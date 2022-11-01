Read full article on original website
The Designer Behind Carrie Bradshaw’s New Favorite Shoes Might Surprise You
Shoes matter to Carrie Bradshaw. She spent the extent of Sex and the City frolicking about Manhattan in her fabulous footwear, and when robbed at gunpoint in an episode, she said, “Please, sir, you can take my Fendi Baguette, you can take my ring and watch, but you can’t take my Manolo Blahniks!” (He still took her stilettos.) In the spinoff, And Just Like That..., little has changed. Carrie, played by Sarah Jessica Parker, loves to wear fanciful footwear and they’re not designed by any of the usual suspects. Rather, the (faux) shoe label is called Duchessa Gardini and Parker is the designer behind it.
Selena Gomez’s Sunset-Inspired Manicure Flipping The Script On Fall Nail Shades
This time of year, your social media feeds are probably chock-full of fall nail color trends like vampy maroons, rich forest greens, and one of the most-worn shades as of late, chocolate brown. It’s certainly not difficult to see why these moody, cozy shades are so popular in the fall and winter, but in the throes of pumpkin spice weather, it’s sometimes refreshing to see someone step out of the box and embrace unexpected hues. This week, Selena Gomez’s yellow nails serve as a welcome reminder that bright colors are sometimes more fun — and chic — in the off-season.
Consider This Your Sign To Go Full Steam Ahead On Holiday Manicures
Quick personality quiz for you: Is it finally time for the holiday season, or is. time for the holiday season? It feels like there’s a perfect split between the two camps this year, but one thing that unites everyone is mutual love for glamorous holiday nails. Team TZR’s favorite manicures of the week can easily be divided up into factions, too — there are the chic minimalist shades like dainty baby pinks and dark green nails, and there are the no-holds-barred lavish looks that consider glitter a primary color. Which is all to say there’s a winter-perfect manicure here for everyone, even those who still wish it were August.
Jodie Turner-Smith Makes A Strong Case For Matching Your Eyeshadow To Your Hair Color
A smoky eye and nude lip will forever be chic, but sometimes it’s essential to spice things up a bit with bold colors or a little bit of sparkle. When it comes to celebrity red carpet looks, Jodie Turner-Smith can always be counted on for an out-of-the-box (but always endlessly elegant) glam moment. At Tuesday evening’s New York City premiere of her new film The Independent, the British actor showed up and out yet again — with Jodie Turner-Smith’s green hair being the main event.
The Moto Trend Is Back & Cooler Than Ever
We’ve all seen the widely-circulated photo of Bella Hadid grabbing pizza last month in her ultra-mini platform Uggs, graphic tee, and white undies (don’t pretend like you haven’t). Her eclectic mix of cult items came together to form the perfect casual ‘fit, rounded out by a polished black race car driver-inspired jacket with light blue accents — it was a true tribute to the recent resurgence of the moto trend in fashion. “There is an aesthetic emerging that’s sportswear meeting luxury, and I almost feel like the moto jacket is that hybrid,” Danielle Guizio, owner and designer of her eponymous label, says of the look. “It's grungy, but it's also vintage and sleek.”
YOOX Net-A-Porter’s New Sustainability Initiative Spotlights Slow Fashion
The word “artisan” might make you think of the past, or maybe of a faraway place where people still make things by hand. It alludes to something humble and crafty, unlike many aspects of this fast fashion-hungry, digital age. And still, artisanal work is relevant to hot topics like sustainability and history. For example, the conversation around fashion’s impact on climate change has re-centered the voices of artisans and indigenous people, whose practices were eco-friendly long before that was even a concept. YOOX Net-a-Porter’s The Modern Artisan collection, which was born in 2019 in collaboration with King Charles, president of The Prince’s Foundation, therefore serves to empower such artisans within the United Kingdom and in Italy. (Prince Charles started The Prince’s Foundation in 1986 to support Scotland’s heritage traditions in knitwear and tartan, architecture, design, and horticulture.)
