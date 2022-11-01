WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Connor Hellebuyck stopped 30 shots for his second shutout of the season and 30th of his career as the Winnipeg Jets beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-0 on Saturday. Josh Morrissey and Pierre-Luc Dubois each had a goal and an assist, and Nate Schmidt and Adam Lowry also scored to help Winnipeg improved to 5-0-1 in its last six games. “Our details have been right,” Hellebuyck said. “We’re getting everyone’s A game right now. We’ve got a lot of character in this room and it’s starting to show. We care about winning and we’re showing it.” All of the Jets’ scoring came on special teams, with three on the power play and Lowry getting his second short-handed tally of the season.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 12 MINUTES AGO