BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Election day is less than a week away and Idaho Democrats are mobilizing in an effort to make parts of the Wood River Valley stays blue. The past weekend Democratic candidates from around Blaine County, and even beyond, teamed up with volunteers to knock on doors and talk to voters about the upcoming election. District 26 State House candidate Rep. Ned Burns said Wood River Valley voters in part are concerned about education, waters issues and abortion rights this election cycle.

BLAINE COUNTY, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO