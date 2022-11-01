ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

CBS Baltimore

Reward offered for information leading to arrest of squeegee worker accused of robbery

BALTIMORE - A $2,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest of a squeegee worker accused of robbery in downtown Baltimore.Police said a squeegee worker reportedly robbed a person around 2:20 p.m. on Oct. 18 at the intersection of I-83 Southbound and East Fayette Street.Police released a photo in hopes the public can identify him.Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-2587. Baltimore City's "Squeegee Collaborative" is expected to release its report next week on how to deal with the disruption of squeegee workers..The Mayor's Office confirms some of the recommendations include enforcement zones with worker and driver accountability, a code of conduct for self- regulation and guaranteed income to get some workers off the streets.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

5 people found dead in home in La Plata, police say

LA PLATA, Md. — Five people were found dead inside a home Friday in La Plata, the Charles County Sheriff's Office said. Police said officers responded around 4 p.m. to a single-family home in the 300 block of Wildflower Drive for a reported shooting. Officers arrived and entered the...
LA PLATA, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man killed in shooting in South Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A man was killed Thursday evening in South Baltimore, according to police.Officers said the man was shot in the head during a shooting in the 1800 block of Wilkens Avenue.He died at the scene.This is Baltimore's 284 murder investigation in 2022.Anyone with information about this murder is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Man recovering after shooting in Parkville Friday morning

TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County police are investigating a Friday morning shooting that one man injured in Parkville. Police said the man is in stable condition at an area hospital. Officers have been on scene most of the day and part of the street remains closed. On Glen Keith...
PARKVILLE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Squeegee workers tried to steal over $2K from Baltimore driver's CashApp, charging docs say

BALTIMORE -- Three squeegee workers tried to send over $2,000 to themselves from a driver's CashApp Tuesday in South Baltimore, according to a charging document obtained by WJZ.   The trio successfully drained $1,250 from the man, according to the document. They allegedly lead police on a foot chase through a person's home in Ridgley's Delight before they were arrested. Dedric Colvin, 20, is charged with theft in the CashApp scheme. He's also charged with fourth-degree burglary and malicious destruction in the home break-in, as well as charges related to the possession of two BB guns. Jaquan McClain, 18, and 22-year-old Derrell Jones...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

3 people arrested for multiple commercial burglaries; suspects could be tied to ATM thefts

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore region has experienced a string of ATM thefts and attempted thefts in the last several months. Now, area police may have a break in the case. On Wednesday Baltimore County police said that they had arrested and charged three suspects in Baltimore City and those suspects may be  "responsible for multiple commercial burglaries that occurred in Baltimore County."The confirmation came after WJZ found out there was an attempted ATM theft at the Dunkin Donuts off Boston Street in Canton sometime after 3 a.m. Wednesday.According to the police, there was another crime involving an ATM only a few miles...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Nottingham MD

Police officer assaulted in Middle River, stabbing reported in Hillendale

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating an assault, a stabbing, and several burglaries that were reported over the past week. Between 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 29 and 5:30 p.m. on Monday, October 31, an individual entered a vacant residential property in the 4600-block of Southwood Avenue (21206) by breaking a window. The suspect stole numerous power tools and hand tools.
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
police1.com

Former Baltimore officer’s 60-day sentence suspended, will serve probation

BALTIMORE — A former Baltimore Police officer previously sentenced to 60 days of incarceration for failing to stop an assault will not have to serve any time behind bars. Circuit Judge Kendra Young Ausby on Monday suspended the entire sentence for Christopher Nguyen, 27, but ordered him to serve 18 months of supervised probation and to complete implicit bias training, according to a review of a video of the hearing.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Teenagers, young adult charged in string of vehicle thefts in Howard County

LAUREL, Md. — Four young people in Howard County are under arrest and facing charges in connection to a vehicle theft ring dating back several months. One of the suspects faces more than three dozen charges. The only man charged as an adult in the case is facing similar charges from last year. He is actually scheduled to go to trial in a couple of weeks, but now he's also facing a slew of new charges.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
WJLA

Man and woman shot in Southeast DC, MPD looking for suspect vehicle

WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) says they are looking for a vehicle after a man and woman were shot Wednesday afternoon in Southeast D.C. The shootings took place Wednesday around 5:40 p.m. in the 1000 block of Barnaby Terrace, Southeast. Officers arrived to find a...
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

MCS Maryland offers rewards of $8K for info on two gunshot victims killed in October

BALTIMORE -- Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland is offering two separate rewards of $8,000 for information that might help detectives determine who shot two men who were shot in Baltimore in October.Brandon Williams was shot and killed in the 5600 block of Magnolia Avenue on Oct. 21, according to authorities.Marcus Lynch was shot and killed in the 500 block of S. Bentalou Street on Oct. 30, authorities said.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD

Community Policy