WRAPUP 1-Russia signals retreat in southern Ukraine but Kyiv fears trap
KYIV, Nov 4 (Reuters) - A Russian-installed official in southern Ukraine said Moscow will likely pull its troops from the west bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson and also urged civilians to leave, perhaps signalling a retreat that would be a blow to Russia's war. There was silence from...
UPDATE 1-Erdogan, Putin agreed to send Russian grains to poor African countries for free
ISTANBUL, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that he had agreed with counterpart Vladimir Putin that Russian grains sent under the Black Sea export deal should go to poor African countries for free. "In my phone call with Vladimir Putin, he said 'Let's send this...
WRAPUP 7-Russia says it resumes participation in Ukraine grain deal
(Adds drop in grains prices, doubts about extension of deal) Turkey says grain deal to resume midday on Wednesday. Russian says it has received guarantees from Ukraine. ANKARA/MYKOLAIV, Ukraine, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Russia said on Wednesday it would resume its participation in a deal to free up vital grain exports from war-torn Ukraine after suspending it over the weekend in a move that had threatened to exacerbate hunger across the world.
WRAPUP 2-Ukraine grain export deal resumes days after Russia suspends its involvement
Russia rejoins pact, says received guarantees from Ukraine. Erdogan, Zelenskiy discuss sending grains to African countries. Russia gives some residents of Kherson region days to leave. By Ali Kucukgocmen and Pavel Polityuk. ANKARA/KYIV, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Russia said on Wednesday it would resume its participation in a deal freeing...
Russian 'blackmail' failed over grain deal - Ukrainian presidential aide
KYIV, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Russia is resuming participation in a deal to free up grain exports from Ukraine because it realised the initiative would still work without the Kremlin's involvement, a senior Ukrainian official said on Wednesday. Presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said in a written statement to Reuters that...
Erdogan tells Zelenskiy ability of Ukraine, Russia to sell grain critical
ISTANBUL, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy by phone on Wednesday the ability of Ukraine and Russia to sell grain was of critical importance for the whole world, Erdogan's office said. Speaking after Russia said it would resume its participation in a deal...
Kremlin: Russia has not decided whether to extend Black Sea Grain deal
MOSCOW, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Thursday it had not committed to staying in the Black Sea grain deal, which has freed Ukraine's grain shipments from a Russian blockade of its Black Sea ports, beyond its current expiry date of Nov. 19. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told...
Lavrov calls on United Nations to ease Russian food exports
Nov 3 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday that Moscow had called on the United Nations to help fulfill part of the Black Sea grain deal that would ease Russia's own food exports. Lavrov was speaking at a news conference in Jordan, one day after Russia...
UPDATE 5-Putin: We could quit grain deal again, but would not block grain for Turkey
(Updates with new Putin comments) Nov 2 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday reserved Russia's right to withdraw again from an international agreement allowing Ukraine to export grain via the Black Sea, after ending four days of non-cooperation with the deal. If Russia did so, however, Putin said it...
Ukraine grateful to Turkey, UN over Russia's decision on grain deal
KYIV, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Senior Ukrainian officials expressed gratitude to Turkey and the United Nations on Wednesday for their roles in Russia's decision to resume its participation in a deal to free up grain exports from Ukraine. A senior official who declined to be identified told Reuters that Moscow's...
Russian missiles flew over Black Sea corridor used to export grain -Kyiv
Nov 2 (Reuters) - A Russian jet on Wednesday fired two cruise missiles that flew over the Black Sea corridor being used to export Ukrainian grain, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a video address. "Every one of these Russian launches - and they occur almost daily - directly threatens food...
Russian delegation resumes work at grain deal centre - JCC
ISTANBUL, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The Russian delegation resumed work at the Joint Coordination Centre (JCC) that runs the Black Sea grain deal operations in Istanbul and joined vessel inspections on Thursday, the U.N. Secretariat at the centre said. It said the queue for inspections has been significantly reduced, with...
WRAPUP 4-Ukrainian nuclear plant disconnected from grid by Russian shelling
(Adds detail on Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant outage) Russia rejoins pact, says received guarantees from Ukraine. Erdogan, Zelenskiy discuss sending grains to African countries. Russia gives some residents of Kherson region days to leave. By Pavel Polityuk. KYIV, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Russia attacks were reported across large areas of Ukraine...
WRAPUP 10-Russian official says troops likely to abandon west bank of Ukraine's Dnipro
KYIV, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Russian forces are likely to abandon their foothold on the west bank of Ukraine's Dnipro River, a Russian-installed occupation official said on Thursday, a Russian retreat that, if confirmed, would be a major turning point in the war. There was no immediate Ukrainian response to...
Erdogan says discussed with Zelenskiy sending grains to African countries
ISTANBUL, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday he discussed with Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskiy sending grain to African countries, after Russia's Vladimir Putin proposed sending grain to countries like Djibouti, Somalia and Sudan first. In an interview with Turkish broadcaster ATV after Russia said it would...
UPDATE 1-Kyiv says it made no new commitments to Russia beyond terms of grain deal
KYIV, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Ukraine said on Thursday it had made no commitments to Russia that go beyond the terms of the Black Sea Grains Initiative agreed in July to persuade Moscow to resume its participation in the deal. Russia suspended participation in the U.N.-brokered deal on Saturday after...
WRAPUP 9-Nuclear plant offgrid again as Russia strikes Ukraine infrastructure
(Adds details on Russian protest to Britain, comments on grain deal) Ukraine reports attacks on infrastructure in many areas. Russia files protest with British ambassador over 'sabotage'. *. Russia gives some residents of Kherson region days to leave. *. Moscow claims to have foiled attack on nuclear plant. *. Russia...
UPDATE 1-U.N. chief pushes Russia, Ukraine to extend Black Sea grain deal
UNITED NATIONS, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Ukraine has exported 10 million tonnes of grain and other food since a U.N.-brokered deal in July restarted shipments stalled by Russia's war, U.N. chief Antonio Guterres said on Thursday as he pushed Russia and Ukraine to extend the pact. "I appeal to all...
Ukraine's Zelenskiy says he thanked Erdogan for helping preserve grain deal
Nov 2 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he thanked Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday for his "active participation" in helping preserve a deal to export grain from Black Sea ports. In a statement on Telegram, Zelenskiy said he had also discussed further steps to return prisoners, saying...
UPDATE 4-Russia returns to Black Sea grain deal in sudden U-turn
(Edits, adds more reaction) Nov 2 (Reuters) - Russia said on Wednesday it would renew its participation in an agreement allowing Ukraine to export grain via the Black Sea, just four days after suspending its role in the deal. Moscow had pulled out at the weekend, saying it could not...
