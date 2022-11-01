Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Picks and predictions: Auburn at Mississippi State
The Opelika-Auburn News sports staff makes its picks for Auburn’s game against Mississippi State, with predictions from Auburn beat writer Adam Cole, deputy editor Justin Lee and Auburn student Callie Stanford. 1. How does Auburn look different under interim head coach Cadillac Williams?. JUSTIN LEE: Run, baby, run. I...
‘Go-getter’: John Cohen’s fellow coaches, former players describe ‘boiling intensity underneath’ which led AD to Auburn
Ron Polk has been in and out of meetings quite a bit the past few days. That’s because Polk, Mississippi State’s special assistant to the athletic director, currently has no athletic director to assist. Mississippi State athletics announced it’d begin a search for its next director of athletics...
Auburn interim head coach Cadillac Williams chronicles ‘bittersweet 48 hours’
Carnell “Cadillac” Williams’ first words since Monday’s news summed it up. “It’s been a bittersweet 48 hours,” he said. Williams — who was named Auburn’s interim head coach Monday and the first Black head coach in the program’s history — spoke on the SEC coaches teleconference Wednesday for the first time since his appointment, walking through the past couple days for himself and the program. The span saw former head coach Bryan Harsin fired, the new director of athletics hired in John Cohen, and of course, Williams being tabbed for his new post.
‘What if Charles Barkley coached a game for us?’ Football fan Dylan Cardwell excited for Cadillac’s interim coach debut
Noted football fan Dylan Cardwell is excited to see interim head coach Carnell Williams and the football team make its return to Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 12. It’s been a tough season for Auburn football leading up to Bryan Harsin’s firing this week, but Cardwell said his friends on the football team are sticking together.
Interim coaches are 5-2 this season in debuts. Can Cadillac find the same magic?
When Carnell “Cadillac” Williams takes the field with the Auburn football team at Davis-Wade Stadium in Starkville on Saturday, the Auburn legend will strengthen his legacy with the program, becoming the third interim and first Black head coach in its history. In his first speaking appearance since being...
Yarbrough Tennis Center to undergo $115,000 remodel ahead of SEC tournament
With the SEC Men’s Tennis Championship coming next April to Auburn University, the City of Auburn has made plans for $115,000 in upgrades to the Yarbrough Tennis Center. The Yarbrough center is home to both Auburn’s men’s and women’s tennis teams and is also open to the public.
From powderpuff to the hardcourt, Auburn gets competitive test out of Tuskegee
Yes, the Auburn players and the Tuskegee players got together for a powderpuff football game recently — athletes from the two campuses just 20 miles apart mixing it up for a friendly competition in the offseason before Thursday’s exhibition game in Neville Arena. “There’s been a little chitter-chatter,” Auburn head coach Johnnie Harris said with a smile.
Auburn center Johni Broome still dealing with ankle injury
After playing through what Bruce Pearl referred to as a “bum ankle” in Auburn’s exhibition win against Alabama-Huntsville on Wednesday, forward Johni Broome is still dealing with an ankle injury. Broome has been in a boot since Wednesday, Pearl said Friday, though he expects the Morehead State...
Lane Kiffin waves off Auburn talk, praises Deion Sanders as coaching candidate
Lane Kiffin was asked point blank Wednesday if he’d be interested in Auburn’s opening for a new head football coach, giving a long-worded “no comment.”. “We don’t really comment on those things in-season,” the Ole Miss head coach said on the SEC coaches teleconference. “They happen every year a lot of times, and all they are is a product of players performing well and assistant coaches. … We’re extremely happy here, having got something special going and (we) have great support here.”
Auburn displays depth in exhibition win against UAH
Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said ahead of Wednesday that his team could play as many as 10 to 12 players in the team’s exhibition against Alabama-Huntsville, “maybe even 13.”. The Tigers more than surpassed the baker’s dozen mark against UAH, as Pearl put 15 guys on the floor...
Auburn expects challenging exhibition against Alabama-Huntsville
Long before Bruce Pearl was helming the Auburn men’s basketball program, he spent about a decade in Evansville, Indiana, helming another program in Division II Southern Indiana. “I spent a long time in Division II so I know how good the basketball is,” Pearl said Tuesday. So, as...
Playoff time! Pairings and previews for area high school football teams
The high school football playoffs are here. The tournament. The big dance. One of the best events of the year, every year: March Madness of the gridiron, playing out in our own backyards, across seven AHSAA classifications, four AISA classifications, and in hometowns across the state of Alabama. This year,...
Nov. 4, 1960: The deadly beating of a Black man in Auburn, and a quick and curious trial
The Rising Star Church property borders I-85 just past the Exit 42 going south. In its cemetery, Forney Calhoun is buried in an unmarked grave. Just over sixty years ago, up Wire Road closer to Auburn, Calhoun, a 67-year-old Black man, was beaten by two Auburn University employees. He would die two weeks later.
Work begins to complete Miracle Road Townhomes in Auburn within the next 3 years
Within the next three years, C.A.A.M Real Estate LLC hopes to complete the development of Miracle Road Townhomes in Auburn, which will be built on 1764 Miracle Road near the Auburn University Club and Yarbrough Elementary School. C.A.A.M Real Estate, out of Montgomery, is family-owned by Colin Jones and his...
Ga’Kuan Palmer scores game-winner in final minute as Loachapoka wins in playoffs
Ga’Kuan Palmer sprinted out of the pile once all the bodies rolled off him, yelling in celebration as his team was set to pull off the unthinkable. With 52 seconds left in Friday’s first-round playoff game between Loachapoka and Keith, Palmer punched in a touchdown from just outside the goal line. He gave the Indians their first lead of the night, and they’d hold off the Bears in the remaining seconds for a 28-24 win.
Reeltown cruises in first round, earns first playoff win since 2019
Ever since going to the state championship in 2019, Reeltown’s playoff road hasn’t been one paved in gold. Following that memorable season, the Rebels missed the postseason in 2020 and bowed out of the first round a year ago. But Friday night was a completely different story. From...
New cocktail lounge promises to bring something different to downtown Auburn nightlife
As young adults and college students continue to pack out the traditional bars in downtown Auburn, one Alabama entrepreneur has seen an opportunity to try something a little different. Hunter Wiggins is the owner of Session, a cocktail lounge in Tuscaloosa with a deliberately limited seating capacity. His concept has served a mix of classic and modern classic cocktails since 2019. Now Wiggins is getting ready to open his second Session location in Auburn, in December.
Nov. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low around 60F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Opelika will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Auburn mayor Ron Anders recognizes outgoing city council members Hovey, Dixon, and Stephens for service
Four-year terms are drawing to a close for Auburn as the current city council says goodbye to three of its members. On Tuesday evening Auburn Mayor Ron Anders honored council members Steven Dixon, Jay Hovey, and Jennifer Stephens for their time and service to the city. It was the last regular council meeting before all three rotate off.
Kim Reeder: Curds for a cause
Man, I love cheese curds! Oh, you wanna know what that has to do with anything? Well, I was just daydreaming about eating cheese curds from Culver’s while I was thinking about how I can contribute to Lee County Humane Society this week. Tomorrow night we are partnering with...
