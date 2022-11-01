ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Opelika-Auburn News

Picks and predictions: Auburn at Mississippi State

The Opelika-Auburn News sports staff makes its picks for Auburn’s game against Mississippi State, with predictions from Auburn beat writer Adam Cole, deputy editor Justin Lee and Auburn student Callie Stanford. 1. How does Auburn look different under interim head coach Cadillac Williams?. JUSTIN LEE: Run, baby, run. I...
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Auburn interim head coach Cadillac Williams chronicles ‘bittersweet 48 hours’

Carnell “Cadillac” Williams’ first words since Monday’s news summed it up. “It’s been a bittersweet 48 hours,” he said. Williams — who was named Auburn’s interim head coach Monday and the first Black head coach in the program’s history — spoke on the SEC coaches teleconference Wednesday for the first time since his appointment, walking through the past couple days for himself and the program. The span saw former head coach Bryan Harsin fired, the new director of athletics hired in John Cohen, and of course, Williams being tabbed for his new post.
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

‘What if Charles Barkley coached a game for us?’ Football fan Dylan Cardwell excited for Cadillac’s interim coach debut

Noted football fan Dylan Cardwell is excited to see interim head coach Carnell Williams and the football team make its return to Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 12. It’s been a tough season for Auburn football leading up to Bryan Harsin’s firing this week, but Cardwell said his friends on the football team are sticking together.
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

From powderpuff to the hardcourt, Auburn gets competitive test out of Tuskegee

Yes, the Auburn players and the Tuskegee players got together for a powderpuff football game recently — athletes from the two campuses just 20 miles apart mixing it up for a friendly competition in the offseason before Thursday’s exhibition game in Neville Arena. “There’s been a little chitter-chatter,” Auburn head coach Johnnie Harris said with a smile.
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Auburn center Johni Broome still dealing with ankle injury

After playing through what Bruce Pearl referred to as a “bum ankle” in Auburn’s exhibition win against Alabama-Huntsville on Wednesday, forward Johni Broome is still dealing with an ankle injury. Broome has been in a boot since Wednesday, Pearl said Friday, though he expects the Morehead State...
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Lane Kiffin waves off Auburn talk, praises Deion Sanders as coaching candidate

Lane Kiffin was asked point blank Wednesday if he’d be interested in Auburn’s opening for a new head football coach, giving a long-worded “no comment.”. “We don’t really comment on those things in-season,” the Ole Miss head coach said on the SEC coaches teleconference. “They happen every year a lot of times, and all they are is a product of players performing well and assistant coaches. … We’re extremely happy here, having got something special going and (we) have great support here.”
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Auburn displays depth in exhibition win against UAH

Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said ahead of Wednesday that his team could play as many as 10 to 12 players in the team’s exhibition against Alabama-Huntsville, “maybe even 13.”. The Tigers more than surpassed the baker’s dozen mark against UAH, as Pearl put 15 guys on the floor...
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Auburn expects challenging exhibition against Alabama-Huntsville

Long before Bruce Pearl was helming the Auburn men’s basketball program, he spent about a decade in Evansville, Indiana, helming another program in Division II Southern Indiana. “I spent a long time in Division II so I know how good the basketball is,” Pearl said Tuesday. So, as...
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Playoff time! Pairings and previews for area high school football teams

The high school football playoffs are here. The tournament. The big dance. One of the best events of the year, every year: March Madness of the gridiron, playing out in our own backyards, across seven AHSAA classifications, four AISA classifications, and in hometowns across the state of Alabama. This year,...
ALABAMA STATE
Opelika-Auburn News

Ga’Kuan Palmer scores game-winner in final minute as Loachapoka wins in playoffs

Ga’Kuan Palmer sprinted out of the pile once all the bodies rolled off him, yelling in celebration as his team was set to pull off the unthinkable. With 52 seconds left in Friday’s first-round playoff game between Loachapoka and Keith, Palmer punched in a touchdown from just outside the goal line. He gave the Indians their first lead of the night, and they’d hold off the Bears in the remaining seconds for a 28-24 win.
LOACHAPOKA, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Reeltown cruises in first round, earns first playoff win since 2019

Ever since going to the state championship in 2019, Reeltown’s playoff road hasn’t been one paved in gold. Following that memorable season, the Rebels missed the postseason in 2020 and bowed out of the first round a year ago. But Friday night was a completely different story. From...
NOTASULGA, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

New cocktail lounge promises to bring something different to downtown Auburn nightlife

As young adults and college students continue to pack out the traditional bars in downtown Auburn, one Alabama entrepreneur has seen an opportunity to try something a little different. Hunter Wiggins is the owner of Session, a cocktail lounge in Tuscaloosa with a deliberately limited seating capacity. His concept has served a mix of classic and modern classic cocktails since 2019. Now Wiggins is getting ready to open his second Session location in Auburn, in December.
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Nov. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low around 60F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Opelika will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
OPELIKA, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Kim Reeder: Curds for a cause

Man, I love cheese curds! Oh, you wanna know what that has to do with anything? Well, I was just daydreaming about eating cheese curds from Culver’s while I was thinking about how I can contribute to Lee County Humane Society this week. Tomorrow night we are partnering with...
LEE COUNTY, AL

