ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jerome, ID

Comments / 0

Related
kmvt

Holyoak, Linda Kay

BURLEY—We are sad to announce the passing of Linda Kay Holyoak, of Burley. She died peacefully, surrounded by her family at the age of 78, on Oct. 29, 2022, in Meridian, Idaho. Linda was born on July 22, 1944, in Rupert, Idaho, the daughter of Lyle Melvin Johnson and...
BURLEY, ID
kmvt

Furry Friday: Sia

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Sia is a pitbull terrier and is around 4 to 5 years old. If you are interested in adopting Sia, you can call the Twin Falls Animal Shelter at (208) 736-2299.
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Behind the Business: Tommy’s Express Car Wash

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Two years ago, the Vanderpoel family was working in ag. However, they had bigger dreams than that. “It was actually a lifelong dream of my husband’s to open and start a carwash and diversify and do something different,” said Carollen Vanderpoel, the co-owner of Tommy’s Express Twin Falls.
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Idaho Democrats go door-to-door in the Wood River Valley

BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Election day is less than a week away and Idaho Democrats are mobilizing in an effort to make parts of the Wood River Valley stays blue. The past weekend Democratic candidates from around Blaine County, and even beyond, teamed up with volunteers to knock on doors and talk to voters about the upcoming election. District 26 State House candidate Rep. Ned Burns said Wood River Valley voters in part are concerned about education, waters issues and abortion rights this election cycle.
BLAINE COUNTY, ID
kmvt

Planned power outage announced for Bellevue residents Wednesday night

BELLEVUE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Attention Bellevue residents, there’s a planned power outage scheduled for Wednesday night. The Blaine County Sheriff’s Office announced on Facebook that the outage will occur from 11 p.m. to between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Thursday. The reason for the outage is...
BELLEVUE, ID
kmvt

29 unclaimed remains laid to rest in Twin Falls County

FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls County Coroner’s Office has been taking care of the remains of 29 unclaimed people, and on Wednesday they were given a final resting place. When the Filer Cemetery became a Maintenance District in 2018, the cemetery dedicated one section to people...
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
kmvt

Farm Fest of Hope to take place this weekend in Eden

EDEN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A group of people in Eden are giving back to the community this weekend. Lola Fitzpatrick and Rellis Murphy say that they wanted to do something to give back to the community and to thank the farmers for all the hard work they do. So,...
EDEN, ID
kmvt

Acequia polling location moved following damage to building

ACEQUIA, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Election officials in Minidoka County are working to move a polling location after a vehicle crashed into the front of Acequia Elementary School on Thursday night. In a Facebook post, Minidoka County said that due to unfortunate events at the Acequia polling location, that polling...
MINIDOKA COUNTY, ID
kmvt

Twin Falls Juvenile Courts to move to new location

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Twin Falls County has been working to streamline the juvenile justice system in the area and that plan is finally coming to fruition. Earlier this year, the juvenile detention facility was moved over to the County West building, but the juvenile court was still located on Wright Avenue.
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
kmvt

The Buhl School District is looking at a four-day week, is seeking public input

BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Buhl School District is looking into the possibility of a four-day school week. The superintendent for the Buhl School District says that the school board gets a lot of questions regarding a four-day school week, and they decided to investigate what that would mean for the district. Some of the reasons are because of teacher retention and recruitment.
BUHL, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy