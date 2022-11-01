Faye James, age 99, daughter of Wade and Nora Richard, was born Feb. 19, 1923, in Turley, Mo., and passed away Nov. 2, 2022, in Springfield, Mo. Preceding her in death were her husband of 68 years, Orvil James, in 2009, and her youngest son, Ronald James, in 1984. Also preceding her in death were her parents and her siblings, five sisters and two brothers. She is survived by her sons, Jim James and his wife, Rhonda of Fairview, Texas, and Michael James, Springfield, Mo., who served as a devoted, selfless caregiver to both his parents for many years prior to their passing. She is also survived by her grandsons, Steve and Scott of Arvada, Colo., as well as many extended family members and dear friends.

HOUSTON, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO