West Virginia University issues Community Notice
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University Police urge members of the campus community to …
Opening the doors
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — What’s behind that distinct red door at Trinity Episcopal Church in…
Annual Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital Gobble Gallop Planned
WESTON, WV (November 1, 2022) – Members of the Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital Wellness Committee and Pace Yourself Lewis County are beginning the winter 5K season with the Annual Gobble Gallop on Thanksgiving Day, November 24. The 5K Walk/Run will begin at 9 AM at WVU Jackson’s Mill in front of Mount Vernon Dining Hall.
Gore Luxe, Gore Fore ribbon cuttings held on Friday in Clarksburg, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Two ribbon cuttings were held at the Gore Building Friday morning to commemorate the Gore Luxe development and Gore Fore. Bringing downtown revitalization to the forefront, Gore Luxe is looking to bring in and retain visitors and businesses to Clarksburg.
Terry Lee Smith
SALEM, W.Va. (WV News) — Terry Lee Smith, 53, of West Union, passed away on Thursday, November 3, 2022, in Bridgeport, at United Hospital Center. He was born on November 17, 1968, in Clarksburg, a son of the late Terry Keith Smith and Lorrena Cline Smith.
regional champs.JPG
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport turned in a spectacular performance before a packed c…
Bridgeport wins Class AAA Region 1 cheer title; Brooke finishes 2nd
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport turned in a spectacular performance before a packed crowd at the East Fairmont High School gym Saturday morning for the Class AAA Region 1 cheer squad competition. The crowd, per usual for a cheer competition, was loud and raucous from the very beginning...
NARFE 1579 meets at FOP
The National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) Local Chapter 1579 met Oct. 11 at the FOP Restaurant in Nutter Fort. Guest speakers were Brandy Sheppard, associate client manager with Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of WV; Rocky Romano, Harrison County assessor; and Kelly Allen, executive director of the WV Center on Policy and Budget.
Scott's Run Settlement House turns 100, celebration planned for Saturday
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Scott’s Run Settlement House is celebrating its 100th anniversary today. The celebration is being held from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the Wesley United Methodist Church on High Street in Morgantown.
Calendar of Events for Saturday
Roosevelt-Wilson Class of 1965 monthly breakfast, 9 a.m., FOP Restaurant, Nutter Fort. Alumni, family, friends. 304-745-5444.
Minutemen run over Grafton, 40-21
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Lewis County rushed for over 400 yards, with over 200 of them coming from Brayden Carder, as the Minutemen took care of the Bearcats, 40-21, to close out the regular season. Lewis County took the ball first and put together a 12-play, 65-yard scoring...
Fairmont Senior routs East Fairmont with huge 3rd quarter
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Fairmont Senior football team still hasn’t lost to cross-town rival East Fairmont since 2007. Fairmont Senior quarterback Brody Whitehair threw for 189 yards and three touchdown passes and ran for two scores in the Polar Bears’ 46-7 victory over the Bees on Friday at East-West Stadium.
Friday night's football roundup
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WV News) - Football in the River Cities has come to an end... in the Buckeye State, anyway. Four teams from the area laced up their cleats as Ohio entered the regional quarterfinals in the playoffs and West Virginia had the final week of the regular season.
WVU men open Sun Belt tournament with Coastal Carolina Sunday
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia University men’s soccer team begins play at the 2022 Sun Belt Men’s Soccer Championship with a quarterfinal matchup against Coastal Carolina on Sunday, Nov. 6. Kickoff at the Bell Soccer Complex in Lexington, Kentucky, is set for 3 p.m. Fans can...
West Virginia women play for Big 12 title Sunday
ROUND ROCK, Texas — The No. 4-seed West Virginia University women’s soccer team vies for its fifth Big 12 Championship title, as it prepares to take on No. 2-seed TCU in the Big 12 Championship Final on Sunday, Nov. 6. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. at Round Rock Multipurpose Complex in Round Rock, Texas.
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Dante Stills Iowa State Postgame 11/5/22
West Virginia defensive lineman Dante Stills tries not to let constant holds affect him, and he did play well while Iowa State grappled and tackled him repeatedly, recording five tackles, including three for losses, and a sack. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to...
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Iowa State Team Arrival II 11/5/22
West Virginia heads to the locker room to prepare for the Iowa State game. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
WVU loses on road to Iowa State, 31-14
AMES, Iowa (WV News) — The West Virginia Mountaineers struggled mightily on offense and lost on the road to the Iowa State Cyclones, 31-14, to fall to the bottom of the Big 12 standings. Quarterback JT Daniels completed 8 of 22 passes for 81 yards, a touchdown and an...
