Centre County, PA

explorejeffersonpa.com

Punxsy Man Allegedly Assaults Victim Following Motorcycle Chase

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (EYT) – A Punxsutawney man is facing assault and other charges as a result of an altercation that occurred following a motorcycle chase. According to court documents, Punxsutawney-based State Police filed criminal charges against 38-year-old George Walter Pearce on October 13 in Magisterial District Court before Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock’s office.
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

State Police Calls: Information Sought Regarding Damage to Pickup in Cooper Township

CLEARFIELD/JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Information Sought Regarding Damage to Pickup in Cooper Township. Clearfield-based State Police are seeking information regarding an incident of criminal mischief near Sylvan Grove Road and Rolling Stone Road in Cooper Township, Clearfield County. Police say...
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Man accused of luring teen to auto parts store in Clearfield

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield man is facing charges after police said he was accused of trying to meet a 15-year-old boy. Lawrence Township Police said they were called by the group 814 Pred Hunters about 42-year-old Mathew Uncles trying to meet up with what he thought was a teenager. According to the police […]
CLEARFIELD, PA
WTAJ

Ridgway man accused of locking kids in car to go do drugs

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Ridgway man is behind bars after reportedly overdosing in an apartment leaving first responders to find his children locked in a car just after midnight. At 11:03 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, police were dispatched for 51-year-old Scott Lovell who had just overdosed at an apartment along Upper Front Street. […]
RIDGWAY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Two arrested in cooking oil theft

Williamsport, Pa. — Police arrested two men from New York who reportedly stole cooking oil from a pizza shop Friday morning.Police responded to Pudgies Pizza on Lycoming Creek Road in Old Lycoming Township after receiving a report of individuals stealing cooking oil from the restaurant.Police arrived just as a black utility van with a New York registration plate, dripping oil, was leaving the parking lot.Raymond F. Hernandez, 30, of Harlem, and Luis Enriquez Sanchez, 30, of Yonkers, were charged with misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, and conspiracy to commit theft by unlawful taking.Sanchez said he is originally from Honduras and in the country illegally. Both men were arraigned in front of Judge Biichle and committed to Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $10,000 bail.Cooking oil thefts have increased locally along with the price of oil, according to police. Used cooking oil is often recycled to make biodiesel fuel and used in other products, such as laundry detergent and soap.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Local man refuses to leave hospital, assaults guard

Williamsport, Pa. — A Lycoming County man allegedly elbowed a hospital security guard and refused to leave after being discharged. Thomas Daniel Ertel, 34, of Williamsport was asked several times to leave the area. When he continued to refuse, hospital security was called. Ertel argued with staff and resisted their efforts to remove him from the hospital. At one point Ertel elbowed a guard in the lip as they attempted...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Cleaning lady allegedly steals more than $4,000 from client

Lewisburg, Pa. — A woman who cleaned a client's home in Kelly Township allegedly helped herself to additional pay after she stole a checkbook. State police at Milton say Sharon Ann Davis, 43, of Lewisburg, started using the victim's checks in June to make large payments to herself, totaling $4,213.30. The victim discovered the issue on July 29 when she attempted to move money from her bank account and found...
LEWISBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Local man opens fire on wife

Montoursville, Pa. — A 34-year-old Montoursville man is facing attempted murder charges for allegedly firing a single shot at his wife. Brendt Kling was dropped off at his wife's home on Oct. 26 after being arrested for suspected DUI by State Police, according to an affidavit. Kling’s wife told troopers he could sleep at her home in the 70 block of Morse Drive. At some point in the night, Kling...
MONTOURSVILLE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police find explosives in a house where fugitive was hiding

Williamsport, Pa. — A Lycoming County fugitive was found hiding with explosives in a house in Williamsport in September. He was apprehended by U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, and now faces additional charges. Steven Randal Guthrie, 37, of Williamsport, will face two counts of second-degree felony unlawful possession or manufacture of weapons of mass destruction, and one count of criminal trespassing according to court records. State Police Trooper Bryan Carlson...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Area man pleads guilty to rape charges in federal court

Harrisburg, Pa. — A Centre County man accused of raping six women over a nine-year period pleaded guilty in federal court this week. Kevin Mullen of Centre County admitted to using social networks to find his victims, according to Attorney General Josh Shapiro. “Kevin Mullen pleaded guilty to committing violent sexual crimes against multiple women, after luring them to his home under false pretenses. While there is no undoing the...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
fox8tv.com

Charges Filed Against Fire Chief

Authorities with the Centre County District Attorney’s office say charges have been filed against the former Gregg Township fire chief after a state audit of the department’s relief association discovered over $25,000 in missing funds. Investigators say Darin Bressler served as the treasurer for the department’s relief association...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Teen charged with attempted homicide in Williamsport shooting

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators say they have arrested a teen they believe is involved in a Williamsport shooting that left a man injured back in April. According to the Williamsport Bureau of Police, on April 14 officers responded to the rear of the Brandon Cafe around 1:30 a.m. after shots were heard in […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man chips woman’s tooth during assault

Avis, Pa. — A Jersey Shore man is accused of beating a woman after he found out she had communicated with another man using Snapchat. Corey Robert Koch, 24, allegedly called the man using the woman's phone so he could listen as he struck the woman several times in the face, police said. Koch then told the man he would beat the woman harder if they continued to contact each other, according to the affidavit. ...
AVIS, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

State Police Calls: Area Man Arrested Following Domestic Dispute

CLEARFIELD/JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. PSP Clearfield responded to a residence on Kate Street in Osceola Borough, Clearfield County, for a 9-1-1 hang-up call around 11:18 p.m. on Sunday, October 30. Police say responding troopers were met with an irate male...
OSCEOLA MILLS, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

'Family friend' charged with rape

Williamsport, Pa. — A 62-year-old man is facing several felony charges that include rape of a child. Larry Ceighton of Williamsport was charged with seven felonies and a misdemeanor and held on $75,000 monetary after an accuser came forward to police with accusations of rape. The accuser and her mother reported the accusations to Williamsport Police Station on Oct. 28. It was the first time the accuser, who was eight...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Local Man Accused of Stealing Vehicle from Campground

GASKILL TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man is behind bars for allegedly attempting to steal a vehicle from Aloha Park Campground in Gaskill Township, Jefferson County. According to court documents, Punxsutawney-based State Police filed criminal charges against 33-year-old Mark Anthony Rand Jr., of Big Run, in Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock’s office on October 18.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Missing Ruger Revolver

JEFFERSON/CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) – DuBois-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. Troopers Investigating ‘Lost or Stolen’ Firearm. PSP DuBois received a report of a lost or stolen firearm near Reed Street in Falls Creek Borough, Jefferson County, at 1:11 p.m. on Monday, October 31. Police...
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA

