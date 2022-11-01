The word “artisan” might make you think of the past, or maybe of a faraway place where people still make things by hand. It alludes to something humble and crafty, unlike many aspects of this fast fashion-hungry, digital age. And still, artisanal work is relevant to hot topics like sustainability and history. For example, the conversation around fashion’s impact on climate change has re-centered the voices of artisans and indigenous people, whose practices were eco-friendly long before that was even a concept. YOOX Net-a-Porter’s The Modern Artisan collection, which was born in 2019 in collaboration with King Charles, president of The Prince’s Foundation, therefore serves to empower such artisans within the United Kingdom and in Italy. (Prince Charles started The Prince’s Foundation in 1986 to support Scotland’s heritage traditions in knitwear and tartan, architecture, design, and horticulture.)

