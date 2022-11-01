Read full article on original website
explorejeffersonpa.com
Punxsy Man Allegedly Assaults Victim Following Motorcycle Chase
PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (EYT) – A Punxsutawney man is facing assault and other charges as a result of an altercation that occurred following a motorcycle chase. According to court documents, Punxsutawney-based State Police filed criminal charges against 38-year-old George Walter Pearce on October 13 in Magisterial District Court before Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock’s office.
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: Information Sought Regarding Damage to Pickup in Cooper Township
CLEARFIELD/JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Information Sought Regarding Damage to Pickup in Cooper Township. Clearfield-based State Police are seeking information regarding an incident of criminal mischief near Sylvan Grove Road and Rolling Stone Road in Cooper Township, Clearfield County. Police say...
Man accused of luring teen to auto parts store in Clearfield
CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield man is facing charges after police said he was accused of trying to meet a 15-year-old boy. Lawrence Township Police said they were called by the group 814 Pred Hunters about 42-year-old Mathew Uncles trying to meet up with what he thought was a teenager. According to the police […]
Ridgway man accused of locking kids in car to go do drugs
ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Ridgway man is behind bars after reportedly overdosing in an apartment leaving first responders to find his children locked in a car just after midnight. At 11:03 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, police were dispatched for 51-year-old Scott Lovell who had just overdosed at an apartment along Upper Front Street. […]
Two arrested in cooking oil theft
Williamsport, Pa. — Police arrested two men from New York who reportedly stole cooking oil from a pizza shop Friday morning.Police responded to Pudgies Pizza on Lycoming Creek Road in Old Lycoming Township after receiving a report of individuals stealing cooking oil from the restaurant.Police arrived just as a black utility van with a New York registration plate, dripping oil, was leaving the parking lot.Raymond F. Hernandez, 30, of Harlem, and Luis Enriquez Sanchez, 30, of Yonkers, were charged with misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, and conspiracy to commit theft by unlawful taking.Sanchez said he is originally from Honduras and in the country illegally. Both men were arraigned in front of Judge Biichle and committed to Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $10,000 bail.Cooking oil thefts have increased locally along with the price of oil, according to police. Used cooking oil is often recycled to make biodiesel fuel and used in other products, such as laundry detergent and soap.
Local man refuses to leave hospital, assaults guard
Williamsport, Pa. — A Lycoming County man allegedly elbowed a hospital security guard and refused to leave after being discharged. Thomas Daniel Ertel, 34, of Williamsport was asked several times to leave the area. When he continued to refuse, hospital security was called. Ertel argued with staff and resisted their efforts to remove him from the hospital. At one point Ertel elbowed a guard in the lip as they attempted...
Cleaning lady allegedly steals more than $4,000 from client
Lewisburg, Pa. — A woman who cleaned a client's home in Kelly Township allegedly helped herself to additional pay after she stole a checkbook. State police at Milton say Sharon Ann Davis, 43, of Lewisburg, started using the victim's checks in June to make large payments to herself, totaling $4,213.30. The victim discovered the issue on July 29 when she attempted to move money from her bank account and found...
Local man opens fire on wife
Montoursville, Pa. — A 34-year-old Montoursville man is facing attempted murder charges for allegedly firing a single shot at his wife. Brendt Kling was dropped off at his wife's home on Oct. 26 after being arrested for suspected DUI by State Police, according to an affidavit. Kling’s wife told troopers he could sleep at her home in the 70 block of Morse Drive. At some point in the night, Kling...
Police find explosives in a house where fugitive was hiding
Williamsport, Pa. — A Lycoming County fugitive was found hiding with explosives in a house in Williamsport in September. He was apprehended by U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, and now faces additional charges. Steven Randal Guthrie, 37, of Williamsport, will face two counts of second-degree felony unlawful possession or manufacture of weapons of mass destruction, and one count of criminal trespassing according to court records. State Police Trooper Bryan Carlson...
Area man pleads guilty to rape charges in federal court
Harrisburg, Pa. — A Centre County man accused of raping six women over a nine-year period pleaded guilty in federal court this week. Kevin Mullen of Centre County admitted to using social networks to find his victims, according to Attorney General Josh Shapiro. “Kevin Mullen pleaded guilty to committing violent sexual crimes against multiple women, after luring them to his home under false pretenses. While there is no undoing the...
fox8tv.com
Charges Filed Against Fire Chief
Authorities with the Centre County District Attorney’s office say charges have been filed against the former Gregg Township fire chief after a state audit of the department’s relief association discovered over $25,000 in missing funds. Investigators say Darin Bressler served as the treasurer for the department’s relief association...
Teen charged with attempted homicide in Williamsport shooting
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators say they have arrested a teen they believe is involved in a Williamsport shooting that left a man injured back in April. According to the Williamsport Bureau of Police, on April 14 officers responded to the rear of the Brandon Cafe around 1:30 a.m. after shots were heard in […]
Man chips woman’s tooth during assault
Avis, Pa. — A Jersey Shore man is accused of beating a woman after he found out she had communicated with another man using Snapchat. Corey Robert Koch, 24, allegedly called the man using the woman's phone so he could listen as he struck the woman several times in the face, police said. Koch then told the man he would beat the woman harder if they continued to contact each other, according to the affidavit. ...
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: Area Man Arrested Following Domestic Dispute
CLEARFIELD/JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. PSP Clearfield responded to a residence on Kate Street in Osceola Borough, Clearfield County, for a 9-1-1 hang-up call around 11:18 p.m. on Sunday, October 30. Police say responding troopers were met with an irate male...
Prosecutors rest in trial for man charged in 2016 killing of a Pine Grove Mills woman
At least eight people testified during the opening portion of the trial.
Pa. guard says he was paid by inmate families to smuggle drugs into prison: charges
BELLEFONTE – A state prison guard who admitted receiving approximately $17,000 for smuggling drugs into a state prison in Centre County has been charged and suspended without pay. Kevin Bruce Hoch Jr., 40, of Pleasant Gap, was arraigned Wednesday on charges of conspiracy to provide contraband to an inmate,...
'Family friend' charged with rape
Williamsport, Pa. — A 62-year-old man is facing several felony charges that include rape of a child. Larry Ceighton of Williamsport was charged with seven felonies and a misdemeanor and held on $75,000 monetary after an accuser came forward to police with accusations of rape. The accuser and her mother reported the accusations to Williamsport Police Station on Oct. 28. It was the first time the accuser, who was eight...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Local Man Accused of Stealing Vehicle from Campground
GASKILL TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man is behind bars for allegedly attempting to steal a vehicle from Aloha Park Campground in Gaskill Township, Jefferson County. According to court documents, Punxsutawney-based State Police filed criminal charges against 33-year-old Mark Anthony Rand Jr., of Big Run, in Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock’s office on October 18.
Arrest made in multiple home improvement scams in Blair, Cambria County
(WTAJ) — A Cambria County man is behind bars after allegedly running home improvement scams in Cambria and Blair counties, according to police. Police said that 49-year-old Kelvin Morales, of Patton, was arrested by Patton Borough police after a couple came forward that a $400 check came back to them as a $2,400 check back […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Missing Ruger Revolver
JEFFERSON/CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) – DuBois-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. Troopers Investigating ‘Lost or Stolen’ Firearm. PSP DuBois received a report of a lost or stolen firearm near Reed Street in Falls Creek Borough, Jefferson County, at 1:11 p.m. on Monday, October 31. Police...
