, would his former Veep vote for him? -- there are 2 ways to interpret his answer, and one is shocking!. Pence gave a speech at Georgetown University Wednesday about what's in store for conservatism in America. Someone...
Elon Musk Declares Donald Trump & Other Banned Twitter Users Will Not Be Reinstated Before Midterm Elections
Despite garnering a new set of rules since entrepreneur Elon Musk’s Twitter buyout last week, it seems the social giant will not be welcoming back former President and notably banned user, Donald Trump, any time soon — especially not ahead of next week's midterm elections, according to the SpaceX mogul.
Trump raged against '60 Minutes' after it featured Dominion's CEO calmly dismissing his election-fraud theories
Former President Trump responded angrily to Sunday's edition of '60 Minutes.'. The documentary featured the Dominion Voting Systems CEO rebutting Trump's claims. He didn't directly address its arguments, but claimed the show was part of a plot against him. Donald Trump lashed out at Sunday night's edition of "60 Minutes"...
Washington Examiner
The Trump Tapes: Trump heard dropping f-bombs and bragging about toughness in audio
Former President Donald Trump was heard on audio recordings bragging about advanced weapons and toughness to journalist Bob Woodward. Trump was also heard casually dropping multiple f-bombs in his recorded interactions with the journalist, which were obtained by CNN and played on Anderson Cooper 360 Tuesday night. "I have built...
“Astonishing level of evidence”: Trump "caught red-handed” after Mar-a-Lago inside source identified
At least one Trump employee was caught on surveillance footage moving boxes of documents at Mar-a-Lago after the Justice Department issued a subpoena demanding the return of classified documents, according to multiple reports. A Trump employee told investigators about moving boxes of materials at former President Donald Trump's direction after...
Trump Warns US 'Saying Exactly The Wrong Thing' On Russia-Ukraine War: 'We'll End Up In World War 3'
Donald Trump warned that the Russia-Ukraine conflict could morph into “World War III” and that the United States should be urging for peace between the two countries. What Happened: The former president’s comments were made at a stump speech for Arizona governor candidate Kari Lake and senate candidate Blake Masters.
Jan. 6 hearing: Trump ordered military to create "disaster" for Biden — in a sign he knew he lost
A video is shown of former US President Donald Trump at the US House Select Committee hearing to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the US Capitol, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on October 13, 2022. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images) Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., said Thursday during a...
Harvard Law Professor Explains Why A Trump Indictment In D.C. Would Hold Extra Peril
Laurence Tribe warned that the former president is facing an attorney general who will "leave no stone unturned."
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
MSNBC host warns "legal loophole" that sent Mar-a-Lago case to Clarence Thomas may help Trump
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. MSNBC's Mehdi Hasan recently offered a detailed breakdown of how the U.S. Supreme Court's involvement in the U.S. Department of Justice's (DOJ) classified documents investigation could ultimately prove to be favorable for former President Donald Trump. On Tuesday, October 11, Hasan appeared on "All...
"I'm bringing in the big guns": Kari Lake hires Trump lawyer as she gears up for election challenges
Republican candidate for Arizona Governor Kari Lake holds up a sledgehammer as she speaks to supporters that are waiting around as ballots continue to be counted during her primary election night gathering at the Double Tree Hotel on August 03, 2022 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) The election denialist...
msn.com
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene suffers large financial loss one year after buying stock in a company that's trying to merge with Trump's 'Truth Social' platform
One year ago, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene invested between $15,001 and $50,000 in a SPAC that wants to merge with Trump's "Truth Social" platform. One year later, the value of the stock dropped more than 80%, meaning Greene lost big money. Greene's not the only member of Congress who invested...
Judge Allows Poll Workers’ Entire Defamation Case Against Rudy Giuliani Over False Election Fraud Claims to Move Forward to the Discovery Phase
Two election workers in Georgia won a victory in federal court on Monday as a judge declined to dismiss their defamation lawsuit filed against former New York City mayor and Donald Trump’s longtime friend and erstwhile election attorney Rudy Giuliani. Filed in December 2021, Ruby Freeman and Wandrea “Shaye“...
Jimmy Kimmel Spots Trump's Most 'Embarrassing' Moment From Jan. 6 Hearings
Jimmy Kimmel said one part of Thursday’s Jan. 6 House select committee hearing likely made former President Donald Trump very uncomfortable. It was this moment, when Cassidy Hutchinson ― at the time and aide to White House chief of staff Mark Meadows ― said Trump knew he lost the 2020 election but was too embarrassed to admit it:
Comments / 5