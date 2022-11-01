Read full article on original website
WIS-TV
In days before election, Cunningham pledges bipartisan cabinet if elected SC governor
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The men hoping to lead South Carolina for the next four years will be crisscrossing the state this weekend, making their final pitches to voters before Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 8. One of them, former Democratic Congressman Joe Cunningham, is making a new promise: If...
WIS-TV
Gov. McMaster makes campaign stop at The Citadel
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The two candidates running for South Carolina Governor are making last minute stops around the state just ahead of the midterm election next week. Gov. Henry McMaster (R) and running mate Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette held a rally at the Citadel Wednesday. The McMaster-Evette campaign was...
WIS-TV
Exit survey details why so many SC teachers are leaving their jobs
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The number of vacant teaching jobs in South Carolina schools has been rising in recent years, with more than 1,100 jobs open earlier this year. Resolving the state’s teacher shortage was the subject of questions asked during Wednesday’s debate between the two leading candidates for state superintendent of education, and this summer, the state legislature formed a teacher recruitment and retention task force that will study and recommend potential solutions.
WIS-TV
Orangeburg County School District receives $6.32 million for electric school buses
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina’s school bus fleet will soon get a fuel-efficient and environmentally-friendly makeover thanks to nearly $60 million in federal funding. The money, which is part of the Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean School Bus Program, will help deliver a total of 148 electric school buses...
WIS-TV
Feds issued warning about Richland Co. elections warehouse in 2021; vulnerabilities remain
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - WIS has obtained a June 2021 memo from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security warning state and Richland County election leadership about the county’s warehouse security vulnerabilities, including lighting, fencing, and cameras. The memo came after a January 2019 letter from the South Carolina State...
WIS-TV
Buddy Walk: 2022
WIS-TV
Counterfeit THC-laced snacks seized from NC stores, Secretary of State says
RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Secretary of State-led enforcement action swept nearly $224,000 worth of THC-infused gummies and snacks concealed by counterfeited brands off store shelves in North Carolina, according to the NC Department of the Secretary of State. NC Secretary of State Elaine F. Marshall said the counterfeited...
WIS-TV
WIS First Alert Weather: Nov. 4, 2022
wpde.com
4 charged in SC for alleged roles in fraud scheme related to PPP loans
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WPDE) — Four people have been charged in the District of South Carolina for their alleged roles in a fraud scheme connected to PPP loans. Nearly a hundred people from across the country were involved including Texas, North Carolina and South Carolina, according to the United States Attorney's Office District of South Carolina.
Man accused of killing South Carolina Uber driver acquitted
The man accused of killing an Upstate Uber driver was acquitted of his charges Thursday.
South Carolina pair sentenced to life in prison for crime spree
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — Tyler Terry and Adrienne Simpson, the suspects in at least four homicide cases in three states and a week-long manhunt in Chester County, pleaded guilty in court Wednesday morning. Terry was charged in connection with at least four homicides in two states before his arrest...
WIS-TV
Marion County grand jury indicts 6 in criminal conspiracy case, including county councilman
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee councilman has been suspended from office by Gov. Henry McMaster after being indicted in a criminal case. The governor’s office said Friday that Marion County councilman Oscar Foxworth, 34, is suspended “until such a time as he is formally acquitted, convicted, or until a duly elected successor is qualified and takes the oath of office.”
WIS-TV
Furry Friend Friday: Crawford
FOX Carolina
Vehicle fire cause delays for drivers along I-85 South
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers are responding to a vehicle fire along I-85 South near mile marker 14. According to Highway Patrol’s incident map, someone reported the fire at around 4:24 p.m. The South Carolina Department of Transportation said multiple lanes are...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Lake Murray Country chefs to compete in World Food Championships
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Team Lake Murray Country will be heading back to the World Food Championship Wednesday, Nov. 9, for a chance to win the ultimate food crown and a share of prize money. Chefs were selected from the Taste of Lake Murray event held earlier this year. Chef...
WJCL
Missing in South Carolina: Police ask for help finding teen last seen at her high school
Police are asking for help finding a missing 14-year-old South Carolina girl. Police said Makyla Ann Sweeney was last seen around 3:30 p.m. Monday at Hillcrest High School in Simpsonville. Sweeney has brown hair, which is dyed red/burgundy. She was last seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans with...
