HHS district football game time changed today; join the sendoff
A threat of inclement weather has prompted moving up the Houston High School football game time today against Mountain Grove. The semifinal district game will begin at 5 p.m. Friday at Mountain Grove, school officials announced. SENDOFF: A team sendoff is at 2:15 p.m. (Spruce Street to Grand Avenue to...
Health department releases inspections information
The Texas County Health Department conducted these inspections in September:. Walt’s: Two priority, three core, Sept. 16 (not ready on Sept. 16). Success School: Two priority, one core, Sept. 16, no violations at re-inspection. The Eatin’ Place: No violations. Summersville High School: One core, COS. Summersville Market: Two...
HHS Tigers fall in district game
The Houston Tigers lost to Mountain Grove on Friday night, 28-6, in district semifinal game. The Panthers advance to play Liberty.
County commission reviews inventory reports, inmate care contract
Members of the Texas County Commission met Oct. 26-27 at the Texas County Administrative Center. •Reviewed the annual inventory reports for all offices and departments. •Met with Mike Scott of Barker Phillips Jackson in Springfield concerning county health insurance. •Held a closed session. •Discussed extending its inmate care contract with...
Bridge damaged in overnight fire on Big Piney River
A well-traveled bridge at Baptist Camp Access on the Big Piney River was damaged by fire Thursday night, authorities said. The Houston Rural Fire Department arrived early Thursday evening to find a large amount of wood debris piled up and burning under the 95-foot long bridge that has 63,000-pound beams that were manufactured in Marshall about 10 years ago. There are six concrete I-beams.
FAYE JAMES
Faye James, age 99, daughter of Wade and Nora Richard, was born Feb. 19, 1923, in Turley, Mo., and passed away Nov. 2, 2022, in Springfield, Mo. Preceding her in death were her husband of 68 years, Orvil James, in 2009, and her youngest son, Ronald James, in 1984. Also preceding her in death were her parents and her siblings, five sisters and two brothers. She is survived by her sons, Jim James and his wife, Rhonda of Fairview, Texas, and Michael James, Springfield, Mo., who served as a devoted, selfless caregiver to both his parents for many years prior to their passing. She is also survived by her grandsons, Steve and Scott of Arvada, Colo., as well as many extended family members and dear friends.
Football Tigers fall in district semifinals
A season of resounding success ended for the Houston High School football team Friday night in Mountain Grove, as the Tigers were defeated 28-6 in a semifinal contest in the Missouri State High School Activities Association Class 2 District 3 playoffs. Third-seeded Houston’s only score in the contest came with...
Candidates for Texas County presiding commissioner answer questions
1. Tell us about yourself. I am a very fortunate individual. I have a wonderful wife who tolerates me, five fabulous children who are all doing great in their chosen pathways, (one as a freshman at Cabool High School) and I am thankful I live in a place where common sense is still somewhat common.
Meats receives USDA grant totaling $730,000
U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development Missouri State Director Kyle Wilkens announced the agency is awarding a $730,000 grant to Zimmerman Meats through the Meat and Poultry Processing Expansion Program (MPPEP). Zimmerman has a facility at Summersville. “USDA Rural Development works hard to provide farmers, ranchers and small businesses...
County Clerk’s office open until noon
The Texas County clerk’s office is open until noon Saturday (Nov. 5) to accommodate absentee voting. The office is on the third floor of the Texas County Administrative Center on Grand Avenue.
MILDRED WALL
Mildred Wall, 77, passed away Nov. 1, 2022, in Blue Springs, Mo. She is survived by her son, Michael, of the home. Mildred is preceded in death by her husband, Harold; her parents, Jay and Matoe Gibson; sisters, Lucille and Dorothy; and brothers, Walter, Gene, Robert, Kenneth and Keith. She...
DEATH NOTICE: Sunny Barton
Services for Sunny Barton, 84, are noon Tuesday, Nov. 8, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston. Visitation is 11 a.m. until service time. Send an online condolence.
Man from Licking arrested on county warrants
A man from Licking was arrested Friday on warrants from Texas County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Billy J. Shepherd, 26, was arrested on charges of felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor registration violation. He is held in the Texas County Jail.
Fire engulfs RV; said to be spreading
Three departments are responding southeast of Licking after an RV became engulfed in flames, authorities said. The fire Friday afternoon on Highway VV was said to be close to a trailer and open field.
DEATH NOTICE: Mildred Wall
Services for Mildred Wall, 77, are 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston. Visitation is 9 a.m. until service time. Send an online condolence.
DEATH NOTICE: Faye James
A visitation for Faye James, 99, is 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston. A private graveside service will follow. Send an online condolence.
