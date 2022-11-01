Read full article on original website
Schools In Baltimore Placed Into Lockdown As County Police Investigate Shooting
Several schools in Baltimore were placed on lockdown on Friday morning as county police investigated a reported shooting that left one hospitalized. Detectives from the Baltimore County Police Department responded to a shooting in the 1700 block of Glen Keith Boulevard at approximately 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, according to a spokesperson for the agency.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore County Police investigating shooting in Parkville
PARKVILLE, Md (WBFF) — Baltimore County Police are investigating a shooting in Parkville that involves two crime scenes and led to placing four schools on alert. Police say they were called to the 1700 block of Glen Keith Boulevard this morning for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived,...
Man killed in shooting in South Baltimore
BALTIMORE - A man was killed Thursday evening in South Baltimore, according to police.Officers said the man was shot in the head during a shooting in the 1800 block of Wilkens Avenue.He died at the scene.This is Baltimore's 284 murder investigation in 2022.Anyone with information about this murder is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Nottingham MD
Police officer assaulted in Middle River, stabbing reported in Hillendale
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating an assault, a stabbing, and several burglaries that were reported over the past week. Between 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 29 and 5:30 p.m. on Monday, October 31, an individual entered a vacant residential property in the 4600-block of Southwood Avenue (21206) by breaking a window. The suspect stole numerous power tools and hand tools.
WBAL Radio
4 males arrested for multiple car thefts within Howard County
Howard County police have charged four males between the ages of 17 and 19 for stealing 16 vehicles in the months of February through July of 2022. The thefts occurred in Laurel, Elkridge, Hanover and neighboring jurisdictions, according to reports. Detectives allege that the suspects worked together to steal vehicles...
4 schools locked down after shooting in Towson's Loch Raven Village
A shooting has injured one person in Towson's Loch Raven Village area, confirmed Baltimore County police.
foxbaltimore.com
Man, woman killed in separate shootings overnight, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say they are investigating two homicides after shootings left a man and a woman dead. Just after 11:30 p.m. on November 2, police say they went to the 1200 block of East Preston Street because of a Shot Spotter alert. When officers arrived,...
howardcountymd.gov
Police charge four in string of vehicle thefts
Howard County police have charged a group of suspects for stealing numerous vehicles during a six-month period in 2022. Altogether, police closed 16 vehicle thefts with these arrests. The thefts occurred from February-July in Laurel, Elkridge, Hanover, and in neighboring jurisdictions. Alexander Bennett, 19, of Laurel, is charged with 15...
Teen Carjacker Apprehended After Foot Chase, Second Suspect At Large In Odenton: Police
A 14-year-old boy was arrested after stealing a vehicle in Odenton, authorities say. On Thursday, Nov. 3, around 4:30 a.m., officers responded for a report of a carjacking that had just occurred in the 2400 block of Autumn Harvest Court, according to Anne Arundel County police. Investigators say that the...
Squeegee workers arrested for stealing driver's phone, draining CashApp in downtown Baltimore
BALTIMORE - Three squeegee workers were arrested Tuesday afternoon for allegedly stealing a driver's phone and taking out a large amount of money from a CashApp.Police said the incident happened on Martin Luther King Blvd and Washington Blvd.Officers spotted the squeegee workers who took off and broke into a basement in the 600 block of Portland Street.Three men - ages 18, 20 and 22 - were taken into custody and charged with larceny and unarmed robbery.
wfmd.com
UPDATE-Situation Resolved–Frederick Police-Said To Avoid 700 Blk Of Wembly Drive
UPDATE- Fredrick Police say the situation has resolved and one person was taken into custody. Frederick, Md. (DG) – Frederick Police are asking the public to avoid the 700 Block of Wembly Drive. Heavy police presence is in the area, and authorities ask everyone to stay away until the...
mocoshow.com
Detectives Investigate Burglary of Beer & Wine Store in Gaithersburg; Surveillance Video of Suspect Released
For Immediate Release: Wednesday, November 2, 2022. Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 6th District Investigative Section are investigating a commercial burglary that occurred on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at the Hola Beer and Wine in the 8000 block of Snouffer School Rd. in Gaithersburg. Detectives have released surveillance video of the male suspect and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying him.
'They need to stop': Quadruple shooting on West Pratt Street concerns citizens
In the aftermath of a quadruple shooting on Baltimore's West Pratt Street, surveillance video shows a victim running into a convenience store for cover.
Four people injured in South Baltimore shooting, police say
BALTIMORE -- Four people were shot in South Baltimore on Tuesday night, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in that part of the city responded to a report of a shooting in the 2000 block of W. Pratt Street at 7:40 p.m., police said.Once there, officers found a 38-year-old woman who had been shot in the arm and a 53-year-old man who had been shot in his left foot, according to authorities.The two gunshot victims were taken by ambulances to a local hospital to receive treatment for their injuries, police said.While police were searching for evidence and witnesses to the shooting, a third gunshot victim walked into one of the local hospitals in search of medical attention, according to authorities.That person, a man, sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said.Later on, police learned that a 17-year-old boy had showed up at a local hospital in search of treatment for a graze wound, according to authorities.Southern District detectives are investigating the shooting. Anyone with information about the shooting can contact them at 410-396-2499.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Security guard charged with shooting man at South Baltimore Royal Farms
BALTIMORE -- A security guard was arrested for shooting a man at a Royal Farms in South Baltimore on Sunday.Kanisha Spence, 45, has been charged with attempted second-degree murder.Officers responded to the shooting around 3:27 a.m. at the convenience store in the 1800 block of Washington Boulevard. The 26-year-old victim was found at the doorway of the store with a gunshot to his head, according to police.The man was taken to the hospital where he is in "grave condition," police said.Spence is a security guard working with Maximum Protective Security Agency. She was working at the Royal Farms at the...
foxbaltimore.com
Man taken to Shock Trauma after shooting in Columbia, say police
COLUMBIA, Md. (WBFF) — Howard County Police say a man is in good condition after a shooting in Columbia last night. Police say they were called to the 5500 block of Cedar Lane just after 10:30 p.m. on October 31 for a report of a person who had been shot.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Sheriff Deputies Confronted by Man With Running Chainsaw
Montgomery County Sheriff Deputies were attempting to contact an individual with an EEP (emergency evaluation petition) around 1:30am on Tuesday, November 1st when the suspect took off in a vehicle and was involved in a collision on Maryland Ave and Fleet St in Rockville. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect hit a light pole and then emerged from his vehicle, producing a running chainsaw. After initially being non-complaint, Deputies verbally engaged the suspect who eventually placed the chainsaw on the ground without incident.
MCS Maryland offers rewards of $8K for info on two gunshot victims killed in October
BALTIMORE -- Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland is offering two separate rewards of $8,000 for information that might help detectives determine who shot two men who were shot in Baltimore in October.Brandon Williams was shot and killed in the 5600 block of Magnolia Avenue on Oct. 21, according to authorities.Marcus Lynch was shot and killed in the 500 block of S. Bentalou Street on Oct. 30, authorities said.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Fatal Parking Lot Stabbing Under Investigation In Prince George's County (DEVELOPING)
Detectives are investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred in a Prince George's County parking lot, authorities say. Officers responded to the 4900 block of Indian Head Highway around 12:05 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 2 for a reports of a stabbing. Once on scene, they located the male victim in a parking lot suffering from trauma to the upper body, according to Prince George's County police.
Baltimore County Police investigate multiple shootings over the weekend
BALTIMORE -- New surveillance video shows the chilling moment when two people wearing face masks prepare to shoot a man at a gas station in Baltimore County.They killed that man, 24-year-old Malik Baker, at an Exxon in Parkville around 2 a.m. on Sunday.He died in just one of several shootings over the weekend in Baltimore County.This video could help county detectives find the people behind the shooting.It shows two individuals exiting a car with temporary tags from the backseat, swiftly getting out and walking toward Baker as he is purchasing items through the store window.One of the suspected shooters follows...
