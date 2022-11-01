ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

WIS-TV

Gov. McMaster makes campaign stop at The Citadel

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The two candidates running for South Carolina Governor are making last minute stops around the state just ahead of the midterm election next week. Gov. Henry McMaster (R) and running mate Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette held a rally at the Citadel Wednesday. The McMaster-Evette campaign was...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WIS-TV

Exit survey details why so many SC teachers are leaving their jobs

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The number of vacant teaching jobs in South Carolina schools has been rising in recent years, with more than 1,100 jobs open earlier this year. Resolving the state’s teacher shortage was the subject of questions asked during Wednesday’s debate between the two leading candidates for state superintendent of education, and this summer, the state legislature formed a teacher recruitment and retention task force that will study and recommend potential solutions.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WIS-TV

Buddy Walk: 2022

SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
wpde.com

4 charged in SC for alleged roles in fraud scheme related to PPP loans

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WPDE) — Four people have been charged in the District of South Carolina for their alleged roles in a fraud scheme connected to PPP loans. Nearly a hundred people from across the country were involved including Texas, North Carolina and South Carolina, according to the United States Attorney's Office District of South Carolina.
HOUSTON, TX
WIS-TV

Marion County grand jury indicts 6 in criminal conspiracy case, including county councilman

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee councilman has been suspended from office by Gov. Henry McMaster after being indicted in a criminal case. The governor’s office said Friday that Marion County councilman Oscar Foxworth, 34, is suspended “until such a time as he is formally acquitted, convicted, or until a duly elected successor is qualified and takes the oath of office.”
MARION COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Vehicle fire cause delays for drivers along I-85 South

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers are responding to a vehicle fire along I-85 South near mile marker 14. According to Highway Patrol’s incident map, someone reported the fire at around 4:24 p.m. The South Carolina Department of Transportation said multiple lanes are...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

