Stephanie Gularte returns to the theater
Two years after she stepped away from making theater, Stephanie Gularte got an offer she couldn’t refuse. The former producing artistic director at American Stage was contacted by Emilia Sargent, who sits in the big chair at Tampa Repertory Theatre, asking her to direct A Doll’s House, Part 2, playwright Lukas Hnath’s “sequel” to Ibsen’s classic drama A Doll’s House.
At American Stage: History through a ‘Colored’ lens
In its review of George Wolfe’s play The Colored Museum, the New York Times called the playwright “the kind of satirist, almost unheard of in today’s timid theater, who takes no prisoners.”. That was in 1986, when The Colored Museum, a fast-paced collection of 11 vignettes depicting...
Your weekend arts forecast: New theater and more
Two new and quite significant shows are in their debut weekends on professional Tampa Bay theater stages. George C. Wolfe’s satire The Colored Museum, a series of vignettes focusing on various aspects of the African-American experience, is at American Stage (tickets are here). Across the bay at Stageworks you’ll...
