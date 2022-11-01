ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Southern Poverty Law Center

Omaha Police Cancel Deal With Far Right-Linked Gun Shop

The Omaha Police Department (OPD) in Nebraska confirmed to Hatewatch it has permanently scrapped a proposed equipment swap with a far right-linked gun shop. 88 Tactical is a large gun range and store on the outskirts of Omaha where “civilians as well as law enforcement and military personnel” train, according to its website. In 2017, Hatewatch reported that 88 Tactical and the anti-Muslim Global Faith Institute invited anti-Muslim ex-FBI agent and author John Guandolo to Nebraska. In August, Hatewatch reported on the emails surrounding the exchange and local Nebraska activists’ concerns over the deal. They called attention to what they say is the business’s use of far-right imagery. Activists further voiced concerns over an 88 Tactical instructor Devin Crinklaw, who also works as an OPD officer and has espoused anti-Muslim views on social media. Hatewatch reported on those posts in the August article.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Hit-and-run crash in Omaha knocks down traffic signal

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police shouldn’t have too much trouble tracking down who was involved in the hit-and-run crash that tied up traffic Friday morning. Police say someone crashed and took out a traffic signal at the intersection of 93rd and Maple. The crash left the traffic signal...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Council Bluffs Police: Man drove 150 MPH+ in interstate crash

COUNCIL BLUFFS, IOWA (WOWT) - A man turned himself into the Pottawattamie County jail Friday morning to face charges of seriously injuring a woman in a crash more than two months ago. Council Bluffs police say their investigation revealed that Evaristo Javier Garcia, 20, drove more than 150 miles per...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Shooting results in code 3 injury, suspects unknown

OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities in the metro area are investigating a shooting that left one injured on Friday. The Omaha Police Department said they are investigating a shooting that happened on Friday in the 3000 block of N 60th St. around 12:25 p.m. OPD said they were called to the...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Sheriff: packaged marijuana found at Highway 2 traffic stop

NEBRASKA CITY – A Florida man is charged in Otoe County with delivery of a controlled substance after marijuana was found in his Chevrolet Tahoe in a Highway 2 traffic stop. Javon Duparl, 31, is suspected of possession and tampering with evidence. An arrest affidavit says a sheriff’s deputy...
OTOE COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln man causes multi-vehicle accident, gets DUI

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Authorities responded to a multi-vehicle accident Wednesday night in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department said that they were dispatched to 16th and O Street for the multi-vehicle accident. Officers said that while they were responding, the witnesses reported one of the drivers, a 27-year-old Lincoln man, fleeing...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Lincoln Man Robbed After Meeting Woman For First Time

A Lincoln man says he had thousands of dollars stolen from his wallet after arranging to meet a woman he had began chatting with on Facebook a month ago. Sergeant Chris Vollmer says the man called police around 9:00 Thursday night near 32nd and O. “The two arranged to meet...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Missing Lincoln inmate arrested by Omaha Police

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln inmate was arrested by Omaha Police last Thursday, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said. Omaha Police booked 36-year-old Tabitha Viktora into the Douglas County Corrections Center, according to a press release. Viktora went missing from Community Corrections Center-Lincoln on Sept. 30 when...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Nebraska’s Official Veterans Day Parade postponed due to weather

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska’s Official Veterans Day Parade and Military Expo have been postponed. The Bellevue Chamber of Commerce and Community announced Thursday that Nebraska’s Official Veterans Day Parade and accompanying military expo would be on Saturday, Nov. 5. However, due to expected rain and snow, the...
BELLEVUE, NE
WOWT

6 News On Your Side: Officer memorial finds stable home

Rainy and cooler Friday ahead of snow chances Saturday AM. City of Lincoln welcomes new fire engines and ambulance. New vehicles increase firefighter safety and enhance response times. Large grassfire near Beatrice. Updated: 21 hours ago. Crews were on the scene of a large grassfire in southeast Nebraska overnight. Election...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Man described as a meth dealer, sent to Nebraska prison

BEATRICE – A Beatrice man described as a drug dealer was sentenced to a four-year state prison term Wednesday, in Gage County District Court. 39-year-old James Orton was ultimately convicted of drug possession and two counts of aiding in the commission of a felony. He avoided drug distribution charges and a habitual criminal designation as part of a plea agreement.
BEATRICE, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln man sentenced to 10 years in prison for selling meth

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln man will spend a decade in prison for selling meth, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Mark Fuller, 53, was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison for the distribution of 5 grams or more of meth after having a prior serious drug felony conviction.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Semi crash reported at JFK and L Street

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A semi crash was reported at JFK southbound and L Street about 6:30 a.m. Thursday. According to OPD, the semi pulling a flatbed trailer hit the L Street overpass, spilling some of its contents. The semi was able to eventually clear the bridge and pulled over...
OMAHA, NE

