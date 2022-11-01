Read full article on original website
Brazilian protests compromise 45% of hog, poultry processing capacity - source
SAO PAULO, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Brazilian road blockades set up by demonstrators protesting the result of Sunday's presidential election is compromising about 45% of the country's poultry and hog industry capacity, a sector source told Reuters on Thursday. Some plants were halted while others reduced slaughtering, the source said,...
India allows sugar exports of 6 mln T in 2022/23
MUMBAI, Nov 5 (Reuters) - India will allow the export of 6 million tonnes of sugar in 2022/23, in line with market expectations, as the country's production is set to jump to a record high for the second straight year, the government said in on Saturday. The south Asian country...
Argentina wheat production seen at 14 million tonnes -grains exchange
BUENOS AIRES, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Forecasts for Argentina's wheat production for the 2022/2023 season have been cut to 14 million tonnes, down from 15.2 million tonnes previously, the Buenos Aires grains exchange said on Thursday, due to late-season frosts. (Reporting by Nicolas Misculin; Editing by Anthony Esposito) © Copyright...
Sales of Brazil's new soy crop well below last year -consultancy
SAO PAULO, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Forward sales of Brazilian soybeans are well below last year and the historical average as farmers hold on to crops in the hope of fetching better prices, according to an agribusiness consultancy on Friday. Safras & Mercado said in a statement that volumes of...
Ukraine says it has made no new commitments beyond existing grain export deal
KYIV, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Ukraine has made no new commitments that go beyond the terms of a deal signed in July to free up grain exports from its Black Sea ports following Russia's invasion, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Thursday. Spokesman Oleg Nikolenko wrote on Facebook that Ukraine...
UPDATE 2-Nutrien sticks to fertilizer expansion plan despite demand drop
(Adds comments from CEO interview) WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Nutrien Ltd , the world's biggest fertilizer producer, intends to follow through with plans to expand production capacity of potash and nitrogen, despite a sharp pullback in potash demand due to high prices, its chief executive said on Thursday.
GRAINS-Wheat drops for second session as Ukraine grain export deal resumes
SINGAPORE, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat lost more ground on Thursday after Russia said it would resume participation in Black Sea grain export deal, reversing its decision and easing concerns over food supplies. Soybeans slid from a six-week high scaled in the previous session while corn also fell. FUNDAMENTALS.
Access road to Brazil's Paranagua port no longer blocked by pro-Bolsonaro protesters
SAO PAULO, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Brazil's Paranagua port authority said on Thursday the main access road to the port is no longer being blocked by demonstrators protesting the result of Sunday's election, according to a statement. The protests in the area began on Monday afternoon and lasted until Thursday...
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Nov 3
Nov 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. - Rishi Sunak reverses Liz Truss's promise to build northern rail scheme in full. - Jair Bolsonaro urges supporters to end roadblock protests.
TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for Nov 9-15
MOSCOW, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Russia's agriculture ministry has set out its grain export taxes for Nov. 9-15 as follows: Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Nov 9-15 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,012.0 2,495.6 1,114.3 - indicative price, $/tonne 314.0 283.7 251.6 Nov 2-8 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,923.2 2,414.3 1,637.3 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.7 282.5 264.4 Oct 26-Nov 1 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,028.0 2,524.2 1,909.1 - indicative price, $/tonne 310.1 280.5 266.4 Oct 19-25 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,934.3 2,479.9 2,410.1 - indicative price, $/tonne 308.3 279.8 278.2 Oct 12-18 - tax, roubles/tonne 1,926.8 1,632.0 3,114.1 - indicative price, $/tonne 307.7 280.9 317.6 Oct 5-11 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,119.0 1,849.8 3,295.6 - indicative price, $/tonne 308.1 282.3 317.6 Sept 28-Oct 4 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,476.6 2,152.6 3,659.9 - indicative price, $/tonne 308.2 281.8 317.6 Sept 21-27 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,668.3 2,353.9 3,696.5 - indicative price, $/tonne 311.9 285.8 317.6 Sept 14-20 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,962.9 2,717.7 3,784.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 316.8 292.5 317.6 Russia's agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Polina Devitt Editing by David Goodman )
Global palm oil output seen up by 2.9 mln tonnes in 2022/23-analyst Mielke
NUSA DUA, Indonesia, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Global palm oil output is seen increasing by 2.9 million tonnes in the 2022/23 season, leading industry analyst Thomas Mielke said in a conference on Friday. Vegetable oil prices have been volatile this year and the volatility could happen again in 2024 if...
UPDATE 2-Russia urges United Nations to help ease its food and fertiliser exports
Nov 3 (Reuters) - Moscow on Thursday urged the United Nations, which sponsored a deal to free Ukraine's grain shipments from a Russian blockade of its Black Sea ports, to help fulfil the parts of the deal intended to ease Russia's food and fertiliser exports. Russia on Wednesday resumed participating...
Kremlin: Russia has not decided whether to extend Black Sea Grain deal
MOSCOW, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Thursday it had not committed to staying in the Black Sea grain deal, which has freed Ukraine's grain shipments from a Russian blockade of its Black Sea ports, beyond its current expiry date of Nov. 19. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told...
GRAINS-Chicago soybeans set for weekly gain on Chinese demand prospect
* Chicago soybean futures gain 1.1%, up 4% this week * Wheat set for first weekly gain since early Oct on supply woes (Updates prices, adds comments, details) By Sybille de La Hamaide and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures rose more than 1% on Friday, with prices on track to end the week on a positive note, as expectations of strong Chinese demand underpinned the market. Wheat was also higher and the market is set for its first weekly rise since early October on concerns over Black Sea supplies and excessive rains damaging the Australian crop. The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 1.1% at $14.53-1/4 a bushel, as of 1304 GMT, and the market has gained 4% so far this week. Wheat climbed 1.6% on Friday to $8.53-3/4 a bushel, putting this week's rise at 3% after four weekly losses while corn was up 0.6% at $6.83-1/4, just above last Friday's close. The soybean market has been supported by expectations of strong demand from top importer China. However, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said U.S. soybean export sales in the week ended Oct. 27 totalled 830,200 tonnes, at the low end of a range of trade expectations. Corn export sales at 372,200 tonnes were in line with expectations. Traders were also digesting rising private crop estimates. Commodity brokerage StoneX late on Wednesday raised its estimate of the average U.S. corn yield to 174.5 bushels per acre (bpa), from 173.9 last month. Uncertainty about grain exports from the war-torn Black Sea region and adverse weather conditions in Australia supported wheat. "We are sticking with our belief that prices will not lastingly drop back to their pre-war levels in the short term. After all, this episode has illustrated that Russia views the deal as political leverage and could terminate it at any time in the event of any renewed escalation in the conflict with Ukraine," Commerzbank said in a note. Support came from flooding and excessive rains across key parts of Australia's wheat-growing areas which resulted in extensive damage to what was expected to be a record bin-busting high quality crop just a few weeks ago, exacerbating concerns over world food supplies. While Australia is still on track for a third year of bumper harvest, about half of the crop grown on its eastern grain belt - known for premium hard wheat - is likely to be reduced to animal feed, although the extent of the damage will be known after waters recede, traders, analysts and farmers said. In France, the European Union's largest grain producer, the warmest October in 40 years has accelerated crop development so much that it has left them fragile to sudden frosts later in the season, French crop institute Arvalis warned on Friday. Prices at 1304 GMT Last Change Pct Move CBOT wheat 853,75 13,25 1,58 CBOT corn 683,25 4,00 0,59 CBOT soy 1453,25 16,25 1,13 Paris wheat 342,75 2,00 0,59 Paris maize 346,00 -0,75 -0,22 Paris rapeseed 664,75 4,75 0,72 WTI crude oil 91,51 3,34 3,79 Euro/dlr 0,9792 0,00 0,42 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Alison Williams)
U.S. agency finds smaller oil refiners pay more for biofuel blending credits -document
NEW YORK, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Smaller oil refiners pay more for credits to comply with U.S. biofuel blending requirements compared with larger refiners, according to a government report seen by Reuters. The report references a decision from the Biden administration's Environmental Protection Agency that denied smaller refiners exemptions to...
Don't panic, we've ordered more turkeys this year - Sainsbury's
LONDON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Sainsbury's, Britain's second-biggest supermarket group, said it has ordered more turkeys for Christmas this year than last year, giving it a buffer in case avian flu hinders supply. Britain announced new measures in October to tackle the country's largest-ever outbreak of...
UPDATE 3-China lockdowns overshadow palm oil outlook despite output slowdown
Malaysia benchmark seen at 4,500-3,500 rgt/T to March-Mistry. Palm oil output yield downtrend "alarming" -Mielke. (Adds comments on Indonesia's B40 plan) NUSA DUA, Indonesia, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The global outlook for palm oil remains uncertain, with strict pandemic policies in major importer China weighing on demand, while high energy prices and a slowdown in output provide support, leading industry analysts said on Friday.
GRAINS-Soy, grains climb as energy prices rise, dollar cools
CHICAGO, Nov 4 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures climbed to a six-week high on Friday as soyoil futures reached their highest level since June, buoyed by strong energy prices along with optimism about demand from China, the world's top soy buyer, traders said. Wheat and corn followed broad strength in...
US EPA allowed two-week extension to issue biofuel blending requirements
NEW YORK, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and a biofuels trade group have agreed to extend by two weeks a deadline the agency has to issue a proposal on biofuel blending obligations for 2023, the trade group said on Friday. Growth Energy agreed to the EPA's...
WRAPUP 3-Ukraine grain export deal resumes days after Russia suspends involvement
(Adds comment from evacuee in Crimea) Russia rejoins pact, says received guarantees from Ukraine. Erdogan, Zelenskiy discuss sending grains to African countries. Russia gives some residents of Kherson region days to leave. By Ali Kucukgocmen and Pavel Polityuk. ANKARA/KYIV, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Russia has said it would resume its...
