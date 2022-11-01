Read full article on original website
Related
kmvt
Holyoak, Linda Kay
BURLEY—We are sad to announce the passing of Linda Kay Holyoak, of Burley. She died peacefully, surrounded by her family at the age of 78, on Oct. 29, 2022, in Meridian, Idaho. Linda was born on July 22, 1944, in Rupert, Idaho, the daughter of Lyle Melvin Johnson and...
kmvt
Furry Friday: Sia
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Sia is a pitbull terrier and is around 4 to 5 years old. If you are interested in adopting Sia, you can call the Twin Falls Animal Shelter at (208) 736-2299.
kmvt
Behind the Business: Tommy’s Express Car Wash
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Two years ago, the Vanderpoel family was working in ag. However, they had bigger dreams than that. “It was actually a lifelong dream of my husband’s to open and start a carwash and diversify and do something different,” said Carollen Vanderpoel, the co-owner of Tommy’s Express Twin Falls.
kmvt
Idaho Democrats go door-to-door in the Wood River Valley
BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Election day is less than a week away and Idaho Democrats are mobilizing in an effort to make parts of the Wood River Valley stays blue. The past weekend Democratic candidates from around Blaine County, and even beyond, teamed up with volunteers to knock on doors and talk to voters about the upcoming election. District 26 State House candidate Rep. Ned Burns said Wood River Valley voters in part are concerned about education, waters issues and abortion rights this election cycle.
kmvt
Planned power outage announced for Bellevue residents Wednesday night
BELLEVUE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Attention Bellevue residents, there’s a planned power outage scheduled for Wednesday night. The Blaine County Sheriff’s Office announced on Facebook that the outage will occur from 11 p.m. to between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Thursday. The reason for the outage is...
kmvt
29 unclaimed remains laid to rest in Twin Falls County
FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls County Coroner’s Office has been taking care of the remains of 29 unclaimed people, and on Wednesday they were given a final resting place. When the Filer Cemetery became a Maintenance District in 2018, the cemetery dedicated one section to people...
kmvt
Injured Buhl Firefighter returns home after months of recovery in Utah hospital
BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After two months, injured Buhl Firefighter Jared Nebeker has returned home. Nebeker was injured in a horrific motorcycle accident back in late August and since then, he and his wife have been at the University of Utah Hospital, where he underwent multiple surgeries and rehabilitation.
kmvt
Farm Fest of Hope to take place this weekend in Eden
EDEN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A group of people in Eden are giving back to the community this weekend. Lola Fitzpatrick and Rellis Murphy say that they wanted to do something to give back to the community and to thank the farmers for all the hard work they do. So,...
kmvt
American Falls teen dies following single vehicle crash in Minidoka County
MINIDOKA COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — An American Falls teen died Friday morning following a fatal crash in Minidoka County. The County Coroner identified the driver as 18-year-old Dylan Merritt. The Idaho State Police say Merritt was headed east on I-84 in a Dodge Ram at 2:30 a.m. when officials...
kmvt
Second daily flights out of Magic Valley Regional Airport starts this week
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Beginning Tuesday, the Magic Valley Regional Airport now has two flights a day, both arriving and departing. For the better part of 2022, the airport has only had one flight, but now there will be an early morning flight, and an afternoon flight. According...
kmvt
Acequia polling location moved following damage to building
ACEQUIA, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Election officials in Minidoka County are working to move a polling location after a vehicle crashed into the front of Acequia Elementary School on Thursday night. In a Facebook post, Minidoka County said that due to unfortunate events at the Acequia polling location, that polling...
kmvt
How rising interest rates are impacting Idaho’s population growth
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — 2020 census data shows Idaho as the second fastest growing state in the United States, behind only Utah. Idaho gained just under 300,000 people - a 17.3% increase. Homes were needing to be built to meet this increased demand. “At the peak period, we...
kmvt
CSI men’s basketball cruises to win in season-opener against Central Arizona
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The No. 17 College of Southern Idaho men’s basketball team started their season Wednesday night with a win. Rob Whaley had a team-high 16 points for the Golden Eagles. Hasan Abdul-Hakim and Britton Berrett added 14 points. CSI is back in action Thursday...
kmvt
Routine water-line maintenance causes multiple alarms to trigger in Twin Falls on Tuesday
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Fire Department had its hands full Tuesday morning as a water line issue triggered alarms at several businesses. According to Battalion Chief, Mitchell Brooks, the city’s water department was flushing a line, that triggered the water flow sensor around 11 a.m.
kmvt
Area volleyball players shine at All-Star matches
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The District 4 All-Star volleyball teams took the floor Tuesday night at Twin Falls High School. The event gave area seniors a final farewell to prep volleyball.
kmvt
Twin Falls Juvenile Courts to move to new location
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Twin Falls County has been working to streamline the juvenile justice system in the area and that plan is finally coming to fruition. Earlier this year, the juvenile detention facility was moved over to the County West building, but the juvenile court was still located on Wright Avenue.
kmvt
The Buhl School District is looking at a four-day week, is seeking public input
BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Buhl School District is looking into the possibility of a four-day school week. The superintendent for the Buhl School District says that the school board gets a lot of questions regarding a four-day school week, and they decided to investigate what that would mean for the district. Some of the reasons are because of teacher retention and recruitment.
kmvt
CSI women’s basketball wants to get back to the National Tournament for the third straight year
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho (CSI) women’s basketball program is coming off a 30-win season, a conference title, and a National Tournament appearance. That pedigree is part of why CSI comes into this season as the number 10 team in the country. This...
Comments / 0