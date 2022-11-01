DERBY, Kan. (KAKE) - Victims of an alleged Ponzi scheme in Kansas are coming forward to KAKE News. A judge ordered a restraining order against the financial group in Derby, accused of stealing hundreds of millions of dollars of investments from investors in 15 different states, including Kansas. The Kansas and Oklahoma securities commissioners have both filed civil suits against the company - Premier Global Corporation - and several defendants including its manager, Steven Parish.

DERBY, KS ・ 7 HOURS AGO