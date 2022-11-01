Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Pitt hands No. 22 Syracuse 3rd straight loss in 19-9 victory
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Like the rest of their teammates, Rodney Hammond and C’Bo Flemister have sat and watched Israel Abanikanda carry Pittsburgh’s offense for most of a wildly uneven season. The ACC’s leading rusher sidelined by an injury before Saturday’s visit from No. 22 Syracuse, Hammond and Flemister were more than happy to pick up the slack for a program that calls itself “RB U.” Hammond ran for a career-high 124 yards and a touchdown, and Flemister added 43 yards and his first score with the Panthers as Pitt shut down the Orange in a 19-9 victory to end a two-game losing streak. “We always make sure we’re available and ready to make plays,” said Hammond, who was supposed to split carries with Abanikanda this season before being injured in the season opener against West Virginia.
Phillies' Aaron Nola could be available for Game 6
It's win or go home for the Philadelphia Phillies as they head into Game 6 of the World Series Saturday night in Houston. With their season on the brink, the Phillies are prepared to do whatever it takes to force a Game 7 with the Houston Astros on Sunday. Before Game 6, Phillies manager Rob Thomson told reporters that not only is starter Ranger Suarez available to pitch Saturday, but Game 4 starter Aaron Nola could also be available.
Hellebuyck gets 2nd shutout as Jets beat Blackhawks 4-0
WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Connor Hellebuyck stopped 30 shots for his second shutout of the season and 30th of his career as the Winnipeg Jets beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-0 on Saturday. Josh Morrissey and Pierre-Luc Dubois each had a goal and an assist, and Nate Schmidt and Adam Lowry also scored to help Winnipeg improved to 5-0-1 in its last six games. “Our details have been right,” Hellebuyck said. “We’re getting everyone’s A game right now. We’ve got a lot of character in this room and it’s starting to show. We care about winning and we’re showing it.” All of the Jets’ scoring came on special teams, with three on the power play and Lowry getting his second short-handed tally of the season.
MLB Scores: Latest results from 2022 World Series
Bookmark this page throughout the season for updates on live games. In addition, you can learn about the highest-scoring games
100.5 The River
Grand Rapids, MI
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
100.5 The River plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0